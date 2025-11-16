أعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات في العراق، أن النتائج النهائية للانتخابات البرلمانية التي جرت الأسبوع الماضي، ستعلن اليوم (الأحد)، أو غداً (الإثنين).


وأفادت المفوضية الأربعاء الماضي، بأن النتائج الأولية تشير إلى فوز الائتلاف الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني بالمركز الأول في الانتخابات التي جرت الثلاثاء، بعد حصوله على 1.317 مليون صوت.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم المفوضية جمانة الغلاي في بيان إن المفوضية حسمت ما تبقى من المحطات، وتم احتساب أصواتها، إذ جاءت جميع النتائج مطابقة بنسبة 100% مع العد والفرز اليدوي.


ورجحت إعلان النتائج النهائية اليوم أو غداً، وبعد إعلان النتائج النهائية بقرار من مجلس المفوضين، ستقوم المفوضية بفتح باب الطعون لمدة ثلاثة أيام ابتداءً من اليوم التالي للنشر في الموقع الرسمي للمفوضية.


وسعى رئيس الوزراء الحالي شياع السوداني للفوز بفترة ثانية في الانتخابات، حاول السوداني أن يقدم نفسه بوصفه القائد القادر على جعل العراق قصة نجاح بعد سنوات من عدم الاستقرار، قائلاً إنه اتخذ بعض الخطوات إزاء الأحزاب الراسخة التي جاءت به إلى السلطة.


ولا يوجد حزب قادر على تشكيل حكومة بمفرده في مجلس النواب العراقي المؤلف من 329 عضواً، وهو ما يدفع الأحزاب لبناء تحالفات مع مجموعات أخرى لتشكيل حكومة، في عملية محفوفة بالمخاطر تستغرق شهوراً في كثير من الأحيان.


وأعلنت مفوضية الانتخابات الأسبوع الماضي، أن نسبة المشاركة في الانتخابات بلغت 56.11%.