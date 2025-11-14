أعلن رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي قائد الجيش السوداني عبد الفتاح البرهان، أنه لا هدنة مع الدعم السريع، مؤكدا أن نهاية المعركة ستكون في دارفور. ودعا البرهان خلال زيارته لقرية السريحة التي شهدت مجزرة العام الماضي على يد قوات الدعم السريع، كل قادر على حمل السلاح الانضمام إلى القتال.


وشدد البرهان على مواصلة قتال الدعم السريع حتى القصاص والقضاء عليها، في ظل الانتهاكات التي ارتكبها بحق السودانيين.


وجدد التأكيد على أنه لا هدنة ولا نقاش مع الدعم أو من عاونهم. وأكد أن تجميعهم في مكان واحد وتسليم السلاح هو الشرط الوحيد للتفاوض، وما عداه فلا مكان لهم أو لمن يقف معهم في البلاد.


وطالب كل القادرين على حمل السلاح للانضمام إلى القتال، لافتا إلى أن المعركة مستمرة ونهايتها في إقليم دارفور غربي البلاد.


وكان البرهان، قال أمس (الخميس)، في تغريدة على حسابه بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي «إكس»، إن المواطنين الذين تم تهجيرهم قسراً من الفاشر وبارا والنهود لم يذهبوا إلى نيالا أو الفولة أو أي منطقة تحت سيطرة الدعم السريع في مدن دارفور أو غرب كردفان. وأضاف أنهم «اختاروا سير آلاف الكيلومترات إلى مناطق تحت سيطرة الدولة والقوات الحكومية حيث يجدون الأمن ومقومات الحياة».


وعقد مساعد الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية توم فليتشر في بورت سودان، الثلاثاء الماضي محادثات «بنّاءة» مع البرهان، تناول خلالها جهود وقف إطلاق النار وضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية، في وقت تتسع فيه رقعة المعارك بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع في غرب البلاد.


ونوه بالمباحثات ووصفها بأنها «بنّاءة» لضمان إيصال المساعدات إلى مختلف أنحاء البلاد الغارقة في الحرب منذ أكثر من عامين.


من جهته، أكد البرهان حرص السودان على التعاون مع الأمم المتحدة ووكالاتها المختلفة، خصوصا في المجال الإنساني.