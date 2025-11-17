أعلن رئيس الوزراء البولندي دونالد توسك، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن انفجاراً استهدف خطاً سككياً حيوياً شرقي البلاد يُعد «عملاً تخريبياً غير مسبوق يستهدف أمن الدولة البولندية ومواطنيها»، مشيراً إلى أن المتفجرات كانت «على الأرجح موجهة لتفجير قطار» كان سيمر على الخط نفسه.
حادثة سكك حديد بولندا
ووقعت الحادثة الأولى صباح الأحد قرب قرية ميكا، على بعد نحو 100 كيلومتر شرق وارسو، على خط ديبلين-وارسو الذي يُعتبر شرياناً رئيسياً لنقل المساعدات العسكرية والإنسانية إلى أوكرانيا. وأظهرت الصور التي نشرتها الشرطة حفرة كبيرة في السكة وأجزاء معدنية مشوهة نتيجة الانفجار
حادثة توقف قطار في بولندا
وفي حادثة ثانية منفصلة مساء (الأحد)، اضطر قطار ركاب يقل 475 شخصاً إلى التوقف الطارئ قرب مدينة بولافي بعدما تسبب تلف متعمد في خط التمديدات الكهربائية العلوية في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي. وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية وجود عوائق غريبة على السكة، من بينها لوحة معدنية على شكل حرف V وسلسلة معلقة أدت إلى تحطم نافذة إحدى العربات.
وأكد وزير الداخلية مارتشين كيرفينسكي، في تغريدة على منصة إكس، أن «بولندا تواجه أعمال تخريب لم نشهد لها مثيلاً في تاريخنا الحديث»، معلناً أن «الجناة سيُحاسبون مهما كلف الأمر».
وترأس الوزير اجتماعاً طارئاً ضم وزراء النقل والعدل وقادة الشرطة وجهاز الأمن الداخلي وممثلي الجيش.
من جانبه، أمر وزير الدفاع فلاديسلاف كوسينياك-كاميز القوات المسلحة بتفتيش الـ120 كيلومتراً المتبقية من الخط حتى الحدود الأوكرانية بحثاً عن أي متفجرات أو عوائق إضافية.
وأعلنت السلطات أن حركة القطارات استؤنفت جزئياً عبر مسار موازٍ مع استمرار الإغلاق الكامل للجزء المتضرر.
الأصابع تُشير إلى موسكو
ورغم أن السلطات البولندية لم تُعلن رسمياً عن جهة مسؤولة، فإن الخلفية الأمنية تشير إلى تصاعد الهجمات الهجينة منذ بدء الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.
وكانت وارسو قد ألقت القبض على أكثر من 55 شخصاً خلال الأشهر الماضية بتهمة تنفيذ أعمال تخريبية لحساب جهات أجنبية، في إشارة ضمنية إلى روسيا التي تنفي دائماً أي ضلوع.
وكان توسك قد زار موقع الانفجار صباح الإثنين برفقة قادة الأمن، مؤكداً أن «هذا السيناريو الأسوأ الذي كنا نحذر منه أصبح واقعاً»، ومتعهداً بـ«رد حاسم وسريع».
ومن المقرر أن يعقد وزراء الداخلية والعدل والنقل ومنسق الاستخبارات مؤتمراً صحفياً مشتركاً اليوم (الإثنين) لتقديم آخر تطورات التحقيق.
تأتي الحادثتان في وقت تواصل فيه بولندا دورها الرئيسي كمركز لوجستي لإيصال الدعم الغربي إلى كييف، مما يجعل بنيتها التحتية هدفاً محتملاً في إطار ما تصفه وارسو بـ«الحرب الهجينة» التي تشنها موسكو على دول حلف شمال الأطلسي.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced today (Monday) that an explosion targeting a vital railway line in the eastern part of the country is considered "an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens," noting that the explosives were "most likely intended to blow up a train" that was to pass on the same line.
Poland Railway Incident
The first incident occurred on Sunday morning near the village of Mika, about 100 kilometers east of Warsaw, on the Dęblin-Warsaw line, which is considered a main artery for transporting military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Photos published by the police showed a large hole in the track and twisted metal parts as a result of the explosion.
Train Stoppage Incident in Poland
In a separate second incident on Sunday evening, a passenger train carrying 475 people had to make an emergency stop near the city of Puławy after deliberate damage to the overhead electrical lines caused a power outage. Preliminary investigations revealed strange obstacles on the track, including a metal plate shaped like a V and a hanging chain that led to the shattering of a window in one of the carriages.
Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed in a tweet on the X platform that "Poland is facing acts of sabotage we have not seen in our recent history," announcing that "the perpetrators will be held accountable no matter the cost."
The minister chaired an emergency meeting that included the ministers of transport and justice, police leaders, the internal security agency, and military representatives.
For his part, Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz ordered the armed forces to search the remaining 120 kilometers of the line up to the Ukrainian border for any explosives or additional obstacles.
The authorities announced that train services have partially resumed via a parallel route while the affected section remains fully closed.
Fingers Pointing to Moscow
Although Polish authorities have not officially announced a responsible party, the security background indicates a rise in hybrid attacks since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Warsaw has arrested more than 55 individuals in recent months on charges of carrying out sabotage on behalf of foreign entities, implicitly referring to Russia, which always denies any involvement.
Tusk visited the explosion site on Monday morning accompanied by security leaders, confirming that "the worst-case scenario we had warned about has become a reality," and pledging a "decisive and swift response."
Interior, justice, transport ministers, and the intelligence coordinator are scheduled to hold a joint press conference today (Monday) to provide the latest developments in the investigation.
The incidents come at a time when Poland continues its key role as a logistical hub for delivering Western support to Kyiv, making its infrastructure a potential target in what Warsaw describes as the "hybrid war" being waged by Moscow against NATO countries.