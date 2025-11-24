اليابان تلوّح بنشر صواريخ قرب تايوان.. وبكين لطوكيو: «مساركم خاطئ»

In a new escalation of tensions, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced yesterday (Sunday) that Japan is on track to deploy medium-range surface-to-air missiles at the Yonaguni military base, located 110 kilometers east of Taiwan, as part of strengthening defenses in the southern Nansei Islands.

The Japanese Defense Minister made the announcement during his first visit to the Yonaguni military base, where he confirmed that "this deployment will help reduce the chances of armed attack on our country," adding that "the view that it will raise regional tensions is inaccurate."

A Firm Response from Beijing

In an immediate response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Tokyo to "reflect deeply on its mistakes and correct them as soon as possible," warning that this "wrong path" threatens peace in East Asia.

Beijing described the move as "armed interference" in its internal affairs regarding Taiwan, demanding an end to "collusion with external forces" such as the United States, a statement that came days after Beijing lodged a complaint with the United Nations over remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takachi, who described a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan as an "existential threat" justifying the deployment of Japanese forces.

The announcement comes in the context of recent U.S.-Japanese exercises, such as "Resolute Dragon 2025," which included the withdrawal of the American Typhoon system from the Iwakuni base following Chinese protests, but confirmed cooperation in "Taiwan emergency scenarios."

The Historical Taiwan Crisis

Taiwan, the strategic island in East Asia, is considered by Beijing an integral part of its territory, and it threatens to use force to reunify if it declares independence or receives external support. Japan, on the other hand, unofficially supports Taiwan as a trading partner (with a trade volume of $70 billion annually) and sees its security as a threat to its southern islands like Yonaguni, which is only 110 km away.

Since Sanae Takachi took office as Prime Minister in October 2025, tensions have escalated following her remarks on November 7 before Parliament, where she considered a Chinese attack on Taiwan an "existential threat" that allows for the deployment of self-defense forces based on the reinterpretation of the Japanese constitution in 2014.

New Escalation Between Tokyo and Beijing

China responded by canceling Japanese concerts, issuing travel warnings, and reinstating a ban on Japanese seafood imports, along with a complaint to the United Nations on November 22 accusing Tokyo of violating international law.

The planned deployment of missiles at the Yonaguni base is part of Japan's strategy to enhance "counter-offensive capabilities," with a defense budget of $56 billion in 2025, including medium-range surface-to-air missiles to counter Chinese or North Korean threats.

The United States supports Japan's steps, with joint exercises, but temporarily withdrew the Typhoon system in November to ease tensions.