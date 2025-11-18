بحفاوة تاريخية قل نظيرها، استقبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في البيت الابيض.


وتجاوز الاستقبال المعهود إلى مستوى مهيب يعكس عمق العلاقات الإستراتيجية والتقدير الشخصي الكبير الذي يوليه الرئيس ترمب لولي العهد.الأمريكي مستقبلاً ولي العهد


وتقديم الرئيس ترمب مستقبلي ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان في الدخول للبيت الأبيض، مشهد سيبقى محفوراً في ذاكرة التاريخ، في إشارة رمزية بالغة الأهمية تؤكد على مكانة المملكة العربية السعودية المحورية وشراكتها الثابتة مع الولايات المتحدة، وتجسيد لقوة الشراكة في مواجهة التحديات وتحقيق الازدهار.


ولم يكن استقبال الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب لولي العهد استقبالاً دبلوماسياً روتينياً، بل حدثا تاريخياً بامتياز، في مشهد مُلفت للنظر.


وأعد الرئيس الأمريكي الاستقبال المهيب في توجه بلحظة بالغة الدلالة وتقدّم الرئيس ترمب بنفسه لتقديم ولي العهد في الدخول، وهي بادرة استثنائية تعكس الاحترام المتبادل العميق وتأكيد الولايات المتحدة على دور المملكة القيادي في المنطقة والعالم.تاريخية


ويرى مراقبون غربيون أن هذا الاستقبال الرفيع هو رسالة واضحة أن الشراكة السعودية-الأمريكية متينة، وأن الرياض وواشنطن تتبادلان الثقة في قيادة جهود تحقيق الاستقرار والأمن الاقتصادي العالمي، مبينين أن القمة التاريخية بين البلدين بدأت بـ«لمسة تاريخية» تعكس قوة ومتانة هذه العلاقة الإستراتيجية.


وأشار المراقبون إلى أن الاستقبال تجاوز البروتوكول المعتاد مما يؤكد أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان ليس مجرد ضيف، بل شريك استراتيجي أساسي وقائد شاب يمثل «قوة المستقبل» التي تعتمد عليها الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في المنطقة.