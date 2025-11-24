تواصل واشنطن وكييف العمل على «خطة السلام» الرامية لإنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، اليوم (الإثنين)، في جنيف، بعد الاتفاق على تعديل مقترح سابق كان يُنظر إليه على نطاق واسع، على أنه يميل كثيراً لصالح موسكو، فيما عبر مسؤولون أوروبيون عن ترحيبهم بالتعديلات في الخطة الأمريكية، مؤكدين أن ما حدث يعد نجاحاً حاسماً.


إطار سلام منقّح


وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا في بيان مشترك، بعد اليوم الأول من محادثات جنيف، إعداد «إطار سلام منقّح»، دون تقديم تفاصيل.


وأفاد البيت الأبيض بشكل منفصل، بأن الوفد الأوكراني أبلغه بأن الخطة «تعكس مصالحهم الوطنية»، و«تراعي متطلباتهم الاستراتيجية الأساسية»، رغم أن كييف لم تُصدر بياناً خاصاً بها.


وقالت الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا في بيانهما، إنهما ستواصلان عملاً مكثفاً قبل مهلة الخميس، التي حددها الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإقرار الخطة قبل التفاوض بشأنها مع موسكو، على الرغم من مغادرة وزير الخارجية الأمريكي، الذي ترأس وفد بلاده في محادثات اليوم الأول، إلى واشنطن، مساء الأحد.


نجاح حاسم للأوربيين


واعتبر وزير الخارجية الألماني يوهان فاديفول، أن محادثات جنيف «حققت نجاحاً حاسماً للأوروبيين»، مضيفاً: «لقد تم حذف جميع القضايا المتعلقة بأوروبا من هذه الخطة، بما في ذلك ما تعلق بحلف الناتو، وهذا نجاح حاسم حققناه». وقال: «كان واضحاً منذ البداية، كما قلنا مراراً، أنه لا يجب التوصل إلى أي اتفاق دون موافقة الأوروبيين والأوكرانيين».


ورحّب الرئيس الفنلندي، ألكسندر ستاب، بالتقدم المحرز في اجتماعات جنيف. ووصف ما حدث بأنه «خطوة إلى الأمام»، لكنه شدّد على أنه «لا تزال هناك قضايا رئيسية لم تُحل بعد».


وتحدث وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، عن إحراز «تقدّم هائل»، واصفاً اليوم الأول من المحادثات في جنيف، بأنه «من أكثر الأيام إنتاجية» في مسار المفاوضات حتى الآن.


وعبر عن تفاؤل كبير بالتوصل إلى اتفاق في فترة معقولة، لافتاً إلى استمرار المحادثات لحلّ عدد من القضايا العالقة. وأفاد بأن الصيغة النهائية للاتفاق ستحتاج توقيع رئيسي الولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا، قبل أن تُرسل إلى موسكو.


28 بنداً في خطة واشنطن


وكان المقترح الأولي المؤلف من 28 نقطة، الذي طرحته الولايات المتحدة الأسبوع الماضي، يدعو أوكرانيا إلى التنازل عن أراضٍ، والقبول بفرض قيود على جيشها، والتخلي عن طموحاتها في الانضمام إلى الناتو.


ووصف الكثير من الأوكرانيين هذه الشروط بمثابة استسلام بعد ما يقرب من أربع سنوات من القتال.


وقال الحلفاء الأوروبيون، إنهم لم يُستشاروا في صياغة الخطة الأولى، وأصدروا مقترحاً مضاداً، الأحد، يتضمن تخفيف بعض التنازلات الإقليمية المقترحة، إضافة إلى تضمين «ضمان أمني» من الولايات المتحدة على غرار ضمانات الناتو، في حال تعرضت أوكرانيا لهجوم مستقبلي.


رؤيتان سياسيتان متباينتان


تكشف الخطة الأمريكية، والمقترح الأوروبي لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، رؤيتين سياسيّتين متباينتين، الأولى تطرح ترتيبات واسعة تشمل تنازلات إقليمية، فيما تمنح الثانية أوكرانيا ضمانات أمنية قوية، وترفض أي قيود على قدراتها العسكرية.


وتعرضت الخطة الأمريكية لانتقادات واسعة باعتبارها «متساهلة جداً مع موسكو»، إذ تنص على التنازل عن مساحات واسعة من الأراضي لصالح روسيا، وتقليص حجم الجيش الأوكراني، ومنع قوات حلف الناتو من التواجد على الأراضي الأوكرانية.


وفي المقابل، تدعم الخطة الأوروبية أوكرانيا بشكل أكبر، إذ تنص على أن «المفاوضات بشأن تبادل الأراضي ستبدأ من خط التماس»، بدلاً من التحديد المسبق بضرورة الاعتراف بمناطق معينة «بحكم الأمر الواقع»، حسبما تقترح الخطة الأمريكية.


واقترحت الخطة الأوروبية، التي طُرحت في جنيف، أن يكون الحد الأقصى للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية 800 ألف جندي «في وقت السلم» بدلاً من الحد الأقصى الشامل البالغ 600 ألف الذي اقترحته الخطة الأمريكية.


وتمثلت أبرز المقترحات الأوروبية في محادثات جنيف بشأن خطة إنهاء الحرب في: تقديم ضمانات أمنية أمريكية لأوكرانيا شبيهة بالبند الخامس من «ميثاق الناتو»، استخدام الأصول الروسية المجمدة في إعادة إعمار أوكرانيا، وتعويض الخسائر التي سببها الصراع، ورفض مطالب موسكو بشأن تنازل أوكرانيا عن الأراضي غير المحتلة في الشرق.