شهد البرلمان الأوكراني، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تصويتًا لإقالة وزيري الطاقة والعدل، في خطوة أنهت أكبر أزمة سياسية حربية يواجهها البلاد منذ الغزو الروسي، جراء تحقيق فساد ضخم في قطاع الطاقة يتعلق بمخطط مزعوم للتحكم في عقود الشراء بقيمة 100 مليون دولار أمريكي في الوكالة النووية الحكومية «إنيرغوآتوم».

قضية فساد في الحكومة الأوكرانية

التحقيق، الذي أجراه مكتب مكافحة الفساد الوطني (NABU) على مدى 15 شهرًا، أثار غضبًا شعبيًا واسعًا ضد قيادة أوكرانيا، التي تكافح لصد الهجمات الروسية المتصاعدة على البنية التحتية الطاقوية، مما أدى إلى انقطاعات كهربائية متكررة قبل الشتاء القارس.

وشمل التحقيق، الذي استند إلى 1000 ساعة من التسجيلات الهاتفية و70 مداهمة، إيقاف خمسة مشتبه بهم وتحديد سبعة آخرين، بما في ذلك شريك أعمال سابق للرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، الذي يُعتقد أنه العقل المدبر، والذي فر إلى الخارج الأسبوع الماضي.

كان الوزير الحالي للطاقة سفيتلانا هرينتشوك، والوزير السابق للطاقة (من 2021 إلى 2025) غيرمان غالوشينكو، الذي يشغل حاليًا منصب وزير العدل، قد قدما استقالتهما سابقًا تحت ضغط من الرئيس زيلينسكي، الذي وصف الأمر بأنه «مسألة ثقة» ودعا الجميع إلى التعاون مع التحقيق.

تهديد زيلينسكي ونفي الوزيرين

وأكد زيلينسكي في بيان فيديو عبر تيليغرام أن وجود أي مخططات غير قانونية في قطاع الطاقة «غير مقبول تمامًا»، مشددًا على أنه سيوقع مرسومًا لفرض عقوبات على اثنين من المشتبه بهم.

فيما ينفي الوزيران أي تورط في الفضيحة، التي تشمل رشاوى تصل إلى 10-15% من قيمة العقود لضمان عدم التأخير في الدفعات أو فقدانها، بالإضافة إلى تورط جهات أخرى في الوكالات الحكومية.

صدمة في كييف

وأدى الخبر إلى صدمة في الأوساط السياسية بكييف، حيث دعت القوى المعارضة إلى إجراءات أشد، بما في ذلك إعادة هيكلة كاملة للحكومة وإقالة رئيس ديوان الرئيس القوي، وسط مخاوف من تأثر الدعم الأوروبي والدولي بسبب الفساد، خاصة مع رفض بعض المانحين تقديم معدات طاقوية.

وأشارت السلطات المضادة للفساد إلى أن التحقيق يمتد إلى جهات حكومية أخرى، مما يجعل هذه الأزمة واحدة من أخطر التحديات لزيلينسكي منذ بدء الغزو الروسي، حيث يحاول الحفاظ على الوحدة الوطنية أمام الضغوط الخارجية والداخلية.

وفي سياق متصل، أقر الرئيس سابقًا مشروع قانون مثير للجدل يضعف صلاحيات مكتب مكافحة الفساد، مما أثار احتجاجات أولى ضد حكومته في يوليو الماضي.