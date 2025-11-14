وصف مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك، الفظائع التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع في الفاشر بأنها من«أخطر الجرائم» التي كانت متوقعة، أوكان يمكن منعها.

وأنحى باللائمة على المجتمع الدولي، مؤكداً أن رد الفعل لم يكن على نفس مستوى الجرائم التي ارتكبت.


وحذر فولكر في كلمة افتتاحية أمام مندوبي مجلس حقوق الإنسان، اليوم (الجمعة)، من تصاعد العنف في كردفان بالسودان، حيث القصف والحصار وإجبار الناس على ترك منازلهم.


ودعا المفوض السامي لحقوق الإنسان إلى اتخاذ إجراءات ضد الأفراد والشركات التي «تؤجج وتستفيد» من الحرب بالسودان.


وبدأت جلسة خاصة حول الوضع في مدينة الفاشر بالسودان في مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة في جنيف، اليوم، بعد مخاوف شديدة حيال عمليات القتل الجماعي التي وقعت أثناء سقوط المدينة في أيدي قوات الدعم السريع.


وتنظر الدول في مشروع قرار يطلب من بعثة لتقصي الحقائق تابعة للأمم المتحدة إجراء تحقيق عاجل في الانتهاكات التي وقعت في الآونة الأخيرة التي يتردد أن قوات الدعم السريع وحلفاءها ارتكبوها في الفاشر، وتحديد هوية مرتكبيها. ودعا مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان المجتمع الدولي للتحرك، وقال إن هناك الكثير من التصنع والتظاهر، والقليل من العمل. يتعين الوقوف في وجه هذه الفظائع، التي تمثل استعراضاً لاستخدام القسوة السافرة لإخضاع شعب بأكمله والسيطرة عليه.


وسيطرت قوات الدعم السريع على عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور، قبل نحو أسبوعين.


ويشهد السودان حرباً بين القوات الحكومية وقوات الدعم السريع منذ نحو عامين ونصف العام. والمدينة مغلقة ولا يمكن لعمال المساعدات الإنسانية دخولها.


وتحدث الأشخاص الذين تمكنوا من الهروب والفرار إلى البلدات المحيطة مثل طويلة، عن أعمال قتل وتعذيب وجرائم حرب.


وقدر رئيس المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، وجود آلاف المفقودين بالفاشر، ونزوح حوالى 50 ألفاً من كردفان، منذ نحوِ شهرين.