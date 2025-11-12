اقتحم عشرات المتظاهرين من السكان الأصليين، ينتمون إلى قبائل الأمازون مثل الكايابو والموندوروكو، ساحة مؤتمر المناخ كوب 30 في مدينة بيليم البرازيلية صباح اليوم (الأربعاء)، ما أدى إلى توقف مؤقت لأعمال الجلسات الرئيسية.

وجاء الاقتحام احتجاجًا على ما وصفوه بـ«الإهمال الدولي» لحقوقهم في أراضي الغابات المطيرة، وسط اتهامات للحكومات بتجاهل تأثير مشاريع التعدين والزراعة على بيئتهم.

وبدأت الاحتجاجات سلمية خارج مركز المؤتمرات، حيث رفع المتظاهرون لافتات مكتوب عليها «الأمازون ليست للبيع»، و«حقوقنا أولاً قبل المناخ»، مرتدين أزياء تقليدية ومرسومين بألوان الوجه التقليدية، إلا أن التوتر تصاعد عندما حاولت مجموعة من نحو 50 متظاهرًا اختراق الحواجز الأمنية، مما دفع قوات الأمن إلى استخدام الغاز المسيل للدموع والهراوات لتفريقهم.

وتأتي الاحتجاجات وسط توترات متصاعدة بين الحكومة البرازيلية والمجتمعات الأصلية بشأن التعدين غير الشرعي، إزالة الغابات، وتأثير التغير المناخي على أراضيهم التقليدية.

وأفاد متحدث رسمي باسم مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة المعني بتغير المناخ (كوب 30) في بيان صحفي: «تسبب المتظاهرون في إصابات طفيفة لاثنين من أفراد الأمن، بالإضافة إلى أضرار طفيفة بالموقع تشمل كسر بعض اللافتات والحواجز المؤقتة، تم احتواء الوضع بسرعة، ولم يتأثر جدول المؤتمر الرئيسي بشكل كبير».

من جانبهم، أكد قادة المتظاهرين، مثل الزعيمة الأصلية سونيا غواجاجارا، أن الاقتحام كان «نداء يائسًا» للفت الانتباه إلى تدمير أكثر من 20% من غابات الأمازون منذ عقود، مشيرين إلى أن المؤتمر يركز على الوعود دون إجراءات ملموسة لحماية شعوبهم.

وأضافوا أن الإصابات كانت نتيجة «عنف الشرطة»، مطالبين بجلسة طارئة مع الرئيس البرازيلي لويس إيناسيو لولا دا سيلفا، الذي يحضر المؤتمر، وأعادت السلطات فتح الساحة بعد ساعة واحدة، وسط انتشار أمني مكثف.

يأتي الحادث وسط مخاوف من تصعيد احتجاجات أخرى، خصوصا مع مشاركة آلاف النشطاء البيئيين في المدينة، وأعلنت الأمم المتحدة تشكيل لجنة حوار مع ممثلي السكان الأصليين لتهدئة الأوضاع.

يُذكر أن كوب 30 يهدف إلى التوصل إلى اتفاقيات جديدة لخفض الانبعاثات بنسبة 45% بحلول 2030، مع تخصيص مليارات الدولارات لدعم الدول النامية، بما في ذلك البرازيل التي تواجه انتقادات دولية بسبب إزالة الغابات.

ويُعد مؤتمر الأمم المتحدة لتغير المناخ (كوب 30) الذي انطلق يوم الإثنين 10 نوفمبر 2025 في مدينة بيليم البرازيلية، أحد أبرز الفعاليات الدولية لمناقشة قضايا الاحتباس الحراري، حماية الغابات المطيرة، ودعم الشعوب الأصلية.

ويشارك فيه قادة دول، خبراء بيئيون، وممثلو منظمات غير حكومية، مع التركيز هذا العام على دور السكان الأصليين في حفظ الأمازون، الذي يُعتبر «رئة الأرض».