أفاد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في البيت الأبيض أمس، بأنه سيكون فخوراً بقصف مصانع الكوكايين داخل كولومبيا، مشدداً على أن هذه الخطوة ستساهم في إنقاذ ملايين الأرواح الأمريكية من وباء المخدرات.

وأضاف ترمب أنه «لا مشكلة لدي في قصف عصابات المخدرات داخل المكسيك إذا تطلب الأمر»، في إشارة واضحة إلى إمكانية عمليات عسكرية برية أو جوية على الأراضي المكسيكية.

وجاءت هذه التصريحات في سياق تصعيد أمريكي متزايد ضد شبكات التهريب في أمريكا اللاتينية، وأكد ترمب أنه لا يستبعد «أي خيار» للتعامل مع فنزويلا، واصفاً العصابات هناك بأنها «الأسوأ» ومعبراً عن استيائه من الحكومة الحالية.

وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو «تسبب بضرر كبير لبلادنا، لا سيما بسبب تهريب المخدرات»، لكنه أبقى الباب مفتوحاً للحوار قائلاً: «سأتحدث إلى الرئيس الفنزويلي في مرحلة ما».

حرب المخدرات الأمريكية الجديدة

وتشكل هذه التصريحات جزءاً من إستراتيجية ترمب الشاملة لمكافحة تهريب المخدرات، التي أطلق عليها «الحرب على المخدرات»، وهي تذكر بسياساته السابقة خلال فترة رئاسته الأولى (2017-2021)، حيث ركز على تصنيف العصابات كمنظمات إرهابية.

ووفقاً لتقارير مكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة، تنتج كولومبيا حوالى 70% من الكوكايين العالمي، معظمها يتدفق نحو الولايات المتحدة عبر المكسيك أو البحر الكاريبي، أما فنزويلا، فهي ليست منتجاً رئيسياً للكوكايين، لكنها تُعتبر ممراً رئيسياً للتهريب.

تصعيد عسكري متزايد

وفي الأشهر الأخيرة، شهدت المنطقة تصعيداً عسكرياً أمريكياً، بما في ذلك ضربات جوية على قوارب مشتبهة بالتهريب في المياه الدولية قبالة سواحل فنزويلا وكولومبيا، أسفرت عن مقتل عشرات الأشخاص، كما نشرت الولايات المتحدة حاملة طائرات في البحر الكاريبي في أكتوبر الماضي، وفقاً لتقارير أمريكية.

وتأتي هذه الخطوات وسط مخاوف من فشل الإستراتيجية التقليدية، إذ أظهرت الدراسات أن القصف لا يقلل من إنتاج المخدرات بل يدفع العصابات إلى تكييف طرقها، ما يزيد من العنف والنزوح في المنطقة.

من جانبها، أعربت كولومبيا والمكسيك عن قلقها من انتهاك السيادة، بينما رد مادورو بتعزيز الدفاعات العسكرية، بما في ذلك نشر صواريخ روسية مضادة للطائرات.