With a historical warmth rarely seen, U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz this evening (Tuesday) at the White House.



The reception exceeded the usual standards, reaching a majestic level that reflects the depth of the strategic relations and the great personal appreciation President Trump has for the Crown Prince.



The scene of President Trump personally welcoming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman into the White House will remain etched in the annals of history, serving as a highly significant symbolic gesture that underscores the pivotal status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its steadfast partnership with the United States, embodying the strength of the partnership in facing challenges and achieving prosperity.



The reception by President Trump for the Crown Prince was not a routine diplomatic welcome, but rather a historic event par excellence, in a striking scene.



President Trump prepared the grand reception at a moment of profound significance, personally stepping forward to introduce the Crown Prince upon entry, an exceptional gesture that reflects deep mutual respect and reaffirms the United States' recognition of the Kingdom's leadership role in the region and the world.



Western observers believe that this high-profile reception sends a clear message that the Saudi-American partnership is strong, and that Riyadh and Washington share trust in leading efforts to achieve global economic stability and security, indicating that the historic summit between the two countries began with a "historic touch" that reflects the strength and solidity of this strategic relationship.



Observers noted that the reception went beyond the usual protocol, confirming that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not merely a guest, but a key strategic partner and a young leader representing the "force of the future" that the United States relies on in the region.