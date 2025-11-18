أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديميتري بيسكوف، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، أن روسيا لن تشارك في المفاوضات مع أوكرانيا التي ستجري في تركيا غدا (الأربعاء).


وردا على سؤال، قال بيسكوف: «لا لن يكون هناك ممثلون روس في تركيا غداً، حتى الآن تم إجراء هذه الاتصالات دون مشاركة روسية، سننتظر معلومات حول ما سيتم مناقشته بالضبط في إسطنبول».


وجدد المتحدث الرئاسي التأكيد على أن روسيا منفتحة على المفاوضات مع أوكرانيا وموقف موسكو معروف في واشنطن وإسطنبول وكييف.


وأفاد زيلينسكي في وقت سابق بأنه سيزور تركيا غدا لتكثيف المفاوضات بشأن تسوية الأزمة الأوكرانية، كاشفا أن الوفد سيقدم «حلولاً مُطوّرة» للشركاء، معرباً عن رغبته في استئناف عملية تبادل الأسرى، ولم يُحدد زيلينسكي مع من ينوي التفاوض في تركيا أو محتوى المفاوضات.


وكان مصدر تركي، أعلن أن المبعوث الخاص للرئيس الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، يعتزم زيارة تركيا في 19 نوفمبر، للمشاركة في محادثات مُقررة مع زيلينسكي.


ونددت السلطات الروسية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بتوقيع باريس وكييف اتفاقاً لتزويد أوكرانيا بنحو 100 مقاتلة من طراز «رافا»، معتبرة أن الخطوة تؤجج الحرب، إلا أنها أعربت عن انفتاحها على المفاوضات مع أوكرانيا.


وقال بيسكوف للصحفيين، إن باريس لا تساهم بأي شكل كان في السلام، بل تؤجج العسكرة والمواقف المؤيدة للحرب.


وأضاف «بغض النظر عن الطائرات التي تباع لنظام كييف، لن يغيّر ذلك الوضع على الخطوط الأمامية ولا يمكنه أن يغيّر الديناميكيات».