شهدت الفصول الدراسية ووسائل النقل في بنغلاديش، اليوم (الخميس)، اضطرابات قوية، عقب دعوة رئيسة الوزراء السابقة الشيخة حسينة وحزبها الحاكم السابق رابطة عوامي إلى إغلاق على مستوى البلاد احتجاجا على محاكمتها على خلفية الاحتجاجات التي أسفرت عن مقتل المئات العام الماضي.
ودعا حزب رابطة عوامي المحظور حالياً أنصاره وآخرين على الاحتجاج، في حين تعهدت الحكومة والمعارضة بوقفهم.
وتحولت المدارس في دكا والمدن الكبرى في بنغلاديش إلى الدراسة والامتحانات عبر شبكة الإنترنت، في حين اضطربت حركة النقل بصورة كبيرة حيث عززت الحكومة من الإجراءات الأمنية في أنحاء البلاد
وتواجه حسينة تهما بارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية، بما في ذلك قمع انتفاضة بقيادة الطلاب أنهت حكمها الذي استمر 15 عاما في أغسطس 2024.
وتعيش حسينة في المنفى بالهند منذ ذلك الحين، ولم تظهر علنا أو على شبكة الإنترنت.
وتوقع ممثل الادعاء تاجول إسلام خلال مؤتمر صحفي اليوم، أن تعلن محكمة خاصة في العاصمة البنغلاديشية دكا حكمها ضد حسينة (الإثنين) القادم.
بدوره، قال مكتب رئيس الوزراء محمد يونس إنه سيلقي خطابا مساء اليوم.
Classrooms and transportation in Bangladesh experienced significant disruptions today (Thursday), following a call by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her former ruling party, the Awami League, for a nationwide shutdown in protest of her trial related to protests that resulted in the deaths of hundreds last year.
The currently banned Awami League party urged its supporters and others to protest, while the government and opposition pledged to stop them.
Schools in Dhaka and major cities in Bangladesh have shifted to online classes and exams, while transportation has been heavily disrupted as the government has intensified security measures across the country.
Hasina faces charges of crimes against humanity, including suppressing a student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule in August 2024.
Since then, Hasina has been living in exile in India and has not appeared publicly or online.
Prosecutor Tajul Islam predicted during a press conference today that a special court in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, would announce its verdict against Hasina next (Monday).
For his part, Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus's office stated that he would deliver a speech this evening.