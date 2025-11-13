أعلن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي اليوم (الخميس)، تورط أفغانيين اثنين بتنفيذ هجومين انتحاريين الأسبوع الحالي في إسلام آباد ووزيرستان، ما أسفر عن مقتل 15 شخصا.


وقال وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي في جلسة للبرلمان: «تم التعرف على هوية الانتحاريين المتورطين في الهجومين، وتبين أنهما أفغانيان».


وكان انتحاري قد فجر نفسه بالقرب من دورية للشرطة أمام مبنى محكمة في إسلام آباد (الثلاثاء)، ما أسفر عن مقتل 12 شخصا وإصابة 27 آخرين، فيما اقتحم انتحاري آخر البوابة الرئيسية للكلية العسكرية بمنطقة وزيرستان على الحدود مع أفغانستان بسيارة ملغومة (الإثنين)، ما أسفر عن مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص. جنود باكستانيون يقفون للحراسة في كلية كاديت التي تعرضت لهجوم من قبل مسلحين


تعديل دستوري باكستاني


في الوقت ذاته، أقرّ البرلمان الباكستاني اليوم، تعديلا دستوريا يمنح الرئيس وقائد الجيش الحالي حصانة مدى الحياة من أي ملاحقة قضائية.


ويمنح التعديل الدستوري السابع والعشرون الذي أقرّ بغالبية ثلثي أعضاء الجمعية الوطنية بعدما أقره مجلس الشيوخ، صلاحيات أوسع لقائد الجيش الباكستاني، ويُقيّد دور المحكمة العليا في البلاد واستقلاليتها.


وينصّ القانون، الذي ينتظر توقيع الرئيس ليصبح نافذا، على استحداث منصب جديد هو قائد قوات الدفاع، كما يُمنح لقائد الجيش عاصم منير، ما يضعه فوق قادة القوات البحرية والجوية.


وأقرّ التعديل بأن كل من يمنح رتبة «مشير»، كما حدث مع منير في مايو الماضي عقب اشتباك خاطف مع الهند، سيحتفظ برتبته وامتيازاته مدى الحياة، ويتمتع بحصانة من أي ملاحقة قضائية.


ويحصل الرئيس الحالي آصف علي زرداري على حصانة مدى الحياة بموجب التعديل نفسه، كما يؤكد على إنشاء محكمة دستورية فدرالية جديدة تكون الجهة الوحيدة المخوّلة بالنظر في القضايا الدستورية، ما ينزع صلاحيات المحكمة العليا ويحدّ من استقلاليتها.