The Paris Court of Appeal has set the period between March 16 and June 6 to review the appeal against the initial ruling on former French President Nicolas Sarkozy regarding the Libyan financing case from 2007 for his electoral campaign.



The first-instance court sentenced Sarkozy to five years in prison on September 25, of which he spent 20 days in La Santé prison, before being released (on Monday) while remaining under judicial supervision.



The Paris Criminal Court convicted the former French president of deliberately allowing his associates to communicate with the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Libya to request illegal funding for the campaign that brought him to the French presidency in 2007.



Sarkozy stated in a post on X platform after his release (on Monday): "The law has been applied, I will now prepare for the appeal trial, my focus is solely on one goal: to prove my innocence, the truth will prevail, it is a clear lesson learned from life."



Sarkozy served as President of France from 2007 to 2012, spending three weeks in prison, making him the first former French president in modern history to be actually imprisoned after being convicted on September 25, and he has strongly denied committing any wrongdoing.