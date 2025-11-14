The spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund, Julie Kozak, announced on Thursday evening that the Fund has sent a mission of its experts to the Syrian capital, Damascus, this week to hold consultations with the Syrian authorities regarding economic reform priorities and technical assistance needs.

Kozak explained that the next step will involve conducting further preliminary discussions to launch the "Article IV" review for assessing the Syrian economy, which will be the first since 2009.

She added that the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara last week, during which they discussed the main economic challenges facing Syria and ways to support it during the recovery phase, noting that the discussions addressed future cooperation to rebuild the central bank and national economic institutions.

Kozak confirmed that the Fund will continue to provide technical and policy advice to help stabilize the Syrian economy and support financial and monetary reform efforts in the coming period.