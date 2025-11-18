Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to discuss new Ukrainian proposals to revive negotiations to end the war with Russia with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in Turkey tomorrow, Wednesday.



Zelensky stated in a post on Telegram: "Today (Tuesday)... we are holding meetings in Spain, which we have been preparing for a long time, and we expect another strong country to contribute to protecting lives and bringing the end of the war closer."

He added: "We are working hard to ensure that the meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez results in agreements that give us more strength. Relations with partners should yield positive results for Ukraine."



A Tour of Western Allies



For his part, a Turkish source announced that U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff will visit Turkey tomorrow, Wednesday, and join talks there with Zelensky.



The Ukrainian president is currently on a tour of his country's Western allies to secure weapons, while Russia intensifies its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. In this context, he has signed a weapons agreement with France and an energy agreement with Greece.



Destruction of 31 Ukrainian Drones



On the ground, the Russian news agency reported today that the Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defense forces destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones overnight.



The president appointed by Moscow in the Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, stated that an "unprecedented" Ukrainian attack overnight caused damage to two thermal power stations, leading to power outages in several towns.



He wrote on Telegram that the boilers and water purification stations at the two plants had stopped working and that emergency crews were working to restore supplies.



Disruption of Logistics



Kyiv has intensified its drone and long-range missile attacks on power stations and infrastructure in the Russian-controlled areas of Donetsk in recent weeks, in an attempt to disrupt military logistics and undermine Moscow's ability to continue the war.



Special envoy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rodion Miroshnik, reported to TASS that 13 people were killed and 58 others were injured due to Ukrainian forces' shelling of Russian territory over the past week.



Miroshnik stated that among the dead were a priest and an 8-year-old child who were killed near Konstantinovka.



He noted that drone attacks accounted for about 91% of the total number of casualties, explaining that Ukrainian forces deliberately targeted civilian facilities, residential buildings, emergency vehicles, medical facilities, shops, parking lots, and civilian cars.