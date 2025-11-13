EU finance ministers are meeting today (Thursday) in Brussels to discuss the economic and financial agenda of the bloc, with an increasing focus on the pressing question of funding for Ukraine.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg published this morning that his country's survival depends on receiving more funds from allies.



Zelensky said, "I hope we will get this decision," adding, "If it doesn't happen, we will have to look for alternatives, as this is a matter of our survival, and we need it urgently. I rely on our partners."



The European Commission still hopes to convince member states, particularly Belgium, which continues to block the proposal due to legal concerns, to move forward with compensation loans worth €140 billion based on frozen Russian assets.



Commission President Ursula von der Leyen insisted that this would be "the most effective way to support Ukraine's defense and its economy."



The final decision has been postponed to the EU leaders' summit in December, with an urgent need for funding at the beginning of next year.



These discussions come at a critical time for Kyiv, as Zelensky has had to contain rising public anger over a corruption scandal in the energy sector, which led to the dismissal of two ministers accused of involvement in a widespread bribery scheme.



When asked about her reaction to the scandal, Danish Minister for Economic Affairs Stephanie Lose confirmed Europe's determination to continue supporting Ukraine.



She said, "Of course, Ukraine must continuously work on reforms and strengthen all aspects of its society, including combating corruption, but there is no doubt that there is strong European support behind Ukraine."