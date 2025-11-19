فيما يعلن كل من طرفي الحرب عن تقدمه، تتواصل وتيرة المعارك في السودان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، وتسود حالة من الهدوء الحذر المناطق الغربية لمحور بارا العسكري شمال شرقي الأبيض، والمناطق الغربية الجنوبية لمحور الأبيض حاضرة ولاية شمال كردفان.


ويجيء هذا الهدوء بعد معارك واسعة خاضها الجيش السوداني مدعوماً بالقوات المشتركة وكتائب الإسناد الساعات الماضية في محيط مدينة بارا شرقي الأبيض بالانفتاح غرباً نحو المناطق التي تتحرك فيها قوات الدعم السريع.


تحرك وإعادة تموضع


وأفادت مصادر عسكرية بأن وصول الجيش إلى مناطق أبوسنون وأبوقعود غربي الأبيض وسع من دائرة الأمان لعاصمة شمال كردفان ومنح القوات مساحات إضافية للتحرك وإعادة التموضع.


وتحدثت المصادر عن خسائر كبيرة تكبدتها قوات الدعم السريع في محوري بارا وغرب الأبيض، مؤكدة مقتل قائد السيطرة والعمليات بقوات الدعم السريع في المحورين خلال معارك أمس الثلاثاء.


وتواصل قوات الدعم السريع في ولاية غرب كردفان، قصفها المدفعي على مقر الفرقة 22 التابعة للجيش السوداني داخل مدينة بابنوسة في ظل دفعها بقوات إضافية لمحور بابنوسة بهدف السيطرة على المدينة.


تأمين مواقع حيوية


وكان الجيش السوداني، أعلن أن قواته تمكنت من تحقيق تقدم نوعي في جميع محاور كردفان، بعد معارك خاضتها تشكيلات من الجيش والقوات المشتركة. وقال إن القوات تمكنت من تأمين مواقع حيوية وإعادة الانتشار في كردفان، وفق الخطة الموضوعة بعد إلحاق خسائر بقوات الدعم السريع.


فيما أفاد بيان لقوات الدعم السريع بتقدم قواته في مناطق غربي الأبيض بشمال كردفان. وقالت قوات الدعم إن عناصرها سيطرت على معظم إقليم كردفان، وتمهّد لإنهاء وجود الجيش السوداني في كامل الإقليم.


اتهامات أوروبية للدعم السريع


من جانبه، اتهم الاتحاد الأوروبي قوات الدعم السريع باستخدام العنف الجنسي على نطاق واسع في الفاشر. ووصف ما يتعرض له المدنيون من انتهاكات بأنه «مروع».


ودعا الأطراف الخارجية لوقف تزويد المتحاربين بالسلاح، وتوسيع ولاية المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، وفرض حظر سلاح شامل لإنهاء الإفلات من العقاب.


وأعلنت بريطانيا عزمها فرض عقوبات على السودان تتعلق بانتهاكات حقوق الإنسان. وحذّرت وزيرة الخارجية إيفيت كوبر من أن السودان تعيش أسوأ أزمة إنسانية في القرن الـ21، منددةً برفض الدعم السريع تأمين ممرات آمنة لدخول المساعدات إلى الفاشر.