أصدرت المحكمة العليا الإسبانية، اليوم (الأربعاء) قرارًا بالإفراج المؤقت عن سانطوس سيردان، الأمين التنظيمي السابق للحزب الاشتراكي العمالي الحاكم والمسؤول البارز في الحزب، بعد أن قضى نحو خمسة أشهر رهن الحبس الاحتياطي على ذمة أخطر قضية فساد تهز الحكومة اليسارية الائتلافية برئاسة بيدرو سانشيز.

فضيحة بالحزب الاشتراكي الإسباني

ويواجه سيردان، الذي كان يُعتبر الرجل الثالث في الحزب الاشتراكي حتى استقالته المفاجئة في يونيو الماضي، تهمًا محتملة تشمل الانتماء إلى منظمة إجرامية، تلقي الرشاوى، واستغلال النفوذ، وذلك في إطار شبكة مزعومة كانت تمنح عقود الأشغال العامة مقابل عمولات مالية سرية لمسؤولين كبار مرتبطين بالحكومة.

وبرر القاضي ليوبولدو بوينتي في مرسومه القضائي، قراره بأن الأدلة ضد سيردان قد «ازدادت قوة» خلال التحقيق الجاري، لكن «خطر إتلاف الأدلة» وهو السبب الرئيسي للحبس الاحتياطي قد «انخفض بشكل كبير» بعدما تمكنت السلطات القضائية من الحصول على معظم المعلومات الحساسة التي كان من الممكن إخفاؤها لو بقي المتهم طليقًا.

المحكمة تؤمن وثائق وبيانات

وأكد القاضي أن المحكمة استطاعت خلال فترة حبس سيردان الاحتياطي تأمين وثائق وبيانات «كان من المحتمل جدًا إخفاؤها أو كان من الصعب للغاية الوصول إليها» في حال بقائه خارج السجن.

وشملت شروط الإفراج المؤقت تسليم جواز سفره، وحظر مغادرة الأراضي الإسبانية، والمثول أمام المحكمة العليا كل 15 يومًا. كما استبعدت المحكمة خطر تكرار الجريمة، لأن سيردان – الذي كان نائبًا سابقًا في البرلمان – لم يعد يشغل أي منصب عام أو تنفيذي في الحزب.

يُعد ملف سيردان الأخطر ضمن سلسلة فضائح ضربت الحكومة الاشتراكية اليسارية الأقلية، والتي أجبرت رئيس الوزراء بيدرو سانشيز على تقديم اعتذار علني في يونيو الماضي، وصدّ مطالب المعارضة بإجراء انتخابات مبكرة، ولا يزال سيردان ينفي أي تورط أو ارتكاب أي مخالفات.