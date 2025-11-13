يجتمع وزراء المالية في الاتحاد الأوروبي، اليوم (الخميس)، في بروكسل لمناقشة الأجندة الاقتصادية والمالية للتكتل، مع التركيز المتزايد على السؤال الملحّ حول تمويل أوكرانيا.


وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، في مقابلة مع "بلومبرغ" نُشرت صباح اليوم، أن بقاء بلاده يعتمد على تلقي مزيد من الأموال من الحلفاء.


وقال زيلينسكي «أتمنى، أن نحصل على هذا القرار»، مضيفاً: «إذا لم يحدث، سنضطر للبحث عن بديل، فهذا مسألة بقائنا، لهذا نحتاجه بشدة، وأعوّل على الشركاء».


ولا تزال المفوضية الأوروبية تأمل في إقناع الدول الأعضاء وبلجيكا تحديداً، التي تواصل عرقلة الاقتراح بسبب مخاوف قانونية، بالمضي قدماً في قروض تعويضات بقيمة 140 مليار يورو استناداً إلى الأصول الروسية المجمدة.


وأصرّت رئيسة المفوضية أورسولا فون دير لاين، على أن هذا سيكون «الطريقة الأكثر فعالية لدعم دفاع أوكرانيا واقتصادها».


وتم تأجيل القرار النهائي إلى قمة قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي في ديسمبر، مع الحاجة الملحة للتمويل مطلع العام القادم.


تأتي هذه المناقشات في توقيت حرج لكييف، حيث اضطر زيلينسكي لاحتواء غضب عام متزايد جراء فضيحة فساد في قطاع الطاقة، مما دفع إلى إقالة وزيرين متهمين بالتورط في مخطط رشاوى واسع النطاق.


وعندما سُئلت وزيرة الشؤون الاقتصادية الدنماركية ستيفاني لوس عن رد فعلها على الفضيحة، أكدت عزم أوروبا على مواصلة دعم أوكرانيا.


وقالت: «بالطبع، يجب على أوكرانيا العمل باستمرار على الإصلاحات وتعزيز جميع جوانب مجتمعها، بما في ذلك مكافحة الفساد، لكن لا شك في أن هناك دعماً أوروبياً قوياً خلف أوكرانيا».