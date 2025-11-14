The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, described the atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher as some of the "most serious crimes" that were anticipated or could have been prevented.

He blamed the international community, emphasizing that the response has not been commensurate with the level of the crimes committed.



In an opening speech before the representatives of the Human Rights Council today (Friday), Volker warned of the escalating violence in Kordofan, Sudan, where there is shelling, blockades, and people being forced to leave their homes.



The High Commissioner for Human Rights called for action against individuals and companies that "fuel and benefit" from the war in Sudan.



A special session on the situation in the city of El Fasher, Sudan, began today at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, following serious concerns about the mass killings that occurred as the city fell into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces.



Countries are considering a draft resolution requesting a United Nations fact-finding mission to conduct an urgent investigation into the recent violations reportedly committed by the Rapid Support Forces and their allies in El Fasher, and to identify the perpetrators. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the international community to take action, stating that there is much pretense and posturing, and little action. We must stand against these atrocities, which represent a display of blatant cruelty to subjugate and control an entire people.



The Rapid Support Forces took control of the capital of North Darfur state about two weeks ago.



Sudan has been witnessing a war between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces for about two and a half years. The city is closed, and humanitarian aid workers cannot enter.



People who managed to escape and flee to surrounding towns like Tawila spoke of killings, torture, and war crimes.



The head of the International Organization for Migration estimated that there are thousands of missing persons in El Fasher and about 50,000 displaced from Kordofan over the past two months.