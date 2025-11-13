The Kremlin accused Ukrainian officials today (Thursday) of refusing to enter peace talks, asserting that Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia sooner or later.



The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov predicted that Kyiv's negotiating position would become increasingly difficult day by day, explaining that Russia remains open to a political and diplomatic settlement and desires peace.



Despite Moscow's declaration of openness to a settlement, Kyiv states that Moscow's conditions for ending the war are unacceptable and amount to a demand for surrender.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Europe is preparing for a major war against Russia and urged the United States not to take steps that would escalate the conflict in Ukraine.



Lavrov said that Europe is undermining all efforts for peace and is refusing direct communications with Moscow.



On another note, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his visit to Ukrainian troops fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast.



Zelensky posted a short video on the Telegram app, showing him in a fortified shelter with soldiers, explaining that he discussed with them the necessary decisions to strengthen Ukrainian defenses, including the number of troops and the amount of equipment needed.