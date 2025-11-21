عشية الذكرى الـ٨٢ للاستقلال، زار الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، اليوم (الجمعة)، قيادة قطاع جنوب الليطاني في ثكنة بنوا بركات في صور.


وقدم رئيس قسم العمليات في القطاع العقيد رشاد بو كروم عرضاً مفصلاً مدعّماً بالخرائط والأرقام حول الوضع الراهن، والأعمال التي ينفذها الجيش تطبيقاً للخطة الموضوعة، خصوصاً ما يتعلق بإزالة الذخائر وضبط الأسلحة والمنشآت تنفيذاً لقرار الحكومة بحصر السلاح في يد الدولة.


وتضمّن العرض ما أُنجز حتى الآن، وانتشار الجيش في المواقع والمراكز المحددة، والحواجز الدائمة والظرفية، ونقاط المراقبة المستحدثة على طول الحدود، إضافة إلى الدوريات التي يسيّرها الجيش للحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

واطلع الرئيس عون على خرائط وصور تُظهر المساحات التي تجاوزت فيها القوات الإسرائيلية الخط الأزرق خلال بنائها حائطاً تعدّى الحدود الجنوبية المعترف بها دولياً.


وتحدث الرئيس عون إلى الضباط مهنئاً بذكرى الاستقلال، قائلاً إنه جاء إلى الجنوب ليؤكد أن هذه المنطقة الغالية تبقى دائماً في قلب الدولة، وأن الجيش الذي يحمي الجنوبيين وسائر اللبنانيين ثابت في التزامه بالدفاع عن الكرامة الوطنية والسيادة والاستقلال، ويقدم شهيداً تلو آخر رغم ما يتعرض له من حملات تجريح وتشكيك وتحريض.


وحيّا الرئيس عون الدور الذي يقوم به الجيش المنتشر في الجنوب عموماً وفي قطاع جنوب الليطاني خصوصاً، مستذكراً العسكريين الشهداء الذين سقطوا منذ بدء تنفيذ الخطة الأمنية وعددهم 12 شهيداً.