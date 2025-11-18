قتل ما لا يقل عن 11 شخصاً وأصيب 4 في قصف بطائرة مسيّرة إسرائيلية اليوم (الثلاثاء) استهدف سيارة في محيط مخيم عين الحلوة للاجئين الفلسطينيين بمدينة صيدا، جنوبي لبنان.


ونقلت وكالة الابناء اللبنانية (NNA) عن وزارة الصحة تأكيداتها مقتل 11 شخصاً وإصابة 4، وبحسب الوكالة فإن مسيّرة استهدفت سيارة في محيط مسجد خالد بن الوليد، في الشارع التحتاني داخل مخيم عين الحلوة.


وذكرت الوكالة أن حريقاً اندلع في المكان بعد الاستهداف، فيما سُجل تحليق لمسيّرة على علو منخفض جداً، من الزهراني إلى مكان الاسستهداف في صيدا.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن الغارة استهدفت أيضاً مركز خالد بن الوليد، وجامع خالد بن الوليد في مخيم عين الحلوة، بثلاثة صواريخ.


وأفاد شهود عيان أن الهجوم تم عبر أكثر من صاروخ أُطلقت من مسيّرة إسرائيلية، فيما قال جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إن الهجوم استهدف مسلحين كانوا يعملون في مجمع تدريب تابع لحركة حماس في منطقة عين الحلوة بجنوب لبنان.