في تصعيد جديد للتوترات، أعلن وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي أمس (الأحد) أن اليابان على المسار الصحيح لنشر صواريخ أرض-جو متوسطة المدى في قاعدة يوناغوني العسكرية، الواقعة على بعد 110 كيلومترات شرق تايوان، كجزء من تعزيز الدفاعات في جزر نانسي الجنوبية.

اليابان تلوّح بنشر صواريخ قرب تايوان.. وبكين لطوكيو: «مساركم خاطئ»

وجاء إعلان وزير الدفاع الياباني أثناء زيارته الأولى لقاعدة يوناغوني العسكرية، حيث أكد أن «هذا النشر سيساعد في خفض فرص الهجوم المسلح على بلادنا»، مضيفاً أن «الرأي القائل إنه سيرفع التوترات الإقليمية غير دقيق».

رد حازم من بكين

وفي رد فوري، حثت وزارة الخارجية الصينية طوكيو على «التفكر ملياً في أخطائها وتصحيحها في أسرع وقت ممكن»، محذرة من أن هذا «الطريق الخاطئ» يهدد السلام في آسيا الشرقية.

ووصفت بكين الخطوة بأنها «تدخل مسلح» في شؤونها الداخلية بشأن تايوان، مطالبة بوقف «التآمر مع القوى الخارجية» مثل الولايات المتحدة، وهو التصريح الذي جاء بعد أيام من شكوى بكين إلى الأمم المتحدة بسبب تصريحات رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي، التي وصفت هجوماً محتملاً على تايوان بأنه «تهديد وجودي» يبرر نشر القوات اليابانية.

ويأتي الإعلان في سياق تدريبات أمريكية-يابانية حديثة، مثل «ريسولوت دراغون 2025»، التي شملت سحب نظام تيفون الأمريكي من قاعدة إيووكوني بعد احتجاجات صينية، لكنها أكدت التعاون في سيناريوهات «طوارئ تايوان».

أزمة تايوان التاريخية

وتعتبر تايوان، الجزيرة الإستراتيجية في شرق آسيا، من قبل بكين جزءاً لا يتجزأ من أراضيها، وتهدد باستخدام القوة لإعادة توحيدها إذا أعلنت استقلالاً أو تلقت دعماً خارجياً، أما اليابان، فتدعم تايوان غير رسمياً كشريك تجاري (حجم التجارة 70 مليار دولار سنوياً)، وترى في أمنها تهديداً لجزرها الجنوبية مثل يوناغوني، التي تقع على بعد 110 كم فقط.

ومنذ تولي ساناي تاكايتشي رئاسة الوزراء في أكتوبر 2025، تصاعدت التوترات بعد تصريحاتها في 7 نوفمبر أمام البرلمان، حيث اعتبرت هجوماً صينياً على تايوان «تهديداً وجوديا» يسمح بنشر الدفاع الذاتي بناء على إعادة تفسير الدستور الياباني عام 2014.

تصعيد جديد بين طوكيو وبكين

وردت الصين بإلغاء حفلات موسيقية يابانية، تحذيرات سفر، وإعادة حظر واردات المأكولات البحرية اليابانية، مع شكوى إلى الأمم المتحدة في 22 نوفمبر تتهم طوكيو بانتهاك القانون الدولي.

ويعد النشر المخطط للصواريخ في قاعدة يوناغوني جزءاً من إستراتيجية اليابان لتعزيز «القدرات الهجومية المضادة»، بميزانية دفاعية بلغت 56 مليار دولار في 2025، ويشمل صواريخ أرض-جو متوسطة المدى لمواجهة تهديدات صينية أو كورية شمالية.

وتدعم الولايات المتحدة الخطوات اليابانية، مع تدريبات مشتركة، لكنها سحبت نظام تيفون مؤقتاً في نوفمبر لتهدئة التوترات.