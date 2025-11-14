مهلة الـ60 يوماً التي منحتها واشنطن للبنان ليست مجرد إطار زمني، بل مؤشر واضح على حجم التحديات التي تواجه الدولة اللبنانية.
في هذا المدى الضيق، يُطلب من بيروت تقديم خطوات ملموسة في الإصلاح المالي والإداري وضمان تحجيم سلاح حزب الله، وكبح شبكاته المالية.
المهلة تمثل اختباراً عملياً لإرادة الدولة في مواجهة واقعها الداخلي، دون أي مواربة أو تأجيل، خصوصا أن الوفد الأمريكي حذر أن انتهاء المهلة دون خطوات جدية يعني ترك لبنان لمصيره، بما في ذلك احتمال تصاعد التدخل الإسرائيلي العسكري في الجنوب أو مناطق أخرى، في إطار مسار الضغوط الأمريكية – الإسرائيلية المتزامن.
مرحلة العقوبات والضغط الأوسع
الزيارة الأمريكية التي أتت لتسليم هذه الرسالة لم تكن روتينية؛ فالوفد كان مؤلفاً من مسؤولين رفيعي المستوى من وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، مكتب مكافحة الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية، وخبراء الاقتصاد والسياسات المالية الدولية، مهمتهم لم تقتصر على مراقبة الوضع المالي أو تقييم التزامات الحكومة، بل تضمنت تحليل جدية السلطة اللبنانية في تطبيق الإصلاحات، تعقب شبكات تمويل حزب الله، والشخصيات والمؤسسات المتواطئة في تهريب الأموال وتبييضها، سواء لصالح الحزب أو لصالح منظومة مصالح متشابكة مع النظام السياسي. خلال اللقاءات، نقل الوفد رسالة واضحة: ستون يوماً لإظهار خطوات جدية، وإلا ستنتقل الإدارة الأمريكية إلى مرحلة العقوبات والضغط الأوسع، وهو موقف يعكس نفاد صبر واشنطن من وعود لبنان المتكررة.
الستون يوماً ليست مهلة إجرائية، بل نافذة فاصلة لتحديد اتجاه الدولة اللبنانية. على الرغم من إمكانية اتخاذ خطوات تقنية محدودة مثل فتح تحقيقات أولية أو مراقبة بعض التحويلات المصرفية، فإن الأزمة الجوهرية سياسية بامتياز. غياب القرار السياسي وصعوبة مواجهة شبكة مصالح متشابكة تجعل أي إصلاح شامل شبه مستحيل في هذا الإطار الزمني.
3 مستويات متوازية
في العمق، يتضح أن الضغوط الأمريكية تعمل على ثلاثة مستويات متوازية:
المسار المالي والاقتصادي: قيادة وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية تركز على تجفيف منابع تمويل حزب الله، بما يشمل المبالغ التي تم تحويلها من إيران والتي تجاوزت المليار دولار منذ مطلع العام، مع مراقبة كل الشبكات الرديفة والشركات المالية المخالفة التي تسهل تدفق الأموال.
المسار الدبلوماسي: عبر الموفدين الأمريكيين بالتنسيق مع عدة دول لدفع لبنان نحو الالتزام بمفاوضات واضحة، خصوصاً المتعلقة بترسيم الحدود مع إسرائيل، وضمان خطوات عملية تتعلق بنزع السلاح غير الشرعي.
المسار الأمني والميداني: تنفذه إسرائيل على الأرض من خلال مراقبة الحركة في الجنوب والبقاع، وضغوط عسكرية دقيقة، تهدف إلى فرض معادلات واقعية تحد من القدرة على التحرك العسكري والسياسي للحزب.
وسط هذه الضغوط، يظهر حزب الله محاصَراً على أكثر من جبهة، غير قادر على اعتبار نفسه القوة المسيطرة أو المتوازنة كما في السابق. السلاح لم يعد أداة للنفوذ السياسي المجرد، بل أصبح مرتبطاً بمحاولة الحفاظ على ما تبقى من قدرته العسكرية والسياسية، بينما الضغوط المالية والدبلوماسية تحد بشكل متزايد من قدرته على النفوذ خارج إطار شبكاته المحلية. لذلك تعمل قيادته على تسويق أي عقوبات أو ضغط خارجي على أنه تهديد للسيادة الوطنية، فالواقع كشف أن التجفيف المالي واستهداف مصادر تمويله بدأ يؤثر تدريجياً على أسس عمله وقدرته على التحرك بحرية داخل الدولة وخارجها.
أما السلطة اللبنانية الرسمية، فتبدو عاجزة عن ترجمة التحذيرات الأمريكية إلى سياسات فعلية. التكرار في الوعود والخطابات المطمئنة لم يعد مجدياً. الإدارة الأمريكية تمتلك اليوم ملفات دقيقة عن التحويلات المالية والشخصيات المتورطة، ما يجعل أي تأجيل أو مماطلة مكشوفة وغير مقبولة بعد انتهاء المهلة.
إعادة رسم العلاقة
الدلالات الأعمق لما يجري تتجاوز مجرد اختبار للإصلاحات؛ فالمهلة المذكورة تعكس محاولة إعادة رسم العلاقة بين لبنان والولايات المتحدة ضمن سياق إقليمي يسعى لتقليص دور القوى غير النظامية. والرسالة واضحة: لبنان إما أن يثبت قدرته على ضبط القرار السياسي والمالي، أو يواجه مرحلة من العقوبات والضغط لا رجعة فيها، مع تداعيات محتملة على الأمن المباشر في الجنوب أو البقاع نتيجة التدخل الإسرائيلي.
في نهاية المطاف، لا يكمن التحدي في عدد الأيام، بل في نوعية القرار السياسي والإرادة في التنفيذ. المهلة ليست مجرد إطار زمني، بل فرصة حقيقية للدولة اللبنانية لإثبات أنها قادرة على استعادة جزء من سيادتها، وضبط شبكات النفوذ الداخلي، وتأمين مستقبل مستقر لشعبها. أما إذا فشل لبنان في الاستفادة منها، فستتغير المعادلات السياسية والمالية بشكل جذري، مع انعكاسات مباشرة على حزب الله، على السلطة، وعلى دور لبنان في الإقليم والعالم.
The 60-day deadline given by Washington to Lebanon is not just a timeframe, but a clear indication of the magnitude of the challenges facing the Lebanese state.
Within this narrow window, Beirut is asked to take tangible steps in financial and administrative reform and ensure the curtailment of Hezbollah's weapons and the restraint of its financial networks.
The deadline represents a practical test of the state's will to confront its internal reality, without any evasion or delay, especially since the American delegation warned that the expiration of the deadline without serious steps means leaving Lebanon to its fate, including the possibility of increased Israeli military intervention in the south or other areas, as part of the concurrent American-Israeli pressure campaign.
The Phase of Sanctions and Broader Pressure
The American visit that came to deliver this message was not routine; the delegation was composed of high-ranking officials from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, and experts in international economic and financial policies. Their mission was not limited to monitoring the financial situation or assessing the government's commitments, but included analyzing the seriousness of the Lebanese authorities in implementing reforms, tracking Hezbollah's financing networks, and identifying individuals and institutions complicit in money laundering and smuggling, whether for the benefit of the party or for a network of interests intertwined with the political system. During the meetings, the delegation conveyed a clear message: sixty days to show serious steps, otherwise the U.S. administration will move to a phase of broader sanctions and pressure, a stance that reflects Washington's impatience with Lebanon's repeated promises.
The sixty days are not a procedural deadline, but a decisive window to determine the direction of the Lebanese state. Although limited technical steps can be taken, such as opening preliminary investigations or monitoring certain bank transfers, the core crisis is fundamentally political. The absence of political decision-making and the difficulty of confronting a web of intertwined interests make any comprehensive reform nearly impossible within this timeframe.
Three Parallel Levels
At its core, it is clear that American pressures operate on three parallel levels:
The financial and economic track: The leadership of the U.S. Treasury is focused on drying up Hezbollah's funding sources, including the amounts transferred from Iran, which have exceeded one billion dollars since the beginning of the year, while monitoring all auxiliary networks and non-compliant financial companies that facilitate the flow of money.
The diplomatic track: Through American envoys coordinating with several countries to push Lebanon towards committing to clear negotiations, especially regarding border demarcation with Israel, and ensuring practical steps related to the disarmament of illegal weapons.
The security and field track: Implemented by Israel on the ground through monitoring movements in the south and Bekaa, and precise military pressures aimed at imposing realistic equations that limit the military and political maneuverability of the party.
Amid these pressures, Hezbollah appears besieged on multiple fronts, unable to consider itself the dominant or balanced force as it once did. The weapon is no longer merely a tool for political influence but has become linked to an attempt to maintain what remains of its military and political capacity, while financial and diplomatic pressures increasingly limit its ability to exert influence outside its local networks. Therefore, its leadership works to market any sanctions or external pressure as a threat to national sovereignty, as the reality has revealed that financial drying up and targeting its funding sources is gradually affecting the foundations of its operations and its ability to move freely within and outside the state.
As for the official Lebanese authority, it seems incapable of translating American warnings into actual policies. The repetition of promises and reassuring speeches is no longer effective. The U.S. administration today possesses detailed files on financial transfers and the involved individuals, making any delay or procrastination transparent and unacceptable after the deadline expires.
Redrawing the Relationship
The deeper implications of what is happening go beyond merely testing reforms; the mentioned deadline reflects an attempt to redraw the relationship between Lebanon and the United States within a regional context that seeks to reduce the role of non-state actors. The message is clear: Lebanon must either prove its ability to control political and financial decision-making or face a phase of irreversible sanctions and pressure, with potential repercussions on immediate security in the south or Bekaa due to Israeli intervention.
Ultimately, the challenge lies not in the number of days but in the quality of political decision-making and the will to implement. The deadline is not just a timeframe but a real opportunity for the Lebanese state to prove that it can regain part of its sovereignty, control internal networks of influence, and secure a stable future for its people. If Lebanon fails to take advantage of it, the political and financial equations will change radically, with direct implications for Hezbollah, the authority, and Lebanon's role in the region and the world.