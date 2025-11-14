أعلنت المتحدثة باسم صندوق النقد الدولي جولي كوزاك مساء الخميس أن الصندوق أرسل بعثة من خبرائه إلى العاصمة السورية دمشق هذا الأسبوع لإجراء مشاورات مع السُلطات السورية بشأن أولويات الإصلاح الاقتصادي واحتياجات المساعدة الفنية.

وأوضحت كوزاك أن الخطوة القادمة ستتمثل في إجراء المزيد من المناقشات التمهيدية لإطلاق مراجعة «المادة الرابعة» الخاصة بتقييم الاقتصاد السوري، التي ستكون الأولى منذ عام 2009.

وأضافت أن المديرة العامة لصندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا غورغيفا كانت قد التقت الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع الأسبوع الماضي، حيث جرى خلال اللقاء بحث أبرز التحديات الاقتصادية التي تواجه سورية وسبل دعمها في مرحلة التعافي، مشيرة إلى أن المناقشات تناولت التعاون المستقبلي لإعادة بناء البنك المركزي والمؤسسات الاقتصادية الوطنية.

وأكّدت كوزاك أن الصندوق سيواصل تقديم المشورة الفنية والسياسية للمساعدة في استقرار الاقتصاد السوري، ودعم جهود الإصلاح المالي والنقدي خلال الفترة القادمة.