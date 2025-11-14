وصف مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان فولكر تورك، الفظائع التي ارتكبتها قوات الدعم السريع في الفاشر بأنها من«أخطر الجرائم» التي كانت متوقعة، أوكان يمكن منعها.
وأنحى باللائمة على المجتمع الدولي، مؤكداً أن رد الفعل لم يكن على نفس مستوى الجرائم التي ارتكبت.
وحذر فولكر في كلمة افتتاحية أمام مندوبي مجلس حقوق الإنسان، اليوم (الجمعة)، من تصاعد العنف في كردفان بالسودان، حيث القصف والحصار وإجبار الناس على ترك منازلهم.
ودعا المفوض السامي لحقوق الإنسان إلى اتخاذ إجراءات ضد الأفراد والشركات التي «تؤجج وتستفيد» من الحرب بالسودان.
وبدأت جلسة خاصة حول الوضع في مدينة الفاشر بالسودان في مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة في جنيف، اليوم، بعد مخاوف شديدة حيال عمليات القتل الجماعي التي وقعت أثناء سقوط المدينة في أيدي قوات الدعم السريع.
وتنظر الدول في مشروع قرار يطلب من بعثة لتقصي الحقائق تابعة للأمم المتحدة إجراء تحقيق عاجل في الانتهاكات التي وقعت في الآونة الأخيرة التي يتردد أن قوات الدعم السريع وحلفاءها ارتكبوها في الفاشر، وتحديد هوية مرتكبيها. ودعا مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لحقوق الإنسان المجتمع الدولي للتحرك، وقال إن هناك الكثير من التصنع والتظاهر، والقليل من العمل. يتعين الوقوف في وجه هذه الفظائع، التي تمثل استعراضاً لاستخدام القسوة السافرة لإخضاع شعب بأكمله والسيطرة عليه.
وسيطرت قوات الدعم السريع على عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور، قبل نحو أسبوعين.
ويشهد السودان حرباً بين القوات الحكومية وقوات الدعم السريع منذ نحو عامين ونصف العام. والمدينة مغلقة ولا يمكن لعمال المساعدات الإنسانية دخولها.
وتحدث الأشخاص الذين تمكنوا من الهروب والفرار إلى البلدات المحيطة مثل طويلة، عن أعمال قتل وتعذيب وجرائم حرب.
وقدر رئيس المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، وجود آلاف المفقودين بالفاشر، ونزوح حوالى 50 ألفاً من كردفان، منذ نحوِ شهرين.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, described the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher as some of the "most serious crimes" that were anticipated or could have been prevented.
He blamed the international community, emphasizing that the response has not been commensurate with the level of the crimes committed.
In an opening speech before the representatives of the Human Rights Council today (Friday), Volker warned of the escalating violence in Kordofan, Sudan, where there is shelling, blockades, and people being forced to leave their homes.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights called for action against individuals and companies that "fuel and benefit" from the war in Sudan.
A special session on the situation in the city of El Fasher, Sudan, began today at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, following serious concerns about the mass killings that occurred as the city fell into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces.
Countries are considering a draft resolution requesting a United Nations fact-finding mission to conduct an urgent investigation into the recent violations reportedly committed by the Rapid Support Forces and their allies in El Fasher, and to identify the perpetrators. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the international community to take action, stating that there is much pretense and posturing, and little action. We must stand against these atrocities, which represent a display of blatant cruelty to subjugate and control an entire people.
The Rapid Support Forces took control of the capital of North Darfur state about two weeks ago.
Sudan has been witnessing a war between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces for about two and a half years. The city is closed, and humanitarian aid workers cannot enter.
People who managed to escape and flee to surrounding towns like Tawila spoke of killings, torture, and war crimes.
The head of the International Organization for Migration estimated that there are thousands of missing persons in El Fasher and about 50,000 displaced from Kordofan over the past two months.