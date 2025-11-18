At least 11 people were killed and 4 injured in an Israeli drone strike today (Tuesday) that targeted a vehicle in the vicinity of the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Sidon, southern Lebanon.



The Lebanese news agency (NNA) reported the Ministry of Health's confirmation of 11 deaths and 4 injuries. According to the agency, the drone targeted a vehicle near the Khalid ibn al-Walid Mosque, on the lower street inside the Ain al-Hilweh camp.



The agency mentioned that a fire broke out at the site following the strike, while a drone was observed flying at a very low altitude from the Zahrani area to the strike location in Sidon.



The agency indicated that the airstrike also targeted the Khalid ibn al-Walid Center and the Khalid ibn al-Walid Mosque in the Ain al-Hilweh camp with three missiles.



Eyewitnesses reported that the attack was carried out using multiple missiles launched from an Israeli drone, while the Israeli occupation army stated that the attack targeted militants who were working in a training compound belonging to Hamas in the Ain al-Hilweh area of southern Lebanon.