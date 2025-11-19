As both sides of the war announce their advances, the pace of battles continues in Sudan today (Wednesday), with a state of cautious calm prevailing in the western areas of the Bara military axis northeast of Al-Obeid, and the southwestern areas of the Al-Obeid axis, the capital of North Kordofan state.



This calm comes after extensive battles fought by the Sudanese army, supported by joint forces and support battalions in the past hours around the city of Bara, moving westward towards the areas where the Rapid Support Forces are operating.



Movement and repositioning



Military sources reported that the army's arrival in the areas of Abusnon and Abuqoud west of Al-Obeid has expanded the security perimeter for the capital of North Kordofan and provided the forces with additional space for movement and repositioning.



The sources mentioned significant losses incurred by the Rapid Support Forces in the Bara and West Al-Obeid axes, confirming the death of the commander of control and operations of the Rapid Support Forces in both axes during battles yesterday, Tuesday.



The Rapid Support Forces continue their artillery shelling on the headquarters of the 22nd Division of the Sudanese army inside the city of Babanusa, while pushing additional forces to the Babanusa axis with the aim of controlling the city.



Securing vital sites



The Sudanese army announced that its forces have achieved significant progress in all Kordofan axes after battles fought by formations of the army and joint forces. It stated that the forces managed to secure vital sites and redeploy in Kordofan, according to the plan set after inflicting losses on the Rapid Support Forces.



Meanwhile, a statement from the Rapid Support Forces indicated their advance in areas west of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan. The Rapid Support Forces claimed that their elements had controlled most of the Kordofan region and were paving the way to eliminate the presence of the Sudanese army throughout the region.



European accusations against the Rapid Support Forces



For its part, the European Union accused the Rapid Support Forces of using sexual violence on a wide scale in Al-Fasher. It described the violations faced by civilians as "horrific."



It called on external parties to stop supplying the warring factions with weapons, to expand the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, and to impose a comprehensive arms embargo to end impunity.



Britain announced its intention to impose sanctions on Sudan related to human rights violations. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that Sudan is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis of the 21st century, condemning the Rapid Support Forces' refusal to secure safe corridors for the entry of aid into Al-Fasher.