اتهم الكرملين اليوم (الخميس)، المسؤولين الأوكرانيين برفض الدخول في محادثات سلام، مؤكداً أن أوكرانيا ستضطر للتفاوض مع روسيا عاجلاً أم آجلاً.


وتوقع المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن يزداد موقف كييف التفاوضي صعوبة يوماً بعد يوم، موضحاً أن روسيا لا تزال منفتحة على تسوية سياسية ودبلوماسية وتريد السلام.


رغم إعلان موسكو انفتاحه على التسوية إلا أن كييف تقول إن شروط موسكو لإنهاء الحرب غير مقبولة وهي بمثابة طلب الاستسلام.


وكان وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، قد قال إن أوروبا تتأهب لحرب كبرى ضد روسيا، ودعا الولايات المتحدة لعدم اتخاذ خطوات من شأنها تصعيد النزاع في أوكرانيا.


وقال لافروف أوروبا تخرب كل جهود صنع السلام، وترفض الاتصالات المباشرة مع موسكو.


من جهة أخرى، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي زيارته للقوات الأوكرانية التي تقاتل في منطقة زابوريجيا بالجنوب الشرقي.


ونشر زيلينسكي مقطعاً مصوراً قصيراً على تطبيق تليجرام، يظهر فيه في مخبأ محصن مع الجنود، موضحاً أنه ناقش معهم القرارات اللازمة لتعزيز الدفاعات الأوكرانية، ومنها عدد القوات وحجم العتاد اللازم.