أعلنت كتائب القسام، الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس اليوم (الخميس)، أنها ستقوم بالاشتراك مع سرايا القدس الجناح العسكري لحركة الجهاد، تسليم جثة أسير إسرائيلي، مساء اليوم.
وأوضحت الحركة أنه في إطار صفقة طوفان الأقصى لتبادل الأسرى، ستقوم سرايا القدس والكتائب بتسليم جثة أحد أسرى الاحتلال التي تم العثور عليها اليوم في منطقة موراج شمال مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة عند الساعة 8 مساء بتوقيت غزة.
وكان وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، قد وصف الاعتداءات الأخيرة التي شنها مستوطنون إسرائيليون ضد السكان العرب في الضفة الغربية بـ«التهديد» لاستقرار وقف إطلاق النار القائم في قطاع غزة.
وقال روبيو: «هناك مخاوف من أن تخرج الأحداث في الضفة الغربية عن السيطرة، وأن تتفاقم لتحدث تأثيراً يهدد جهود واشنطن في الحفاظ على التهدئة في قطاع غزة».
وأعلنت وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية في قطاع غزة اليوم، مقتل شخصين وإصابة 5 آخرين خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية، مؤكدة ارتفاع عدد ضحايا العدوان الإسرائيلي إلى 69,187 قتيلاً و170,703 جرحى منذ 7 أكتوبر 2023.
وشن جيش الاحتلال غارات جوية وقصفاً مدفعياً على المناطق الشرقية لمدينتي غزة وخان يونس اليوم، وبحسب وسائل إعلام عربية، فإن الغارات استهدفت شمال شرقي بلدة بيت لاهيا شمالي القطاع.
وأفادت المصادر أن جيش الاحتلال نسف مبنى في حي التفاح شرقي مدينة غزة.
بالمقابل، نددت حركة حماس بإحراق عصابات المستوطنين الصهاينة مسجد الحاجة حميدة، مؤكدة أنه يكشف مستوى سادية وعنصرية الاحتلال.
وطالبت الحركة بتحرك دولي للجم الاحتلال ومنتهكي القوانين والأعراف الدولية والشرائع السماوية.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced today (Thursday) that it will, in cooperation with the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, hand over the body of an Israeli prisoner this evening.
The movement clarified that as part of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" prisoner exchange deal, the Al-Quds Brigades and the brigades will hand over the body of one of the occupation's prisoners that was found today in the Moraj area, north of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, at 8 PM Gaza time.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Arab residents in the West Bank as a "threat" to the stability of the ceasefire currently in place in the Gaza Strip.
Rubio stated: "There are concerns that events in the West Bank could spiral out of control and escalate to a point that threatens Washington's efforts to maintain calm in the Gaza Strip."
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today that two people were killed and five others injured in the last 24 hours, confirming that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 69,187 dead and 170,703 injured since October 7, 2023.
The occupation army launched airstrikes and artillery shelling on the eastern areas of Gaza and Khan Younis today, and according to Arab media, the strikes targeted the northeastern part of Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip.
Sources reported that the occupation army blew up a building in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
In contrast, Hamas condemned the burning of the Hajj Hamida Mosque by Zionist settler gangs, asserting that it reveals the level of sadism and racism of the occupation.
The movement called for international action to curb the occupation and those who violate international laws and norms and divine commandments.