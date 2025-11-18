The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced today (Tuesday) that Russia will not participate in the negotiations with Ukraine that will take place in Turkey tomorrow (Wednesday).



In response to a question, Peskov said, "No, there will be no Russian representatives in Turkey tomorrow. So far, these communications have been conducted without Russian participation. We will wait for information on what will be discussed exactly in Istanbul."



The presidential spokesperson reiterated that Russia is open to negotiations with Ukraine, and Moscow's position is known in Washington, Istanbul, and Kyiv.



Earlier, Zelensky stated that he would visit Turkey tomorrow to intensify negotiations regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, revealing that the delegation would present "developed solutions" to partners, expressing his desire to resume the prisoner exchange process. Zelensky did not specify with whom he intends to negotiate in Turkey or the content of the negotiations.



A Turkish source announced that U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff intends to visit Turkey on November 19 to participate in scheduled talks with Zelensky.



Russian authorities condemned today (Tuesday) the signing of an agreement between Paris and Kyiv to supply Ukraine with about 100 Rafale fighter jets, considering that this step fuels the war, although they expressed their openness to negotiations with Ukraine.



Peskov told reporters that Paris is not contributing in any way to peace but is fueling militarization and pro-war positions.



He added, "Regardless of the planes sold to the Kyiv regime, that will not change the situation on the front lines, nor can it change the dynamics."