أعلنت البحرية الأمريكية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنها تراقب عن كثب الوضع المتعلق بانحراف ناقلة نفط عن مسارها قرب السواحل الإيرانية في خليج عمان، بعد استيلاء قوات إيرانية عليها، في حادثة تثير مخاوف من تصعيد التوترات في المنطقة الحساسة.

وفي وقت سابق اليوم أفاد مسؤول في وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون) بأن قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني استولت على ناقلة النفط «تالارا»، المسجلة تحت علم جزر مارشال، أثناء إبحارها في خليج عمان، ووجهت السفينة نحو المياه الإقليمية الإيرانية.

إيران تستولي على ناقلة نفط.. والبحرية الأمريكية تراقب الوضع عن كثب

وكانت الناقلة قد عبرت مضيق هرمز جنوباً، متجهة من ميناء عجمان في الإمارات العربية المتحدة إلى سنغافورة، حاملة حمولة من الغاز أويل عالي الكبريت، قبل أن تقترب منها 3 قوارب صغيرة إيرانية على بعد نحو 20 ميلاً بحرياً شرق ميناء خورفكان في الإمارات، ما أدى إلى فقدان الاتصال معها.

وأكدت مصادر أمنية بحرية، مثل مكتب العمليات التجارية البحرية البريطاني، وقوع الحادثة، واصفة إياها بـ«نشاط دولة محتمل» أجبر الناقلة على تغيير مسارها نحو الشواطئ الإيرانية، ودعت السفن إلى الحذر والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه.

وأشارت شركة الإدارة القبرصية كولومبيا شيبمانجمنت، المسؤولة عن الناقلة، إلى فقدان الاتصال مع الطاقم المكون من 17 فرداً، دون تأكيد فوري من الجانب الإيراني للحادثة حتى الآن.

من جانبها، أوضحت البحرية الأمريكية في بيان رسمي أن طائرة بدون طيار «تريتون MQ-4C» تابعة لها كانت تحلق فوق المنطقة لساعات، مراقبة الحدث، وأكدت التزامها بحماية الملاحة التجارية في الممرات الدولية، مشيرة إلى أنها «تواصل التنسيق مع الحلفاء لمراقبة الوضع عن كثب».

وتأتي هذه الحادثة كأول استيلاء إيراني على سفينة تجارية غير متهمة بالتهريب منذ أبريل 2024، في سياق التصعيد بعد الحرب الإسرائيلية-الإيرانية في يونيو الماضي، حيث قصفت الولايات المتحدة مواقع نووية إيرانية، ما دفع طهران إلى تحذيرات متكررة من الرد.

ويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، حيث يمر من خلاله نحو 20% من إجمالي تجارة النفط العالمية يومياً، ما يجعله هدفاً استراتيجياً حساساً في التوترات الإقليمية.

وتاريخياً، شهدت المنطقة، خصوصاً خليج عمان، سلسلة من حوادث الاستيلاء على ناقلات النفط من قبل قوات الحرس الثوري الإيراني، مثل استيلاء إيران على ناقلتي نفط يونانيتين في مايو 2022، أو ناقلة MSC Aries في أبريل 2024، غالباً ما تُبرر بتهم التهريب أو الانتهاكات البحرية، لكنها ترتبط بانتقام من العقوبات الأمريكية على برنامج إيران النووي.