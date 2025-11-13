The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced today (Thursday) that it will, in cooperation with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, hand over the body of an Israeli prisoner this evening.



The movement clarified that as part of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" prisoner exchange deal, the Al-Quds Brigades and the brigades will hand over the body of one of the occupation's prisoners that was found today in the Moraj area, north of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, at 8 PM Gaza time.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Arab residents in the West Bank as a "threat" to the stability of the ceasefire currently in place in the Gaza Strip.



Rubio stated: "There are concerns that events in the West Bank could spiral out of control and escalate to a point that threatens Washington's efforts to maintain calm in the Gaza Strip."



The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today that two people were killed and five others injured in the last 24 hours, confirming that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 69,187 dead and 170,703 injured since October 7, 2023.



The occupation army launched airstrikes and artillery shelling on the eastern areas of Gaza and Khan Younis today, and according to Arab media, the strikes targeted the northeastern part of Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip.



Sources reported that the occupation army blew up a building in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.



In contrast, Hamas condemned the burning of the Hajj Hamida Mosque by Zionist settler gangs, asserting that it reveals the level of sadism and racism of the occupation.



The movement called for international action to curb the occupation and those who violate international laws and norms and divine commandments.