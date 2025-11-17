Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced today (Monday) that an explosion targeting a vital railway line in the eastern part of the country is considered "an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens," noting that the explosives were "most likely intended to blow up a train" that was to pass on the same line.

Poland Railway Incident

The first incident occurred on Sunday morning near the village of Mika, about 100 kilometers east of Warsaw, on the Dęblin-Warsaw line, which is considered a main artery for transporting military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Photos published by the police showed a large hole in the track and twisted metal parts as a result of the explosion.

Train Stoppage Incident in Poland

In a separate second incident on Sunday evening, a passenger train carrying 475 people had to make an emergency stop near the city of Puławy after deliberate damage to the overhead electrical lines caused a power outage. Preliminary investigations revealed strange obstacles on the track, including a metal plate shaped like a V and a hanging chain that led to the shattering of a window in one of the carriages.

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński confirmed in a tweet on the X platform that "Poland is facing acts of sabotage we have not seen in our recent history," announcing that "the perpetrators will be held accountable no matter the cost."

The minister chaired an emergency meeting that included the ministers of transport and justice, police leaders, the internal security agency, and military representatives.

For his part, Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz ordered the armed forces to search the remaining 120 kilometers of the line up to the Ukrainian border for any explosives or additional obstacles.

The authorities announced that train services have partially resumed via a parallel route while the affected section remains fully closed.

Fingers Pointing to Moscow

Although Polish authorities have not officially announced a responsible party, the security background indicates a rise in hybrid attacks since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw has arrested more than 55 individuals in recent months on charges of carrying out sabotage on behalf of foreign entities, implicitly referring to Russia, which always denies any involvement.

Tusk visited the explosion site on Monday morning accompanied by security leaders, confirming that "the worst-case scenario we had warned about has become a reality," and pledging a "decisive and swift response."

Interior, justice, transport ministers, and the intelligence coordinator are scheduled to hold a joint press conference today (Monday) to provide the latest developments in the investigation.

The incidents come at a time when Poland continues its key role as a logistical hub for delivering Western support to Kyiv, making its infrastructure a potential target in what Warsaw describes as the "hybrid war" being waged by Moscow against NATO countries.