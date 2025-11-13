The Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced today (Thursday) the involvement of two Afghans in carrying out suicide attacks this week in Islamabad and Waziristan, resulting in the deaths of 15 people.



Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated in a parliamentary session: "The identities of the suicide bombers involved in the attacks have been identified, and it turns out they are Afghans."



A suicide bomber detonated himself near a police patrol in front of a courthouse in Islamabad (Tuesday), resulting in the deaths of 12 people and injuring 27 others, while another suicide bomber stormed the main gate of the military college in Waziristan on the border with Afghanistan with an explosive-laden vehicle (Monday), resulting in the deaths of three people.



Pakistani Constitutional Amendment



At the same time, the Pakistani parliament approved today a constitutional amendment that grants the president and the current army chief lifelong immunity from any legal prosecution.



The 27th constitutional amendment, which was passed by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly after being approved by the Senate, grants broader powers to the Pakistani army chief and restricts the role and independence of the Supreme Court in the country.



The law, which awaits the president's signature to come into effect, establishes a new position of Chief of Defense Forces, which is granted to Army Chief Asim Munir, placing him above the leaders of the naval and air forces.



The amendment stipulates that anyone granted the rank of "Field Marshal," as was the case with Munir in May following a brief clash with India, will retain their rank and privileges for life and enjoy immunity from any legal prosecution.



The current president, Asif Ali Zardari, also receives lifelong immunity under the same amendment, which also emphasizes the establishment of a new federal constitutional court as the sole authority authorized to consider constitutional cases, thereby stripping the Supreme Court of its powers and limiting its independence.