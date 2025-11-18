يتوقع أن يبحث الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي مع المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف، في تركيا،غدا الأربعاء، مقترحات أوكرانية جديدة، لإحياء مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب مع روسيا.


وقال زيلينسكي في منشور له عبر تليجرام:اليوم (الثلاثاء).. نعقداجتماعات في إسبانيا، نستعد لها منذ فترة طويلة، ونتوقع أن تساهم دولة قوية أخرى في حماية الأرواح وتقريب نهاية الحرب".

وأضاف: "نعمل جاهدين لضمان أن يُسفر اللقاء مع رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز عن اتفاقيات تمنحنا مزيداً من القوة. العلاقات مع الشركاء، يجب أن تثمر عن نتائج إيجابية لأوكرانياً".


جولة على حلفاء غربيين

ويتكوف
من جانبه، أعلن مصدر تركي أن المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف سيزور تركيا، غداً الأربعاء، وينضم إلى محادثات هناك مع زيلينسكي.


ويقوم الرئيس الأوكراني حالياً بجولة على حلفاء غربيين لبلاده من أجل الحصول على أسلحة، فيما تصعد روسيا هجماتها بالصواريخ والمسيرات على أوكرانيا. وأبرم في هذا السياق اتفاق تسليح مع فرنسا واتفاق حول الطاقة مع اليونان.


تدمير 31 مسيرة أوكرانية


ميدانياً، نقلت وكالة الإعلام الروسية، اليوم، عن وزارة الدفاع تأكيدها أن قوات الدفاع الجوي دمرت 31 طائرة مسيرة أوكرانية خلال الليل.


وقال الرئيس الذي عينته موسكو على الأجزاء الخاضعة لسيطرة روسيا من منطقة دونيتسك في شرق أوكرانيا دينيس بوشيلين: إن هجوماً أوكرانياً «غير مسبوق» خلال الليل ألحق أضراراً بمحطتي طاقة حرارية، ما أدى إلى انقطاع الكهرباء عن عدد من البلدات.


وكتب على تطبيق تيليغرام قائلاً إن الغلايات ومحطات تنقية المياه في المحطتين توقفت عن العمل وإن أطقم الطوارئ تعمل على استعادة الإمدادات.


تعطيل الخدمات اللوجستية


وكثفت كييف من هجماتها بالطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ بعيدة المدى على محطات الطاقة والبنية التحتية في الأجزاء التي تسيطر عليها روسيا في دونيتسك في الأسابيع القليلة الماضية، في محاولة لتعطيل الخدمات اللوجستية العسكرية وتقويض قدرة موسكو على مواصلة الحرب.


وأفاد سفير المهمات الخاصة في وزارة الخارجية الروسية روديون ميروشنيك، لـ«تاس» بأن 13 شخصاً قتلوا وأصيب 58 آخرين جراء قصف القوات الأوكرانية للأراضي الروسية خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


وقال ميروشنيك إن من بين القتلى كاهن وطفل يبلغ من العمر 8 سنوات قتلا بالقرب من كونستانتينوفكا.


ولفت إلى أن هجمات الطائرات المسيرة تسببت بنحو 91% من إجمالي عدد الضحايا، موضحاً أن القوات الأوكرانية هاجمت عمداً المنشآت المدنية والمباني السكنية وسيارات هيئات الطوارئ والمرافق الطبية والمحلات التجارية ومواقف السيارات والسيارات المدنية.