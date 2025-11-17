أعلن رئيس الوزراء البولندي دونالد توسك، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن انفجاراً استهدف خطاً سككياً حيوياً شرقي البلاد يُعد «عملاً تخريبياً غير مسبوق يستهدف أمن الدولة البولندية ومواطنيها»، مشيراً إلى أن المتفجرات كانت «على الأرجح موجهة لتفجير قطار» كان سيمر على الخط نفسه.

حادثة سكك حديد بولندا

ووقعت الحادثة الأولى صباح الأحد قرب قرية ميكا، على بعد نحو 100 كيلومتر شرق وارسو، على خط ديبلين-وارسو الذي يُعتبر شرياناً رئيسياً لنقل المساعدات العسكرية والإنسانية إلى أوكرانيا. وأظهرت الصور التي نشرتها الشرطة حفرة كبيرة في السكة وأجزاء معدنية مشوهة نتيجة الانفجار

حادثة توقف قطار في بولندا

وفي حادثة ثانية منفصلة مساء (الأحد)، اضطر قطار ركاب يقل 475 شخصاً إلى التوقف الطارئ قرب مدينة بولافي بعدما تسبب تلف متعمد في خط التمديدات الكهربائية العلوية في انقطاع التيار الكهربائي. وكشفت التحقيقات الأولية وجود عوائق غريبة على السكة، من بينها لوحة معدنية على شكل حرف V وسلسلة معلقة أدت إلى تحطم نافذة إحدى العربات.

وأكد وزير الداخلية مارتشين كيرفينسكي، في تغريدة على منصة إكس، أن «بولندا تواجه أعمال تخريب لم نشهد لها مثيلاً في تاريخنا الحديث»، معلناً أن «الجناة سيُحاسبون مهما كلف الأمر».

وترأس الوزير اجتماعاً طارئاً ضم وزراء النقل والعدل وقادة الشرطة وجهاز الأمن الداخلي وممثلي الجيش.

من جانبه، أمر وزير الدفاع فلاديسلاف كوسينياك-كاميز القوات المسلحة بتفتيش الـ120 كيلومتراً المتبقية من الخط حتى الحدود الأوكرانية بحثاً عن أي متفجرات أو عوائق إضافية.

وأعلنت السلطات أن حركة القطارات استؤنفت جزئياً عبر مسار موازٍ مع استمرار الإغلاق الكامل للجزء المتضرر.

الأصابع تُشير إلى موسكو

ورغم أن السلطات البولندية لم تُعلن رسمياً عن جهة مسؤولة، فإن الخلفية الأمنية تشير إلى تصاعد الهجمات الهجينة منذ بدء الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.

وكانت وارسو قد ألقت القبض على أكثر من 55 شخصاً خلال الأشهر الماضية بتهمة تنفيذ أعمال تخريبية لحساب جهات أجنبية، في إشارة ضمنية إلى روسيا التي تنفي دائماً أي ضلوع.

وكان توسك قد زار موقع الانفجار صباح الإثنين برفقة قادة الأمن، مؤكداً أن «هذا السيناريو الأسوأ الذي كنا نحذر منه أصبح واقعاً»، ومتعهداً بـ«رد حاسم وسريع».

ومن المقرر أن يعقد وزراء الداخلية والعدل والنقل ومنسق الاستخبارات مؤتمراً صحفياً مشتركاً اليوم (الإثنين) لتقديم آخر تطورات التحقيق.

تأتي الحادثتان في وقت تواصل فيه بولندا دورها الرئيسي كمركز لوجستي لإيصال الدعم الغربي إلى كييف، مما يجعل بنيتها التحتية هدفاً محتملاً في إطار ما تصفه وارسو بـ«الحرب الهجينة» التي تشنها موسكو على دول حلف شمال الأطلسي.