أعلنت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات بالعراق، اليوم (الأربعاء) النتائج الأولية للانتخابات التشريعية، مؤكدة تصدر ائتلاف «كتلة التنمية والإعمار» بقيادة رئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني، الفائزين في العاصمة بغداد.


وأكدت المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات في العراق في مؤتمر صحفي: أن العملية الانتخابية جرت بنجاح وسلاسة في عموم المحافظات، مبينة أن نسبة التصويت العامة بلغت 56.11%.


وأشارت المفوضية إلى أنها سجلت تطابقاً تاماً بين نتائج الفرز اليدوي والإلكتروني، مشيرة إلى أن النتائج الأولية التي تم إعلانها غير قابلة للطعن.


وأوضحت المفوضية أن نسبة التصويت في محافظة بغداد بلغت 48.76%. الانتخابات العراقية نتائج


وعرضت وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع» حصيلة أولية للفرز وحصل إئتلاف الأعمار والتنمية على 411,026 صوتاً، فيما حصل حزب تقدم على 284,103 أصوات، وائتلاف دولة القانون على 228,103 أصوات، تحالف قوى الدولة الوطنية 138,872صوتاً، وحركة الصادقون على 128,079صوتاً، وتحالف عزم العراق، 127,832 صوتاً، فيما حصلت منظمة بدر على 116,565 صوتاً، وتحالف سيادة الوطني على 109,547صوتاً، وائتلاف أساس العراق حصل على 104,088صوتاً، وحصلت حركة حقوق على 77,675 صوتاً، وحصل الحسم الوطني على 68,704 أصوات، فيما توزعت البقية على بقية الأحزاب.


وأوضحت المفوضية أن عدد المصوتين الكلي بلغ 2,125,800 من أجمالي المسجلين في سجلات الانتخابات والبالغ عددهم أكثر من 4 ملايين ناخب.