أحبط جهاز الأمن الاتحادي الروسي، اليوم (الجمعة)، مؤامرة أوكرانية لاغتيال مسؤول حكومي كبير لم يكشف عن هويته. واتهم كييف بالتخطيط لعمليات مماثلة في أجزاء أخرى من البلاد.


وأفاد في بيان أن المؤامرة الأوكرانية خططت لقتل المسؤول لدى زيارة مقبرة العائلة في موسكو.


اعتقال 3 أشخاص


ونقل الإعلام الروسي عن جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي قوله: إن هجوماً إرهابياً ضد مسؤول روسي رفيع المستوى، خططت له الاستخبارات الأوكرانية، تم إحباطه في موسكو، وجرى اعتقال 3 أشخاص شاركوا في التخطيط للعملية.


وحسب مركز العلاقات العامة في جهاز الأمن الفيدرالي،، فإنه جرى إحباط عملية إرهابية خططت لها الاستخبارات الأوكرانية ضد مسؤول رفيع المستوى في الدولة الروسية، أثناء زيارته لمكان دفن أحد أقاربه في مقبرة ترويكوروف بموسكو.


وقال البيان: إن الاستخبارات الأوكرانية جندت مهاجراً غير شرعي من آسيا الوسطى ومواطنين روسيين اثنين رجل وامرأة، مدانين سابقاً بإدمان المخدرات، لتنفيذ محاولة اغتيال أحد كبار المسؤولين في روسيا، وخلال التحقيقات، كشف الموقوفان أن المجند الأوكراني وعدهما بتزويدهما بمخدرات مقابل تنفيذ المهمة.


اعترافات الزوجين


وكشفت المرأة أنها تعرفت على شخص يدعى رسلان عبر تطبيق «إيمو» للمراسلات، وقد عرض علي السفر إلى موسكو وتنفيذ بعض المهمات مقابل تزويدي بالميثادون، واصطحبتُ زوجي وتوجّهنا إلى هناك.


وأوضح البيان أن شخصاً اقترب من الزوجين عند محطة مترو «روميانتسيفو»، في موسكو حاملاً مزهرية، ثم استقلوا سيارة أجرة متجهين إلى مقبرة ترويكوروف، حيث كان المنسّق من الأجهزة الاستخباراتية الأوكرانية، رسلان، يوجّههم عبر الهاتف إلى القبر المطلوب، أما المشارك الثالث في محاولة الاغتيال، الذي أحضر المزهرية، فبقي خارج المقبرة.


وقال زوج الموقوفة، ثاني المشاركين في التحضير لمحاولة الاغتيال: «وجدنا القبر، وطلب رسلان أن نضع المزهرية في الزاوية البعيدة اليسرى، نفذنا ذلك، وتخلصنا من الحقيبة واستعددنا للمغادرة».


دور المنسق الأوكراني


وأوضح الرجل أن المنسق الأوكراني طلب منهما العودة إلى القبر وتغيير مكان المزهرية، مدعياً أن بداخلها كاميرا مراقبة، مبيناً «بدأت بتسليط الضوء باستخدام المصباح ورأيت أسلاكاً داخل المزهرية، ظننت أنها كاميرا، ثم رجحت أنها قد تكون عبوة ناسفة».


وفقاً للبيان قام عناصر الأمن بمصادرة المزهرية من المقبرة وإلقاء القبض على الزوجين، وقال أحد الموقوفين: «عدنا إلى المنزل وخلال الطريق تم توقيفنا». وأكد البيان أن الأجهزة الاستخباراتية الأوكرانية اعتمدت في عملية التخطيط، إلى جانب المهاجر غير الشرعي والمواطنين الروسيين، على شخص مقيم في كييف يُدعى جلال الدين قربانوفيتش شمسوف، من مواليد 1979، وهو مطلوب لدى السلطات الروسية بتهم القتل والاتجار غير القانوني بالأسلحة.