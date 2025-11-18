استقبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان والوفد المرافق له في البيت الأبيض.


وخرج الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى ساحة البيت الأبيض وعلى السجاد الأحمر، و تم استقبال الأمير محمد بن سلمان على واقع الموسيقى العسكرية التي عزفت بالنشيدين الوطني السعودي والأمريكي.ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي خلال الاستقبال


وتخلل الاستقبال عروض بمقاتلات أمريكية في أجواء البيت الأبيض مع وصول ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، كما رفع جنود الخيالة العلمين السعودي والأمريكي.


وفي تأكيد على أهمية الزيارة التي يقوم بها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى واشنطن للقاء الرئيس الأمريكي، أعلن البيت الأبيض في منشور على حسابه في «إكس» أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب وعلى غير العادة يكرس يومه للقاء ولي العهد، رغم أنه في فعاليات يعقد عدة لقاءات في أنٍ واحد.ولي العهد والرئيس الامريكي خلال الاستقبال


وأفاد البيت الأبيض أن الاجتماعات توزعت بين العمل والغداء والعشاء، مبينة أن سيدة البيت الأبيض الأولى ميلانيا ترمب ستنضم إلى مأدبة العشاء الرسمية.


وأكدت المتحدثة الرسمية باسم البيت الأبيض أن الرئيس ترمب استقبل ضيف أمريكا الكبير والرجل القوي.