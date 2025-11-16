أعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات في العراق، أن النتائج النهائية للانتخابات البرلمانية التي جرت الأسبوع الماضي، ستعلن اليوم (الأحد)، أو غداً (الإثنين).
وأفادت المفوضية الأربعاء الماضي، بأن النتائج الأولية تشير إلى فوز الائتلاف الذي يقوده رئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني بالمركز الأول في الانتخابات التي جرت الثلاثاء، بعد حصوله على 1.317 مليون صوت.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم المفوضية جمانة الغلاي في بيان إن المفوضية حسمت ما تبقى من المحطات، وتم احتساب أصواتها، إذ جاءت جميع النتائج مطابقة بنسبة 100% مع العد والفرز اليدوي.
ورجحت إعلان النتائج النهائية اليوم أو غداً، وبعد إعلان النتائج النهائية بقرار من مجلس المفوضين، ستقوم المفوضية بفتح باب الطعون لمدة ثلاثة أيام ابتداءً من اليوم التالي للنشر في الموقع الرسمي للمفوضية.
وسعى رئيس الوزراء الحالي شياع السوداني للفوز بفترة ثانية في الانتخابات، حاول السوداني أن يقدم نفسه بوصفه القائد القادر على جعل العراق قصة نجاح بعد سنوات من عدم الاستقرار، قائلاً إنه اتخذ بعض الخطوات إزاء الأحزاب الراسخة التي جاءت به إلى السلطة.
ولا يوجد حزب قادر على تشكيل حكومة بمفرده في مجلس النواب العراقي المؤلف من 329 عضواً، وهو ما يدفع الأحزاب لبناء تحالفات مع مجموعات أخرى لتشكيل حكومة، في عملية محفوفة بالمخاطر تستغرق شهوراً في كثير من الأحيان.
وأعلنت مفوضية الانتخابات الأسبوع الماضي، أن نسبة المشاركة في الانتخابات بلغت 56.11%.
The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced that the final results of the parliamentary elections held last week will be announced today (Sunday) or tomorrow (Monday).
The commission reported last Wednesday that the preliminary results indicate that the coalition led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani won first place in the elections held on Tuesday, after receiving 1.317 million votes.
Commission spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai stated in a statement that the commission has finalized the remaining polling stations, and their votes have been counted, with all results matching 100% with the manual counting and sorting.
It is expected that the final results will be announced today or tomorrow, and after the final results are declared by a decision from the Board of Commissioners, the commission will open the door for appeals for three days starting from the day following the publication on the official website of the commission.
Current Prime Minister Shia' al-Sudani is seeking a second term in the elections, attempting to present himself as the leader capable of making Iraq a success story after years of instability, stating that he has taken some steps regarding the established parties that brought him to power.
No party is capable of forming a government alone in the Iraqi Parliament, which consists of 329 members, prompting parties to build alliances with other groups to form a government, in a risky process that often takes months.
The Electoral Commission announced last week that the voter turnout in the elections was 56.11%.