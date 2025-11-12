The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced today (Wednesday) the preliminary results of the legislative elections, confirming that the "Development and Construction Coalition," led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, topped the winners in the capital Baghdad.



The Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq confirmed in a press conference that the electoral process was conducted successfully and smoothly across all provinces, indicating that the overall voter turnout was 56.11%.



The Commission noted that there was a complete match between the results of the manual and electronic counting, stating that the preliminary results announced are not subject to challenge.



The Commission clarified that the voter turnout in Baghdad province reached 48.76%.



The Iraqi News Agency "INA" presented a preliminary tally of the counting, showing that the Development and Construction Coalition received 411,026 votes, while the Progress Party received 284,103 votes, the State of Law Coalition received 228,103 votes, the National State Forces Alliance received 138,872 votes, the Sadqoon Movement received 128,079 votes, the Iraq Resolve Alliance received 127,832 votes, while the Badr Organization received 116,565 votes, the National Sovereignty Alliance received 109,547 votes, the Iraq Foundation Coalition received 104,088 votes, the Rights Movement received 77,675 votes, and the National Resolution received 68,704 votes, while the remainder was distributed among other parties.



The Commission stated that the total number of voters was 2,125,800 out of more than 4 million registered voters in the electoral rolls.