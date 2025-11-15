إيران تستولي على ناقلة نفط.. والبحرية الأمريكية تراقب الوضع عن كثب
15 نوفمبر 2025 - 02:29
|
آخر تحديث 15 نوفمبر 2025 - 02:29
استمع إلى المقال
استمع
--:--
محمد الصاحي (القاهرة)
أعلنت البحرية الأمريكية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنها تراقب عن كثب الوضع المتعلق بانحراف ناقلة نفط عن مسارها قرب السواحل الإيرانية في خليج عمان، بعد استيلاء قوات إيرانية عليها، في حادثة تثير مخاوف من تصعيد التوترات في المنطقة الحساسة.
وفي وقت سابق اليوم أفاد مسؤول في وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) بأن قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني استولت على ناقلة النفط «تالارا»، المسجلة تحت علم جزر مارشال، أثناء إبحارها في خليج عمان، ووجهت السفينة نحو المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية.
وكانت الناقلة قد عبرت مضيق هرمز جنوباً، متجهة من ميناء عجمان في الإمارات العربية المتحدة إلى سنغافورة، حاملة حمولة من الغاز أويل عالي الكبريت، قبل أن تقترب منها 3 قوارب صغيرة إيرانية على بعد نحو 20 ميلاً بحرياً شرق ميناء خورفكان في الإمارات، ما أدى إلى فقدان الاتصال معها.
وأكدت مصادر أمنية بحرية، مثل مكتب العمليات التجارية البحرية البريطاني، وقوع الحادثة، واصفة إياها بـ«نشاط دولة محتمل» أجبر الناقلة على تغيير مسارها نحو الشواطئ الإيرانية، ودعت السفن إلى الحذر والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه.
وأشارت شركة الإدارة القبرصية كولومبيا شيبمانجمنت، المسؤولة عن الناقلة، إلى فقدان الاتصال مع الطاقم المكون من 17 فرداً، دون تأكيد فوري من الجانب الإيراني للحادثة حتى الآن.
من جانبها، أوضحت البحرية الأمريكية في بيان رسمي أن طائرة بدون طيار «تريتون MQ-4C» تابعة لها كانت تحلق فوق المنطقة لساعات، مراقبة الحدث، وأكدت التزامها بحماية الملاحة التجارية في الممرات الدولية، مشيرة إلى أنها «تواصل التنسيق مع الحلفاء لمراقبة الوضع عن كثب».
وتأتي هذه الحادثة كأول استيلاء إيراني على سفينة تجارية غير متهمة بالتهريب منذ أبريل 2024، في سياق التصعيد بعد الحرب الإسرائيلية-الإيرانية في يونيو الماضي، حيث قصفت الولايات المتحدة مواقع نووية إيرانية، ما دفع طهران إلى تحذيرات متكررة من الرد.
ويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، حيث يمر من خلاله نحو 20% من إجمالي تجارة النفط العالمية يومياً، ما يجعله هدفاً استراتيجياً حساساً في التوترات الإقليمية.
وتاريخياً، شهدت المنطقة، خصوصاً خليج عمان، سلسلة من حوادث الاستيلاء على ناقلات النفط من قبل قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني، مثل استيلاء إيران على ناقلتي نفط يونانيتين في مايو 2022، أو ناقلة MSC Aries في أبريل 2024، غالباً ما تُبرر بتهم التهريب أو الانتهاكات البحرية، لكنها ترتبط بانتقام من العقوبات الأمريكية على برنامج إيران النووي.
The U.S. Navy announced today (Friday) that it is closely monitoring the situation regarding the deviation of an oil tanker from its course near the Iranian coast in the Gulf of Oman, after Iranian forces seized it, in an incident that raises concerns about escalating tensions in the sensitive region.
Earlier today, a U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) official reported that Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces seized the oil tanker "Talara," registered under the Marshall Islands flag, while it was sailing in the Gulf of Oman and directed the vessel towards Iranian territorial waters.
The tanker had crossed the Strait of Hormuz heading south from the port of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates to Singapore, carrying a cargo of high-sulfur gas oil, before three small Iranian boats approached it about 20 nautical miles east of the port of Khor Fakkan in the UAE, leading to a loss of communication with it.
Maritime security sources, such as the British Maritime Trade Operations office, confirmed the incident, describing it as a "potential state activity" that forced the tanker to change its course towards Iranian shores, and urged vessels to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The Cypriot management company Columbia Shipmanagement, responsible for the tanker, indicated a loss of communication with the crew of 17 members, with no immediate confirmation from the Iranian side regarding the incident so far.
For its part, the U.S. Navy clarified in an official statement that an unmanned aerial vehicle "Triton MQ-4C" belonging to it had been flying over the area for hours, monitoring the event, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting commercial navigation in international waterways, noting that it "continues to coordinate with allies to closely monitor the situation."
This incident marks the first Iranian seizure of a commercial vessel not accused of smuggling since April 2024, in the context of escalation following the Israeli-Iranian war last June, where the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Tehran to issue repeated warnings of retaliation.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime passages in the world, through which about 20% of the total global oil trade passes daily, making it a sensitive strategic target in regional tensions.
Historically, the region, especially the Gulf of Oman, has witnessed a series of incidents involving the seizure of oil tankers by Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces, such as Iran's seizure of two Greek oil tankers in May 2022, or the MSC Aries tanker in April 2024, often justified by accusations of smuggling or maritime violations, but linked to retaliation against U.S. sanctions on Iran's nuclear program.