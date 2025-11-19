دعا ولي العهد السعودي رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) إلى اغتنام الفرصة الجاذبة التي توفرها الشراكة السعودية الأمريكية، وذلك خلال مشاركته مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، المنعقد في العاصمة واشنطن.

وقال ولي العهد خلال افتتاح المنتدى، إن منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي سيشهد اليوم، توقيع اتفاقيات مشروعات استثمارية جديدة تتضمن قطاعات الدفاع والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والمعادن النادرة والقطاع المالي.

وأضاف الأمير: إن الاتفاقيات ستساهم في النمو الاقتصادي وتوفير فرص وظيفية كثيرة في البلدين، معرباً عن تطلعه إلى أن يساهم المنتدى في تعزيز العلاقة التاريخية وتطوير مسارات الاستثمار بين البلدين.

من جهته، قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، إن الولايات المتحدة أعلنت السعودية الحليف الأهم من خارج الناتو، مضيفاً:«نملك أفضل الأنظمة العسكرية وسنزود السعودية بها».

وشدد ترمب بالقول: «أنا والأمير محمد بن سلمان جعلنا التحالف الأمريكي السعودي أقوى مما مضى»، واصفاً الأمير محمد بن سلمان بـ«القائد الجريء والملتزم بالعلاقات بين بلدينا».

وأشار ترمب إلى أن المملكة ستشتري أيضاً 300 دبابة، وستتم الموافقة على هذه الصفقات بشكل سريع، مبيناً أن عشرات الشركات الأمريكية والسعودية ستوقع اتفاقيات في قطاعات مختلفة بقيمة تبلغ نحو 270 مليار دولار، خلال المنتدى.

قال الرئيس ترمب: ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان طلب تدخلي لحل الأزمة في السودان، وبدأت في ذلك، مضيفاً: «لقد بدأنا العمل على ذلك بالفعل».

وأشار إلى أنه بدأ دراسة القضية بعد نصف ساعة من شرح ولي العهد لأهميتها.