In a dramatic development that ignited hope in the hearts of hundreds of affected Nigerian families, a high-level local source in Niger State, north-central Nigeria, announced that 50 students out of 303 who were kidnapped from the "Saliso Ibrahim Catholic" primary school in the town of Korgoa days ago managed to escape from their captors and return safely to their families.

The local governor of Korgoa, Aminu Ishaq, stated to reporters: "We received confirmations from security agencies and families that 50 children returned home after they took advantage of a moment of distraction from the guards in the jungle and escaped at night, walking for hours until they reached nearby villages where local residents helped them."

Armed men on motorcycles stormed the school in the early hours of Friday, kidnapping 303 students aged between 8 and 15 years, in one of the largest mass abductions Nigeria has witnessed in years.

Harsh living conditions for the kidnapped children

The perpetrators are believed to belong to local criminal gangs known as "bandits" that operate in northwestern and central Nigeria, demanding hefty ransoms for the release of the abducted.

According to accounts from the escaping children relayed by their families, the kidnappers moved them daily between temporary camps in dense forests, forcing them to walk long distances under the threat of weapons, with a severe shortage of food and water.

Local media reported one of the escaping children (12 years old) who told his mother while crying: "We prayed every night and said that God would bring us back... and when the guard fell asleep, we were able to run together."

For his part, the head of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Niger State and the school owner, Pastor Paulos Dawa Yohanna, stated that the escape occurred in phases, with the students fleeing separately between Friday and Saturday. He added that the ages of the students ranged from 10 to 18 years.

253 children still held captive

Pastor Yohanna confirmed in a statement that 253 students and 12 teachers are still held by the kidnappers, noting that efforts are ongoing in collaboration with security authorities to ensure their safe release.

As of now, 253 students remain in the captors' hands, amid intense negotiations being conducted by local authorities with tribal mediators to secure their release without paying a ransom, which is the official stance of the Nigerian government facing increasing criticism due to the recurrence of such incidents.

For his part, the governor of Niger State, Muhammad Umar Batori, pledged to "intensify military operations in the forests and pursue the gangs until the last child is freed," emphasizing that the return of the 50 students "will give us a strong boost to continue the operation."

This is the first time in years that a large number of kidnapped children have managed to escape on their own without paying a ransom or a direct military operation, rekindling hope in the hearts of families still waiting for the return of their children, amidst prayers and tears of joy mixed with anxiety in the previously peaceful villages of Niger State.