أعلنت كتائب القسام، الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس اليوم (الخميس)، أنها ستقوم بالاشتراك مع سرايا القدس الجناح العسكري لحركة الجهاد، تسليم جثة أسير إسرائيلي، مساء اليوم.


وأوضحت الحركة أنه في إطار صفقة طوفان الأقصى لتبادل الأسرى، ستقوم سرايا القدس والكتائب بتسليم جثة أحد أسرى الاحتلال التي تم العثور عليها اليوم في منطقة موراج شمال مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة عند الساعة 8 مساء بتوقيت غزة.


وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، قد وصف الاعتداءات الأخيرة التي شنها مستوطنون إسرائيليون ضد السكان العرب في الضفة الغربية بـ«التهديد» لاستقرار وقف إطلاق النار القائم في قطاع غزة.


وقال روبيو: «هناك مخاوف من أن تخرج الأحداث في الضفة الغربية عن السيطرة، وأن تتفاقم لتحدث تأثيراً يهدد جهود واشنطن في الحفاظ على التهدئة في قطاع غزة».


وأعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في قطاع غزة اليوم، مقتل شخصين وإصابة 5 آخرين خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، مؤكدة ارتفاع عدد ضحايا العدوان الإسرائيلي إلى 69,187 قتيلاً و170,703 جرحى منذ 7 أكتوبر 2023.


وشن جيش الاحتلال غارات جوية وقصفاً مدفعياً على المناطق الشرقية لمدينتي غزة وخان يونس اليوم، وبحسب وسائل إعلام عربية، فإن الغارات استهدفت شمال شرقي بلدة بيت لاهيا شمالي القطاع.


وأفادت المصادر أن جيش الاحتلال نسف مبنى في حي التفاح شرقي مدينة غزة.


بالمقابل، نددت حركة حماس بإحراق عصابات المستوطنين الصهاينة مسجد الحاجة حميدة، مؤكدة أنه يكشف مستوى سادية وعنصرية الاحتلال.


وطالبت الحركة بتحرك دولي للجم الاحتلال ومنتهكي القوانين والأعراف الدولية والشرائع السماوية.