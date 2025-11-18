كشفت صحيفة تليجراف البريطانية، عن استخدام تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي الذكاء الاصطناعي لأول مرة في حملات تجنيد موجهة للبريطانيين، ما أثار قلق جهاز الاستخبارات الداخلية البريطانية MI5 ووكالة الخدمة السرية الخارجية MI6.
ووفقا للتقرير يعتمد التنظيم على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء فيديوهات دعائية متقنة باللغة الإنجليزية تصور مقاتلين افتراضيين يحثون على الانضمام إلى الجهاد في الشرق الأوسط وقرن أفريقيا.
وأوضح التقرير البريطاني أن هذه الفيديوهات التي ينشرها التنظيم الإرهابي، تنتشر بسرعة على «فيسبوك» ومنصات أخرى قبل إزالتها، ما يسمح بوصولها إلى آلاف المتابعين خلال ساعات.
وجاء التقرير بعد تحذير مدير MI5 كين مكالوم في تقريره السنوي الشهر الماضي من أن «داعش» و«القاعدة» يزدادان طموحا مستغلين الاضطرابات الإقليمية لتوجيه هجمات إرهابية نحو بريطانيا وأوروبا.
تقرير استخباراتي يحذّر من «داعش» و«القاعدة»
وقال مكالوم: «الجماعات في الخارج تواصل محاولاتها لتوجيه الإرهاب إلى المملكة المتحدة وأوروبا، ويزداد تنظيما القاعدة وداعش طموحا من جديد مستغلين عدم الاستقرار في الخارج لترسيخ موطئ قدم ويحرضان بشكل غير مباشر المهاجمين المحتملين في الغرب».
وأشار التقرير إلى أن هذا الاستخدام يأتي وسط مخاوف من عودة «داعش» و«القاعدة» في الشرق الأوسط وقرن أفريقيا، حيث سُجلت 19 محاولة هجوم متقدمة منذ 2020 معظمها مرتبط بالتطرف.
زيادة كبيرة في تحقيقات التهديدات
في الوقت نفسه أعلن جهاز الاستخبارات الداخلية، زيادة التحقيقات في التهديدات الإرهابية بنسبة 40% هذا العام مع التركيز على الأفراد المعزولين الذين يتلقون إرشادات عبر الإنترنت.
وشهدت السنوات الأخيرة عودة تدريجية لنشاط «داعش» و«القاعدة» بعد هزيمتهما العسكرية في 2019 إذ استغلا الفراغ في سورية والعراق والصومال لإعادة بناء شبكاتهما الدعائية.
وفي تقرير MI5 السنوي لعام 2025 أكد مكالوم أن التهديد الإرهابي يشمل 232 اعتقالا في 2024 معظمها لأفراد متأثرين بدعاية التنظيمين عبر الإنترنت.
صفحة جديدة من استهداف البريطانيين
وبدأ استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في الدعاية الإرهابية منذ 2023 إذ أنتجت القاعدة فيديوهات مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وعمل تنظيم «داعش» على فتح صفحات جديدة لاستهداف البريطانيين تحديدا.
وأظهرت تقارير الأمم المتحدة في 2024 أن التنظيمين يعتمدان على المنصات الاجتماعية لتجنيد 5000 مقاتل سنويا معظمهم من الشباب تحت 25 عاما.
وفي بريطانيا، سجل MI5 زيادة في التحقيقات بنسبة 25% هذا العام مع التركيز على الذكاء الاصطناعي كسلاح مزدوج يستخدم أيضا من قبل الدول مثل إيران وروسيا للتجسس.
The British Telegraph newspaper revealed that the terrorist organization "ISIS" has used artificial intelligence for the first time in recruitment campaigns targeting Britons, raising concerns for the British domestic intelligence agency MI5 and the foreign secret service agency MI6.
According to the report, the organization relies on AI tools to create sophisticated promotional videos in English depicting virtual fighters urging people to join jihad in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.
The British report clarified that these videos, published by the terrorist organization, spread rapidly on "Facebook" and other platforms before being removed, allowing them to reach thousands of viewers within hours.
The report followed a warning from MI5 Director Ken McCallum in his annual report last month that "ISIS" and "Al-Qaeda" are becoming increasingly ambitious, exploiting regional unrest to direct terrorist attacks towards Britain and Europe.
Intelligence report warns of "ISIS" and "Al-Qaeda"
McCallum stated: "Groups abroad continue their attempts to direct terrorism towards the UK and Europe, and the ambitions of Al-Qaeda and ISIS are rising again, exploiting instability abroad to establish a foothold and indirectly inciting potential attackers in the West."
The report noted that this usage comes amid fears of the resurgence of "ISIS" and "Al-Qaeda" in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, where 19 advanced attack attempts have been recorded since 2020, most of which are linked to extremism.
Significant increase in threat investigations
At the same time, the domestic intelligence agency announced a 40% increase in investigations into terrorist threats this year, focusing on isolated individuals receiving guidance online.
In recent years, there has been a gradual resurgence of "ISIS" and "Al-Qaeda" activity following their military defeat in 2019, as they exploited the vacuum in Syria, Iraq, and Somalia to rebuild their propaganda networks.
In MI5's annual report for 2025, McCallum confirmed that the terrorist threat includes 232 arrests in 2024, most of which are of individuals influenced by the organizations' online propaganda.
A new chapter in targeting Britons
The use of artificial intelligence in terrorist propaganda began in 2023, as Al-Qaeda produced AI-generated videos, and ISIS worked on opening new pages specifically targeting Britons.
UN reports in 2024 indicated that both organizations rely on social media to recruit 5,000 fighters annually, most of whom are young people under 25 years old.
In Britain, MI5 recorded a 25% increase in investigations this year, focusing on artificial intelligence as a dual weapon also used by countries like Iran and Russia for espionage.