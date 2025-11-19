The Spanish Supreme Court issued a decision today (Wednesday) to temporarily release Santos Cerdán, the former organizational secretary of the ruling Socialist Workers' Party and a prominent party official, after he spent nearly five months in pre-trial detention in connection with the most serious corruption case shaking the leftist coalition government led by Pedro Sánchez.

Scandal in the Spanish Socialist Party

Cerdán, who was considered the third man in the Socialist Party until his sudden resignation last June, faces potential charges including belonging to a criminal organization, receiving bribes, and abuse of power, as part of an alleged network that was awarding public works contracts in exchange for secret financial commissions to senior officials linked to the government.

Judge Leopoldo Puente justified his decision in a judicial decree, stating that the evidence against Cerdán had "increased in strength" during the ongoing investigation, but the "risk of evidence tampering," which is the main reason for pre-trial detention, had "significantly decreased" after judicial authorities managed to obtain most of the sensitive information that could have been concealed if the defendant remained free.

The court secures documents and data

The judge confirmed that the court was able to secure documents and data "that were very likely to be concealed or extremely difficult to access" had he remained out of prison during Cerdán's pre-trial detention.

The conditions of the temporary release included surrendering his passport, a ban on leaving Spanish territory, and appearing before the Supreme Court every 15 days. The court also ruled out the risk of reoffending, as Cerdán – who was a former member of parliament – no longer holds any public or executive position in the party.

Cerdán's case is considered the most serious among a series of scandals that have hit the minority socialist government, which forced Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to issue a public apology last June and fend off opposition demands for early elections. Cerdán continues to deny any involvement or wrongdoing.