في تطور درامي أشعل الأمل في قلوب مئات الأسر النيجيرية المنكوبة، أعلن مصدر محلي رفيع المستوى في ولاية نيجر شمال وسط البلاد، أن 50 تلميذاً من بين 303 تلاميذ تم اختطافهم من مدرسة «ساليسو إبراهيم الكاثوليكية» الابتدائية في بلدة كوريغا قبل أيام، تمكنوا من الفرار من أيدي خاطفيهم والعودة سالمين إلى أسرهم.

وقال الحاكم المحلي لمنطقة كوريغا، أمينو إسحاق، في تصريح للصحفيين: «تلقينا تأكيدات من الأجهزة الأمنية والأسر أن 50 طفلاً عادوا إلى منازلهم بعد أن استغلوا لحظة غفلة من الحراس في الأدغال وهربوا ليلاً مشياً لساعات طويلة حتى وصلوا إلى قرى مجاورة حيث ساعدهم السكان المحليون».

وكان مسلحون يستقلون دراجات نارية قد اقتحموا المدرسة في ساعة مبكرة من فجر الجمعة، وخطفوا 303 تلاميذ تراوح أعمارهم بين 8 و15 سنة، في واحدة من أكبر عمليات الاختطاف الجماعي التي تشهدها نيجيريا منذ سنوات.

ظروف معيشية قاسية للأطفال المختطفين

ويُعتقد أن الجناة ينتمون إلى عصابات إجرامية محلية معروفة باسم «قطاع الطرق» تنشط في شمال غرب ووسط البلاد وتفرض فدى مالية ضخمة مقابل إطلاق المختطفين.

وحسب روايات الأطفال الفارين التي نقلتها أسرهم، فإن الخاطفين كانوا ينقلونهم يومياً بين معسكرات مؤقتة في غابات كثيفة، ويجبرونهم على السير لمسافات طويلة تحت تهديد السلاح، مع نقص حاد في الطعام والماء.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام محلية عن أحد الأطفال الفارين (12 سنة) قال لوالدته وهو يبكي: «كنا نصلي كل ليلة ونقول إن الله سيرجعنا.. وعندما نام الحارس استطعنا الجري معاً».

من جانبه قال رئيس الرابطة المسيحية في نيجيريا بولاية نيجر ومالك المدرسة القس بولوس داوا يوحنا، إن عملية الهروب تمت على مراحل، حيث فر التلاميذ بشكل منفصل بين يومي الجمعة والسبت. وأضاف أن أعمار التلاميذ تراوح بين 10 و18 عاماً.

253 طفلا ما زالوا محتجزين

وأكد القس يوحنا في بيان أن 253 تلميذاً و12 معلماً ما زالوا محتجزين لدى الخاطفين، مشيراً إلى أن الجهود مستمرة بالتعاون مع السلطات الأمنية لضمان إطلاق سراحهم سالمين.

ولا يزال 253 تلميذاً حتى الآن في أسر الخاطفين، وسط مفاوضات مكثفة تجريها السلطات المحلية مع وسطاء قبليين لتأمين إطلاق سراحهم دون دفع فدية، وهو الموقف الرسمي للحكومة النيجيرية التي تواجه انتقادات متزايدة بسبب تكرار هذه الحوادث.

من جانبه، تعهد حاكم ولاية نيجر، محمد عمر باتوري، بـ«تكثيف العمليات العسكرية في الغابات وملاحقة العصابات حتى تحرير آخر طفل»، مؤكداً أن عودة الـ50 تلميذاً «ستمنحنا دفعة قوية لاستكمال العملية».

وتعد هذه أول مرة منذ سنوات يتمكن فيها عدد كبير من المختطفين الأطفال من الفرار بأنفسهم دون دفع فدية أو عملية عسكرية مباشرة، ما أعاد الأمل إلى قلوب الأسر التي لا تزال تنتظر عودة أبنائها، وسط صلوات ودموع فرح ممزوجة بالقلق في قرى ولاية نيجر الهادئة سابقاً.