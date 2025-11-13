Classrooms and transportation in Bangladesh experienced significant disruptions today (Thursday), following a call by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her former ruling party, the Awami League, for a nationwide shutdown in protest of her trial related to protests that resulted in the deaths of hundreds last year.



The currently banned Awami League party urged its supporters and others to protest, while the government and opposition pledged to stop them.



Schools in Dhaka and major cities in Bangladesh have shifted to online classes and exams, while transportation has been heavily disrupted as the government has intensified security measures across the country.



Hasina faces charges of crimes against humanity, including suppressing a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule in August 2024.



Since then, Hasina has been living in exile in India and has not appeared publicly or online.



Prosecutor Tajul Islam predicted during a press conference today that a special court in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, would announce its verdict against Hasina next (Monday).



For his part, Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus's office stated that he would deliver a speech this evening.