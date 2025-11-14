The 60-day deadline given by Washington to Lebanon is not just a timeframe, but a clear indication of the magnitude of the challenges facing the Lebanese state.

Within this narrow window, Beirut is asked to take tangible steps in financial and administrative reform and ensure the curtailment of Hezbollah's weapons and the restraint of its financial networks.

The deadline represents a practical test of the state's will to confront its internal reality, without any evasion or delay, especially since the American delegation warned that the expiration of the deadline without serious steps means leaving Lebanon to its fate, including the possibility of increased Israeli military intervention in the south or other areas, as part of the concurrent American-Israeli pressure campaign.

The Phase of Sanctions and Broader Pressure

The American visit that came to deliver this message was not routine; the delegation was composed of high-ranking officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, and experts in international economic and financial policies. Their mission was not limited to monitoring the financial situation or assessing the government's commitments, but included analyzing the seriousness of the Lebanese authorities in implementing reforms, tracking Hezbollah's financing networks, and identifying individuals and institutions complicit in money laundering and smuggling, whether for the benefit of the party or for a network of interests intertwined with the political system. During the meetings, the delegation conveyed a clear message: sixty days to show serious steps, otherwise the U.S. administration will move to a phase of broader sanctions and pressure, a stance that reflects Washington's impatience with Lebanon's repeated promises.

The sixty days are not a procedural deadline, but a decisive window to determine the direction of the Lebanese state. Although limited technical steps can be taken, such as opening preliminary investigations or monitoring certain bank transfers, the core crisis is fundamentally political. The absence of political decision-making and the difficulty of confronting a web of intertwined interests make any comprehensive reform nearly impossible within this timeframe.

Three Parallel Levels

At its core, it is clear that American pressures operate on three parallel levels:

The financial and economic track: The leadership of the U.S. Treasury is focused on drying up Hezbollah's funding sources, including the amounts transferred from Iran, which have exceeded one billion dollars since the beginning of the year, while monitoring all auxiliary networks and non-compliant financial companies that facilitate the flow of money.

The diplomatic track: Through American envoys coordinating with several countries to push Lebanon towards committing to clear negotiations, especially regarding border demarcation with Israel, and ensuring practical steps related to the disarmament of illegal weapons.

The security and field track: Implemented by Israel on the ground through monitoring movements in the south and Bekaa, and precise military pressures aimed at imposing realistic equations that limit the military and political maneuverability of the party.

Amid these pressures, Hezbollah appears besieged on multiple fronts, unable to consider itself the dominant or balanced force as it once did. The weapon is no longer merely a tool for political influence but has become linked to an attempt to maintain what remains of its military and political capacity, while financial and diplomatic pressures increasingly limit its ability to exert influence outside its local networks. Therefore, its leadership works to market any sanctions or external pressure as a threat to national sovereignty, as the reality has revealed that financial drying up and targeting its funding sources is gradually affecting the foundations of its operations and its ability to move freely within and outside the state.

As for the official Lebanese authority, it seems incapable of translating American warnings into actual policies. The repetition of promises and reassuring speeches is no longer effective. The U.S. administration today possesses detailed files on financial transfers and the involved individuals, making any delay or procrastination transparent and unacceptable after the deadline expires.

Redrawing the Relationship

The deeper implications of what is happening go beyond merely testing reforms; the mentioned deadline reflects an attempt to redraw the relationship between Lebanon and the United States within a regional context that seeks to reduce the role of non-state actors. The message is clear: Lebanon must either prove its ability to control political and financial decision-making or face a phase of irreversible sanctions and pressure, with potential repercussions on immediate security in the south or Bekaa due to Israeli intervention.

Ultimately, the challenge lies not in the number of days but in the quality of political decision-making and the will to implement. The deadline is not just a timeframe but a real opportunity for the Lebanese state to prove that it can regain part of its sovereignty, control internal networks of influence, and secure a stable future for its people. If Lebanon fails to take advantage of it, the political and financial equations will change radically, with direct implications for Hezbollah, the authority, and Lebanon's role in the region and the world.