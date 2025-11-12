في أول تصريح عقب إعلان فوز كتلته في الانتخابات بأكبر عدد من المقاعد في البرلمان (50 مقعداً من إجمالي المقاعد الـ329)، أكد رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني أن نتائج الانتخابات جاءت لتعبر عن رأي الشارع العراقي وثقته في إدارته للأمور طيلة الفترة الماضية.


وقال السوداني لـ«عكاظ»: سنبدأ فوراً في عملية تشكيل حكومة قادرة على تحمل أعباء المرحلة القادمة، مضيفاً: نسعى لتشكيل حكومة كفؤة وذات اختصاصات مهنية كخطوة أولى على طريق حل جميع الملفات العالقة بما يخدم تطلعات الشعب العراقي.


لا تعطيل للحكومة


ولفت السوداني إلى أنه سيعمل على تعزيز مفهوم الدولة والمواطنة ليبقى العراق في محيطه العربي والإسلامي دون إحداث قطيعة مع أحد، موضحاً أن برنامج حكومته سيركز على جميع الملفات الداخلية والخارجية بلا استثناء، كما ستولى الخدمة المجتمعية أولوية كبرى.


واستبعد السوداني الدخول في أي مرحلة معطلة لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، مؤكداً انفتاحه على جميع ألوان الطيف العراقي.


وأشار إلى أن القوى العراقية جميعها متفقة على تنفيذ الاستحقاق الدستوري في موعده دون إبطاء، ما وصفه بأنه خطوة أولى على طريق تطبيق النظام والقانون.


وأعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات اليوم، نتائج أولية أظهرت إحراز الائتلاف أكبر عدد من الأصوات، لكن هذه النتائج أكدت أنه لا يوجد حزب قادر على تشكيل حكومة بمفرده في مجلس النواب العراقي المؤلف من 329 عضواً.


وفي ضوء هذه النتائج فإنه ينبغي على الأحزاب بناء تحالفات مع مجموعات أخرى لتشكيل حكومة، وهي عملية قد تستغرق وقتاً كبيراً للتشاور بين الأحزاب والتنسيق.


48 شكوى يوم الاقتراع


وكانت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات قد قالت إن عدد شكاوى يوم الاقتراع الخاص والعام بلغت 48 شكوى، مبينة أنه في حال استبعاد أي مرشح فإن أصواته تحجب عنه وعن حزبه.


وقال عضو مجلس المفوضين ممثل المفوضية في اللجنة الأمنية العليا للانتخابات عباس الفتلاوي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي إن المفوضية بعد إجراء العملية الانتخابية بانسيابية ونجاح عاليين ملزمة بالتوقيتات الواردة في القانون، في ما يتعلق بكل الإجراءات ومنها إعلان النتائج، مبيناً أن قانون الانتخابات العراقي رسم آلية المرشحين وكيفية التعامل مع المرشح قبل وبعد الفوز بالانتخابات، وأن النظام الانتخابي واضح وصريح وقرارات مجلس المفوضين تخضع أمام الهيئة القضائية لمحكمة التمييز للمصادقة على الأسماء.