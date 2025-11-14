مهلة الـ60 يوماً التي منحتها واشنطن للبنان ليست مجرد إطار زمني، بل مؤشر واضح على حجم التحديات التي تواجه الدولة اللبنانية.

في هذا المدى الضيق، يُطلب من بيروت تقديم خطوات ملموسة في الإصلاح المالي والإداري وضمان تحجيم سلاح حزب الله، وكبح شبكاته المالية.

المهلة تمثل اختباراً عملياً لإرادة الدولة في مواجهة واقعها الداخلي، دون أي مواربة أو تأجيل، خصوصا أن الوفد الأمريكي حذر أن انتهاء المهلة دون خطوات جدية يعني ترك لبنان لمصيره، بما في ذلك احتمال تصاعد التدخل الإسرائيلي العسكري في الجنوب أو مناطق أخرى، في إطار مسار الضغوط الأمريكية – الإسرائيلية المتزامن.

مرحلة العقوبات والضغط الأوسع

الزيارة الأمريكية التي أتت لتسليم هذه الرسالة لم تكن روتينية؛ فالوفد كان مؤلفاً من مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، مكتب مكافحة الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية، وخبراء الاقتصاد والسياسات المالية الدولية، مهمتهم لم تقتصر على مراقبة الوضع المالي أو تقييم التزامات الحكومة، بل تضمنت تحليل جدية السلطة اللبنانية في تطبيق الإصلاحات، تعقب شبكات تمويل حزب الله، والشخصيات والمؤسسات المتواطئة في تهريب الأموال وتبييضها، سواء لصالح الحزب أو لصالح منظومة مصالح متشابكة مع النظام السياسي. خلال اللقاءات، نقل الوفد رسالة واضحة: ستون يوماً لإظهار خطوات جدية، وإلا ستنتقل الإدارة الأمريكية إلى مرحلة العقوبات والضغط الأوسع، وهو موقف يعكس نفاد صبر واشنطن من وعود لبنان المتكررة.

الستون يوماً ليست مهلة إجرائية، بل نافذة فاصلة لتحديد اتجاه الدولة اللبنانية. على الرغم من إمكانية اتخاذ خطوات تقنية محدودة مثل فتح تحقيقات أولية أو مراقبة بعض التحويلات المصرفية، فإن الأزمة الجوهرية سياسية بامتياز. غياب القرار السياسي وصعوبة مواجهة شبكة مصالح متشابكة تجعل أي إصلاح شامل شبه مستحيل في هذا الإطار الزمني.

3 مستويات متوازية

في العمق، يتضح أن الضغوط الأمريكية تعمل على ثلاثة مستويات متوازية:

المسار المالي والاقتصادي: قيادة وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية تركز على تجفيف منابع تمويل حزب الله، بما يشمل المبالغ التي تم تحويلها من إيران والتي تجاوزت المليار دولار منذ مطلع العام، مع مراقبة كل الشبكات الرديفة والشركات المالية المخالفة التي تسهل تدفق الأموال.

المسار الدبلوماسي: عبر الموفدين الأمريكيين بالتنسيق مع عدة دول لدفع لبنان نحو الالتزام بمفاوضات واضحة، خصوصاً المتعلقة بترسيم الحدود مع إسرائيل، وضمان خطوات عملية تتعلق بنزع السلاح غير الشرعي.

المسار الأمني والميداني: تنفذه إسرائيل على الأرض من خلال مراقبة الحركة في الجنوب والبقاع، وضغوط عسكرية دقيقة، تهدف إلى فرض معادلات واقعية تحد من القدرة على التحرك العسكري والسياسي للحزب.

وسط هذه الضغوط، يظهر حزب الله محاصَراً على أكثر من جبهة، غير قادر على اعتبار نفسه القوة المسيطرة أو المتوازنة كما في السابق. السلاح لم يعد أداة للنفوذ السياسي المجرد، بل أصبح مرتبطاً بمحاولة الحفاظ على ما تبقى من قدرته العسكرية والسياسية، بينما الضغوط المالية والدبلوماسية تحد بشكل متزايد من قدرته على النفوذ خارج إطار شبكاته المحلية. لذلك تعمل قيادته على تسويق أي عقوبات أو ضغط خارجي على أنه تهديد للسيادة الوطنية، فالواقع كشف أن التجفيف المالي واستهداف مصادر تمويله بدأ يؤثر تدريجياً على أسس عمله وقدرته على التحرك بحرية داخل الدولة وخارجها.

أما السلطة اللبنانية الرسمية، فتبدو عاجزة عن ترجمة التحذيرات الأمريكية إلى سياسات فعلية. التكرار في الوعود والخطابات المطمئنة لم يعد مجدياً. الإدارة الأمريكية تمتلك اليوم ملفات دقيقة عن التحويلات المالية والشخصيات المتورطة، ما يجعل أي تأجيل أو مماطلة مكشوفة وغير مقبولة بعد انتهاء المهلة.

إعادة رسم العلاقة

الدلالات الأعمق لما يجري تتجاوز مجرد اختبار للإصلاحات؛ فالمهلة المذكورة تعكس محاولة إعادة رسم العلاقة بين لبنان والولايات المتحدة ضمن سياق إقليمي يسعى لتقليص دور القوى غير النظامية. والرسالة واضحة: لبنان إما أن يثبت قدرته على ضبط القرار السياسي والمالي، أو يواجه مرحلة من العقوبات والضغط لا رجعة فيها، مع تداعيات محتملة على الأمن المباشر في الجنوب أو البقاع نتيجة التدخل الإسرائيلي.

في نهاية المطاف، لا يكمن التحدي في عدد الأيام، بل في نوعية القرار السياسي والإرادة في التنفيذ. المهلة ليست مجرد إطار زمني، بل فرصة حقيقية للدولة اللبنانية لإثبات أنها قادرة على استعادة جزء من سيادتها، وضبط شبكات النفوذ الداخلي، وتأمين مستقبل مستقر لشعبها. أما إذا فشل لبنان في الاستفادة منها، فستتغير المعادلات السياسية والمالية بشكل جذري، مع انعكاسات مباشرة على حزب الله، على السلطة، وعلى دور لبنان في الإقليم والعالم.