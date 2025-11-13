شهدت الفصول الدراسية ووسائل النقل في بنغلاديش، اليوم (الخميس)، اضطرابات قوية، عقب دعوة رئيسة الوزراء السابقة الشيخة حسينة وحزبها الحاكم السابق رابطة عوامي إلى إغلاق على مستوى البلاد احتجاجا على محاكمتها على خلفية الاحتجاجات التي أسفرت عن مقتل المئات العام الماضي.


ودعا حزب رابطة عوامي المحظور حالياً أنصاره وآخرين على الاحتجاج، في حين تعهدت الحكومة والمعارضة بوقفهم.


وتحولت المدارس في دكا والمدن الكبرى في بنغلاديش إلى الدراسة والامتحانات عبر شبكة الإنترنت، في حين اضطربت حركة النقل بصورة كبيرة حيث عززت الحكومة من الإجراءات الأمنية في أنحاء البلاد


وتواجه حسينة تهما بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية، بما في ذلك قمع انتفاضة بقيادة الطلاب أنهت حكمها الذي استمر 15 عاما في أغسطس 2024.


وتعيش حسينة في المنفى بالهند منذ ذلك الحين، ولم تظهر علنا أو على شبكة الإنترنت.


وتوقع ممثل الادعاء تاجول إسلام خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم، أن تعلن محكمة خاصة في العاصمة البنغلاديشية دكا حكمها ضد حسينة (الإثنين) القادم.


بدوره، قال مكتب رئيس الوزراء محمد يونس إنه سيلقي خطابا مساء اليوم.