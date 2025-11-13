حددت محكمة الاستئناف في باريس، اليوم (الخميس)، الفترة ما بين 16 مارس و6 يونيو القادمين النظر في الطعم المقدم بالحكم الابتدائي على الرئيس الفرنسي السابق نيكولا ساركوزي المتعلقة بقضية التمويل الليبي عام 2007 لحملته الانتخابية.


وقضت محكمة الدرجة الأولى في 25 سبتمبر الماضي بحبس ساركوزي خمسة أعوام، أمضى منها 20 يوماً في سجن لاسانتيه، ثم أُطلِق سراحه (الإثنين) مع إبقائه قيد الرقابة القضائية. القاضي المسؤول عن محاكمة ساركوزي.


ودانت محكمة الجنايات باريس الرئيس الفرنسي السابق بتهمة السماح عمدا لشركائه بالتواصل مع الزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي في ليبيا لطلب تمويل غير مشروع للحملة التي أوصلته إلى الرئاسة الفرنسية عام 2007.


وقال ساركوزي في منشور على منصة إكس بعد إطلاق سراح (الإثنين): «تمّ تطبيق القانون، سأستعد الآن لمحاكمة الاستئناف، تركيزي منصبّ فقط على هدف واحد هو إثبات براءتي، الحقيقية ستنتصر، إنّه درس واضح تعلّمه الحياة».


وكان ساركوزي قد حكم فرنسا خلال الفترة بين عامي 2007 و2012، قضى في السجن ثلاثة أسابيع ليصبح أول رئيس فرنسي سابق في التاريخ الحديث يُسجن فعليًا بعد إدانته في 25 سبتمبر وقد أنكر بشدة ارتكابه أي مخالفات.