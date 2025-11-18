كشفت صحيفة تليجراف البريطانية، عن استخدام تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي الذكاء الاصطناعي لأول مرة في حملات تجنيد موجهة للبريطانيين، ما أثار قلق جهاز الاستخبارات الداخلية البريطانية MI5 ووكالة الخدمة السرية الخارجية MI6.

ووفقا للتقرير يعتمد التنظيم على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء فيديوهات دعائية متقنة باللغة الإنجليزية تصور مقاتلين افتراضيين يحثون على الانضمام إلى الجهاد في الشرق الأوسط وقرن أفريقيا.

وأوضح التقرير البريطاني أن هذه الفيديوهات التي ينشرها التنظيم الإرهابي، تنتشر بسرعة على «فيسبوك» ومنصات أخرى قبل إزالتها، ما يسمح بوصولها إلى آلاف المتابعين خلال ساعات.

وجاء التقرير بعد تحذير مدير MI5 كين مكالوم في تقريره السنوي الشهر الماضي من أن «داعش» و«القاعدة» يزدادان طموحا مستغلين الاضطرابات الإقليمية لتوجيه هجمات إرهابية نحو بريطانيا وأوروبا.

تقرير استخباراتي يحذّر من «داعش» و«القاعدة»

وقال مكالوم: «الجماعات في الخارج تواصل محاولاتها لتوجيه الإرهاب إلى المملكة المتحدة وأوروبا، ويزداد تنظيما القاعدة وداعش طموحا من جديد مستغلين عدم الاستقرار في الخارج لترسيخ موطئ قدم ويحرضان بشكل غير مباشر المهاجمين المحتملين في الغرب».

وأشار التقرير إلى أن هذا الاستخدام يأتي وسط مخاوف من عودة «داعش» و«القاعدة» في الشرق الأوسط وقرن أفريقيا، حيث سُجلت 19 محاولة هجوم متقدمة منذ 2020 معظمها مرتبط بالتطرف.

زيادة كبيرة في تحقيقات التهديدات

في الوقت نفسه أعلن جهاز الاستخبارات الداخلية، زيادة التحقيقات في التهديدات الإرهابية بنسبة 40% هذا العام مع التركيز على الأفراد المعزولين الذين يتلقون إرشادات عبر الإنترنت.

وشهدت السنوات الأخيرة عودة تدريجية لنشاط «داعش» و«القاعدة» بعد هزيمتهما العسكرية في 2019 إذ استغلا الفراغ في سورية والعراق والصومال لإعادة بناء شبكاتهما الدعائية.

وفي تقرير MI5 السنوي لعام 2025 أكد مكالوم أن التهديد الإرهابي يشمل 232 اعتقالا في 2024 معظمها لأفراد متأثرين بدعاية التنظيمين عبر الإنترنت.

صفحة جديدة من استهداف البريطانيين

وبدأ استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي في الدعاية الإرهابية منذ 2023 إذ أنتجت القاعدة فيديوهات مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وعمل تنظيم «داعش» على فتح صفحات جديدة لاستهداف البريطانيين تحديدا.

وأظهرت تقارير الأمم المتحدة في 2024 أن التنظيمين يعتمدان على المنصات الاجتماعية لتجنيد 5000 مقاتل سنويا معظمهم من الشباب تحت 25 عاما.

وفي بريطانيا، سجل MI5 زيادة في التحقيقات بنسبة 25% هذا العام مع التركيز على الذكاء الاصطناعي كسلاح مزدوج يستخدم أيضا من قبل الدول مثل إيران وروسيا للتجسس.