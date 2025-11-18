US President Donald Trump stated during a press conference at the White House yesterday that he would be proud to bomb cocaine factories inside Colombia, emphasizing that this step would help save millions of American lives from the drug epidemic.

Trump added that he has "no problem with bombing drug cartels inside Mexico if necessary," in a clear reference to the possibility of ground or air military operations on Mexican territory.

These statements came in the context of an increasing American escalation against smuggling networks in Latin America, and Trump confirmed that he does not rule out "any option" to deal with Venezuela, describing the gangs there as "the worst" and expressing his dissatisfaction with the current government.

He pointed out that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro "has caused great harm to our country, especially due to drug trafficking," but kept the door open for dialogue, saying: "I will talk to the Venezuelan president at some point."

The New American Drug War

These statements are part of Trump's comprehensive strategy to combat drug trafficking, which he has dubbed "the war on drugs," and they recall his previous policies during his first term (2017-2021), where he focused on classifying gangs as terrorist organizations.

According to reports from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Colombia produces about 70% of the world's cocaine, most of which flows to the United States via Mexico or the Caribbean, while Venezuela is not a major cocaine producer but is considered a major trafficking corridor.

Increasing Military Escalation

In recent months, the region has witnessed an American military escalation, including airstrikes on suspected smuggling boats in international waters off the coasts of Venezuela and Colombia, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people. The United States also deployed an aircraft carrier in the Caribbean last October, according to American reports.

These steps come amid concerns over the failure of traditional strategy, as studies have shown that bombing does not reduce drug production but rather drives gangs to adapt their methods, increasing violence and displacement in the region.

For their part, Colombia and Mexico have expressed concerns over violations of sovereignty, while Maduro responded by strengthening military defenses, including the deployment of Russian anti-aircraft missiles.