يجتمع وزراء المالية في الاتحاد الأوروبي، اليوم (الخميس)، في بروكسل لمناقشة الأجندة الاقتصادية والمالية للتكتل، مع التركيز المتزايد على السؤال الملحّ حول تمويل أوكرانيا.
وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، في مقابلة مع "بلومبرغ" نُشرت صباح اليوم، أن بقاء بلاده يعتمد على تلقي مزيد من الأموال من الحلفاء.
وقال زيلينسكي «أتمنى، أن نحصل على هذا القرار»، مضيفاً: «إذا لم يحدث، سنضطر للبحث عن بديل، فهذا مسألة بقائنا، لهذا نحتاجه بشدة، وأعوّل على الشركاء».
ولا تزال المفوضية الأوروبية تأمل في إقناع الدول الأعضاء وبلجيكا تحديداً، التي تواصل عرقلة الاقتراح بسبب مخاوف قانونية، بالمضي قدماً في قروض تعويضات بقيمة 140 مليار يورو استناداً إلى الأصول الروسية المجمدة.
وأصرّت رئيسة المفوضية أورسولا فون دير لاين، على أن هذا سيكون «الطريقة الأكثر فعالية لدعم دفاع أوكرانيا واقتصادها».
وتم تأجيل القرار النهائي إلى قمة قادة الاتحاد الأوروبي في ديسمبر، مع الحاجة الملحة للتمويل مطلع العام القادم.
تأتي هذه المناقشات في توقيت حرج لكييف، حيث اضطر زيلينسكي لاحتواء غضب عام متزايد جراء فضيحة فساد في قطاع الطاقة، مما دفع إلى إقالة وزيرين متهمين بالتورط في مخطط رشاوى واسع النطاق.
وعندما سُئلت وزيرة الشؤون الاقتصادية الدنماركية ستيفاني لوس عن رد فعلها على الفضيحة، أكدت عزم أوروبا على مواصلة دعم أوكرانيا.
وقالت: «بالطبع، يجب على أوكرانيا العمل باستمرار على الإصلاحات وتعزيز جميع جوانب مجتمعها، بما في ذلك مكافحة الفساد، لكن لا شك في أن هناك دعماً أوروبياً قوياً خلف أوكرانيا».
EU finance ministers are meeting today (Thursday) in Brussels to discuss the economic and financial agenda of the bloc, with an increasing focus on the pressing question of funding for Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg published this morning that his country's survival depends on receiving more funds from allies.
Zelensky said, "I hope we will get this decision," adding, "If it doesn't happen, we will have to look for alternatives, as this is a matter of our survival, and we need it urgently. I rely on our partners."
The European Commission still hopes to convince member states, particularly Belgium, which continues to block the proposal due to legal concerns, to move forward with compensation loans worth €140 billion based on frozen Russian assets.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insisted that this would be "the most effective way to support Ukraine's defense and its economy."
The final decision has been postponed to the EU leaders' summit in December, with an urgent need for funding at the beginning of next year.
These discussions come at a critical time for Kyiv, as Zelensky has had to contain rising public anger over a corruption scandal in the energy sector, which led to the dismissal of two ministers accused of involvement in a widespread bribery scheme.
When asked about her reaction to the scandal, Danish Minister for Economic Affairs Stephanie Lose confirmed Europe's determination to continue supporting Ukraine.
She said, "Of course, Ukraine must continuously work on reforms and strengthen all aspects of its society, including combating corruption, but there is no doubt that there is strong European support behind Ukraine."