On the eve of the 82nd anniversary of independence, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun visited today (Friday) the leadership of the South Litani Sector at the Benwa Barakat barracks in Tyre.



The head of operations for the sector, Colonel Rashad Bou Krom, presented a detailed briefing supported by maps and figures regarding the current situation and the operations being carried out by the army in implementation of the established plan, particularly concerning the removal of munitions and the control of weapons and facilities in accordance with the government's decision to confine arms to the state.



The briefing included what has been accomplished so far, the army's deployment in designated sites and centers, permanent and temporary checkpoints, and newly established observation points along the borders, in addition to the patrols conducted by the army to maintain security and stability in the region.



President Aoun was briefed on maps and images showing the areas where Israeli forces have crossed the Blue Line while constructing a wall that exceeds the internationally recognized southern borders.



President Aoun addressed the officers, congratulating them on the anniversary of independence, stating that he came to the south to affirm that this cherished region always remains at the heart of the state, and that the army, which protects the southerners and all Lebanese, is steadfast in its commitment to defending national dignity, sovereignty, and independence, offering martyr after martyr despite the campaigns of defamation, doubt, and incitement it faces.



President Aoun praised the role of the army deployed in the south in general and in the South Litani Sector in particular, remembering the fallen soldiers who have died since the implementation of the security plan, numbering 12 martyrs.