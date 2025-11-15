إيران تستولي على ناقلة نفط.. والبحرية الأمريكية تراقب الوضع عن كثب

The U.S. Navy announced today (Friday) that it is closely monitoring the situation regarding the deviation of an oil tanker from its course near the Iranian coast in the Gulf of Oman, after Iranian forces seized it, in an incident that raises concerns about escalating tensions in the sensitive region.

Earlier today, a U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) official reported that Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces seized the oil tanker "Talara," registered under the Marshall Islands flag, while it was sailing in the Gulf of Oman and directed the vessel towards Iranian territorial waters.

The tanker had crossed the Strait of Hormuz heading south from the port of Ajman in the United Arab Emirates to Singapore, carrying a cargo of high-sulfur gas oil, before three small Iranian boats approached it about 20 nautical miles east of the port of Khor Fakkan in the UAE, leading to a loss of communication with it.

Maritime security sources, such as the British Maritime Trade Operations office, confirmed the incident, describing it as a "potential state activity" that forced the tanker to change its course towards Iranian shores, and urged vessels to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The Cypriot management company Columbia Shipmanagement, responsible for the tanker, indicated a loss of communication with the crew of 17 members, with no immediate confirmation from the Iranian side regarding the incident so far.

For its part, the U.S. Navy clarified in an official statement that an unmanned aerial vehicle "Triton MQ-4C" belonging to it had been flying over the area for hours, monitoring the event, and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting commercial navigation in international waterways, noting that it "continues to coordinate with allies to closely monitor the situation."

This incident marks the first Iranian seizure of a commercial vessel not accused of smuggling since April 2024, in the context of escalation following the Israeli-Iranian war last June, where the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites, prompting Tehran to issue repeated warnings of retaliation.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most important maritime passages in the world, through which about 20% of the total global oil trade passes daily, making it a sensitive strategic target in regional tensions.

Historically, the region, especially the Gulf of Oman, has witnessed a series of incidents involving the seizure of oil tankers by Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces, such as Iran's seizure of two Greek oil tankers in May 2022, or the MSC Aries tanker in April 2024, often justified by accusations of smuggling or maritime violations, but linked to retaliation against U.S. sanctions on Iran's nuclear program.