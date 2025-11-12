In his first statement following the announcement of his coalition's victory in the elections with the largest number of seats in parliament (50 seats out of a total of 329), Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani affirmed that the election results reflect the opinion of the Iraqi street and its trust in his administration of affairs throughout the past period.



Al-Sudani told Okaz: "We will immediately begin the process of forming a government capable of bearing the burdens of the upcoming phase," adding: "We aim to form an efficient government with professional competencies as a first step towards resolving all outstanding issues in a manner that serves the aspirations of the Iraqi people."



No Delays in Government Formation



Al-Sudani pointed out that he will work to enhance the concept of the state and citizenship so that Iraq remains within its Arab and Islamic environment without severing ties with anyone, explaining that his government's program will focus on all internal and external issues without exception, and that community service will be given top priority.



He ruled out entering any stalled phase in the formation of the new government, affirming his openness to all segments of the Iraqi spectrum.



He noted that all Iraqi forces agree on implementing the constitutional entitlement on time without delay, which he described as a first step towards applying the system and the law.



The Independent High Electoral Commission announced today preliminary results showing that the coalition secured the largest number of votes, but these results confirmed that no party is capable of forming a government alone in the Iraqi parliament, which consists of 329 members.



In light of these results, parties should build alliances with other groups to form a government, a process that may take a significant amount of time for consultation and coordination among the parties.



48 Complaints on Election Day



The Independent High Electoral Commission stated that the number of complaints on both private and public election days reached 48 complaints, indicating that if any candidate is disqualified, their votes will be withheld from them and their party.



During a press conference, Abbas al-Fatlawi, a member of the Board of Commissioners and the Commission's representative in the High Security Committee for Elections, stated that the Commission, after conducting the electoral process smoothly and successfully, is obligated to adhere to the timelines set forth in the law regarding all procedures, including the announcement of results. He explained that the Iraqi election law outlines the mechanism for candidates and how to deal with candidates before and after winning the elections, and that the electoral system is clear and explicit, with the decisions of the Board of Commissioners subject to the judicial authority of the Court of Cassation for the ratification of names.