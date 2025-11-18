U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and his accompanying delegation at the White House this evening (Tuesday).



President Donald Trump stepped out to the White House lawn on the red carpet, where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was greeted to the sound of military music playing the national anthems of Saudi Arabia and the United States.



The reception included displays by American fighter jets in the skies over the White House as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived, while mounted soldiers raised the flags of Saudi Arabia and the United States.



Emphasizing the importance of the visit by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to Washington to meet with the U.S. President, the White House announced in a post on its account on "X" that President Donald Trump, unusually, dedicated his day to meeting with the Crown Prince, despite being engaged in multiple events simultaneously.



The White House stated that the meetings were divided between work, lunch, and dinner, indicating that First Lady Melania Trump would join the official dinner.



The White House spokesperson confirmed that President Trump welcomed America's great guest and the strong man.