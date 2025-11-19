The Ukrainian parliament witnessed a vote today (Wednesday) to dismiss the ministers of energy and justice, in a move that ended the largest wartime political crisis the country has faced since the Russian invasion, due to a massive corruption investigation in the energy sector related to an alleged scheme to control $100 million contracts at the state nuclear agency "Energoatom."

Corruption Case in the Ukrainian Government

The investigation, conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) over 15 months, sparked widespread public outrage against Ukraine's leadership, which is struggling to fend off escalating Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, leading to repeated power outages ahead of the harsh winter.

The investigation, which was based on 1,000 hours of phone recordings and 70 raids, resulted in the detention of five suspects and the identification of seven others, including a former business partner of President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is believed to be the mastermind and fled abroad last week.

The current energy minister, Svitlana Hrynevych, and the former energy minister (from 2021 to 2025), Herman Halushchenko, who currently serves as the minister of justice, had previously resigned under pressure from President Zelensky, who described the matter as a "matter of trust" and called on everyone to cooperate with the investigation.

Zelensky's Threat and the Ministers' Denials

Zelensky confirmed in a video statement via Telegram that the existence of any illegal schemes in the energy sector is "completely unacceptable," emphasizing that he would sign a decree to impose sanctions on two of the suspects.

While the ministers deny any involvement in the scandal, which includes bribes of 10-15% of the contract value to ensure timely payments or prevent losses, as well as the involvement of other entities in government agencies.

Shock in Kyiv

The news caused shock in political circles in Kyiv, where opposition forces called for stricter measures, including a complete restructuring of the government and the dismissal of the powerful head of the president's office, amid fears that European and international support could be affected due to corruption, especially with some donors refusing to provide energy equipment.

Anti-corruption authorities indicated that the investigation extends to other government entities, making this crisis one of the most serious challenges for Zelensky since the start of the Russian invasion, as he tries to maintain national unity amid external and internal pressures.

In a related context, the president had previously approved a controversial bill that weakens the powers of the anti-corruption office, which sparked initial protests against his government last July.