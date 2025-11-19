The Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, called this evening (Wednesday) to seize the attractive opportunity provided by the Saudi-American partnership, during his participation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Saudi-American Investment Forum, held in the capital, Washington.



During the opening of the forum, the Crown Prince stated that the Saudi-American Investment Forum will witness today the signing of new investment project agreements that include the defense, energy, artificial intelligence, rare minerals, and financial sectors.



The prince added that the agreements will contribute to economic growth and provide many job opportunities in both countries, expressing his hope that the forum will help enhance the historical relationship and develop investment pathways between the two nations.



For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States has declared Saudi Arabia as the most important ally outside of NATO, adding, "We have the best military systems and we will supply Saudi Arabia with them."



Trump emphasized by saying, "Prince Mohammed bin Salman and I have made the American-Saudi alliance stronger than ever," describing Prince Mohammed bin Salman as "a bold leader committed to the relations between our two countries."



Trump pointed out that the Kingdom will also purchase 300 tanks, and these deals will be approved quickly, indicating that dozens of American and Saudi companies will sign agreements in various sectors worth approximately $270 billion during the forum.