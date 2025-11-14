The Russian Federal Security Service thwarted a Ukrainian plot today (Friday) to assassinate a high-ranking government official whose identity has not been disclosed. It accused Kyiv of planning similar operations in other parts of the country.



It reported in a statement that the Ukrainian conspiracy aimed to kill the official during a visit to the family cemetery in Moscow.



Arrest of 3 Individuals



Russian media quoted the Federal Security Service as saying that a terrorist attack against a senior Russian official, planned by Ukrainian intelligence, was thwarted in Moscow, and three individuals involved in planning the operation were arrested.



According to the public relations center of the Federal Security Service, a terrorist operation planned by Ukrainian intelligence against a high-ranking official in the Russian state was thwarted during his visit to the burial site of a relative in the Troekurov Cemetery in Moscow.



The statement said that Ukrainian intelligence recruited an illegal migrant from Central Asia and two Russian citizens, a man and a woman, previously convicted of drug addiction, to carry out an assassination attempt on one of Russia's senior officials. During the investigations, the detained individuals revealed that the Ukrainian recruiter promised them drugs in exchange for carrying out the mission.



Confessions of the Couple



The woman revealed that she met a person named Ruslan through the "Imo" messaging app, who offered her to travel to Moscow and carry out some tasks in exchange for providing her with methadone, and she took her husband with her, and they headed there.



The statement clarified that a person approached the couple at the "Rumiantsevo" metro station in Moscow carrying a vase, and then they took a taxi heading to the Troekurov Cemetery, where the coordinator from the Ukrainian intelligence, Ruslan, directed them via phone to the required grave, while the third participant in the assassination attempt, who brought the vase, remained outside the cemetery.



The husband of the detained woman, the second participant in preparing for the assassination attempt, said: "We found the grave, and Ruslan asked us to place the vase in the far left corner. We did that, disposed of the bag, and prepared to leave."



Role of the Ukrainian Coordinator



The man explained that the Ukrainian coordinator asked them to return to the grave and change the location of the vase, claiming that there was a surveillance camera inside it, stating, "I started shining a light using a flashlight and saw wires inside the vase. I thought it was a camera, then I suspected it might be an explosive device."



According to the statement, security personnel confiscated the vase from the cemetery and arrested the couple. One of the detainees said: "We returned home, and on the way, we were stopped." The statement confirmed that Ukrainian intelligence relied in the planning process, alongside the illegal migrant and the two Russian citizens, on a person residing in Kyiv named Jalal al-Din Qurbanovich Shamsov, born in 1979, who is wanted by Russian authorities on charges of murder and illegal arms trafficking.