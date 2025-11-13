اتهم الكرملين اليوم (الخميس)، المسؤولين الأوكرانيين برفض الدخول في محادثات سلام، مؤكداً أن أوكرانيا ستضطر للتفاوض مع روسيا عاجلاً أم آجلاً.
وتوقع المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف أن يزداد موقف كييف التفاوضي صعوبة يوماً بعد يوم، موضحاً أن روسيا لا تزال منفتحة على تسوية سياسية ودبلوماسية وتريد السلام.
رغم إعلان موسكو انفتاحه على التسوية إلا أن كييف تقول إن شروط موسكو لإنهاء الحرب غير مقبولة وهي بمثابة طلب الاستسلام.
وكان وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، قد قال إن أوروبا تتأهب لحرب كبرى ضد روسيا، ودعا الولايات المتحدة لعدم اتخاذ خطوات من شأنها تصعيد النزاع في أوكرانيا.
وقال لافروف أوروبا تخرب كل جهود صنع السلام، وترفض الاتصالات المباشرة مع موسكو.
من جهة أخرى، أعلن الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي زيارته للقوات الأوكرانية التي تقاتل في منطقة زابوريجيا بالجنوب الشرقي.
ونشر زيلينسكي مقطعاً مصوراً قصيراً على تطبيق تليجرام، يظهر فيه في مخبأ محصن مع الجنود، موضحاً أنه ناقش معهم القرارات اللازمة لتعزيز الدفاعات الأوكرانية، ومنها عدد القوات وحجم العتاد اللازم.
The Kremlin accused Ukrainian officials today (Thursday) of refusing to enter peace talks, asserting that Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia sooner or later.
The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov predicted that Kyiv's negotiating position would become increasingly difficult day by day, explaining that Russia remains open to a political and diplomatic settlement and desires peace.
Despite Moscow's declaration of openness to a settlement, Kyiv states that Moscow's conditions for ending the war are unacceptable and amount to a demand for surrender.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Europe is preparing for a major war against Russia and urged the United States not to take steps that would escalate the conflict in Ukraine.
Lavrov said that Europe is undermining all efforts for peace and is refusing direct communications with Moscow.
On another note, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his visit to Ukrainian troops fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region in the southeast.
Zelensky posted a short video on the Telegram app, showing him in a fortified shelter with soldiers, explaining that he discussed with them the necessary decisions to strengthen Ukrainian defenses, including the number of troops and the amount of equipment needed.