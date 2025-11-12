في أول تصريح عقب إعلان فوز كتلته في الانتخابات بأكبر عدد من المقاعد في البرلمان (50 مقعداً من إجمالي المقاعد الـ329)، أكد رئيس الوزراء العراقي محمد شياع السوداني أن نتائج الانتخابات جاءت لتعبر عن رأي الشارع العراقي وثقته في إدارته للأمور طيلة الفترة الماضية.
وقال السوداني لـ«عكاظ»: سنبدأ فوراً في عملية تشكيل حكومة قادرة على تحمل أعباء المرحلة القادمة، مضيفاً: نسعى لتشكيل حكومة كفؤة وذات اختصاصات مهنية كخطوة أولى على طريق حل جميع الملفات العالقة بما يخدم تطلعات الشعب العراقي.
لا تعطيل للحكومة
ولفت السوداني إلى أنه سيعمل على تعزيز مفهوم الدولة والمواطنة ليبقى العراق في محيطه العربي والإسلامي دون إحداث قطيعة مع أحد، موضحاً أن برنامج حكومته سيركز على جميع الملفات الداخلية والخارجية بلا استثناء، كما ستولى الخدمة المجتمعية أولوية كبرى.
واستبعد السوداني الدخول في أي مرحلة معطلة لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة، مؤكداً انفتاحه على جميع ألوان الطيف العراقي.
وأشار إلى أن القوى العراقية جميعها متفقة على تنفيذ الاستحقاق الدستوري في موعده دون إبطاء، ما وصفه بأنه خطوة أولى على طريق تطبيق النظام والقانون.
وأعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات اليوم، نتائج أولية أظهرت إحراز الائتلاف أكبر عدد من الأصوات، لكن هذه النتائج أكدت أنه لا يوجد حزب قادر على تشكيل حكومة بمفرده في مجلس النواب العراقي المؤلف من 329 عضواً.
وفي ضوء هذه النتائج فإنه ينبغي على الأحزاب بناء تحالفات مع مجموعات أخرى لتشكيل حكومة، وهي عملية قد تستغرق وقتاً كبيراً للتشاور بين الأحزاب والتنسيق.
48 شكوى يوم الاقتراع
وكانت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات قد قالت إن عدد شكاوى يوم الاقتراع الخاص والعام بلغت 48 شكوى، مبينة أنه في حال استبعاد أي مرشح فإن أصواته تحجب عنه وعن حزبه.
وقال عضو مجلس المفوضين ممثل المفوضية في اللجنة الأمنية العليا للانتخابات عباس الفتلاوي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي إن المفوضية بعد إجراء العملية الانتخابية بانسيابية ونجاح عاليين ملزمة بالتوقيتات الواردة في القانون، في ما يتعلق بكل الإجراءات ومنها إعلان النتائج، مبيناً أن قانون الانتخابات العراقي رسم آلية المرشحين وكيفية التعامل مع المرشح قبل وبعد الفوز بالانتخابات، وأن النظام الانتخابي واضح وصريح وقرارات مجلس المفوضين تخضع أمام الهيئة القضائية لمحكمة التمييز للمصادقة على الأسماء.
In his first statement following the announcement of his coalition's victory in the elections with the largest number of seats in parliament (50 seats out of a total of 329), Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani affirmed that the election results reflect the opinion of the Iraqi street and its trust in his administration of affairs throughout the past period.
Al-Sudani told Okaz: "We will immediately begin the process of forming a government capable of bearing the burdens of the upcoming phase," adding: "We aim to form an efficient government with professional competencies as a first step towards resolving all outstanding issues in a manner that serves the aspirations of the Iraqi people."
No Delays in Government Formation
Al-Sudani pointed out that he will work to enhance the concept of the state and citizenship so that Iraq remains within its Arab and Islamic environment without severing ties with anyone, explaining that his government's program will focus on all internal and external issues without exception, and that community service will be given top priority.
He ruled out entering any stalled phase in the formation of the new government, affirming his openness to all segments of the Iraqi spectrum.
He noted that all Iraqi forces agree on implementing the constitutional entitlement on time without delay, which he described as a first step towards applying the system and the law.
The Independent High Electoral Commission announced today preliminary results showing that the coalition secured the largest number of votes, but these results confirmed that no party is capable of forming a government alone in the Iraqi parliament, which consists of 329 members.
In light of these results, parties should build alliances with other groups to form a government, a process that may take a significant amount of time for consultation and coordination among the parties.
48 Complaints on Election Day
The Independent High Electoral Commission stated that the number of complaints on both private and public election days reached 48 complaints, indicating that if any candidate is disqualified, their votes will be withheld from them and their party.
During a press conference, Abbas al-Fatlawi, a member of the Board of Commissioners and the Commission's representative in the High Security Committee for Elections, stated that the Commission, after conducting the electoral process smoothly and successfully, is obligated to adhere to the timelines set forth in the law regarding all procedures, including the announcement of results. He explained that the Iraqi election law outlines the mechanism for candidates and how to deal with candidates before and after winning the elections, and that the electoral system is clear and explicit, with the decisions of the Board of Commissioners subject to the judicial authority of the Court of Cassation for the ratification of names.