The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced that the final results of the parliamentary elections held last week will be announced today (Sunday) or tomorrow (Monday).



The commission reported last Wednesday that the preliminary results indicate that the coalition led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani won first place in the elections held on Tuesday, after receiving 1.317 million votes.



Commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai stated in a statement that the commission has finalized the remaining polling stations, and their votes have been counted, with all results matching 100% with the manual counting and sorting.



It is expected that the final results will be announced today or tomorrow, and after the final results are declared by a decision from the Board of Commissioners, the commission will open the door for appeals for three days starting from the day following the publication on the official website of the commission.



Current Prime Minister Shia' al-Sudani is seeking a second term in the elections, attempting to present himself as the leader capable of making Iraq a success story after years of instability, stating that he has taken some steps regarding the established parties that brought him to power.



No party is capable of forming a government alone in the Iraqi Parliament, which consists of 329 members, prompting parties to build alliances with other groups to form a government, in a risky process that often takes months.



The Electoral Commission announced last week that the voter turnout in the elections was 56.11%.