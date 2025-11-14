The head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced that there will be no truce with the Rapid Support Forces, emphasizing that the end of the battle will be in Darfur. During his visit to the village of Al-Sarihah, which witnessed a massacre last year at the hands of the Rapid Support Forces, Burhan called on everyone capable of bearing arms to join the fight.



Burhan stressed the continuation of the fight against the Rapid Support Forces until retribution is achieved and they are eliminated, in light of the violations they have committed against Sudanese people.



He reiterated that there will be no truce or discussion with the Rapid Support Forces or those who support them. He confirmed that gathering them in one place and surrendering their weapons is the only condition for negotiation; otherwise, there is no place for them or for those who stand with them in the country.



He called on all capable of bearing arms to join the fight, pointing out that the battle is ongoing and its end will be in the Darfur region in the west of the country.



Burhan stated yesterday (Thursday) in a tweet on his account on the social media platform "X" that the citizens who were forcibly displaced from Al-Fasher, Bara, and Al-Nuhud did not go to Nyala, Al-Foula, or any area under the control of the Rapid Support Forces in the cities of Darfur or West Kordofan. He added that they "chose to travel thousands of kilometers to areas under the control of the state and government forces where they find security and the means of life."



The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, held "constructive" talks with Burhan in Port Sudan last Tuesday, during which they discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, at a time when the fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces is intensifying in the west of the country.



He noted the discussions and described them as "constructive" to ensure the delivery of aid to various parts of the country that has been engulfed in war for more than two years.



For his part, Burhan affirmed Sudan's commitment to cooperating with the United Nations and its various agencies, especially in the humanitarian field.