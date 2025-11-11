Thailand announced yesterday (Monday) that it will suspend the implementation of the peace agreement with Cambodia, after a landmine explosion injured two Thai soldiers who were on patrol near the border.

The Thai army confirmed in a statement that the landmine explosion in Si Sa Ket province resulted in the injury of two soldiers.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said at a press conference, "We thought the security threat had diminished, but that has not happened in reality."

For his part, government spokesman Seripong Angkasakulkit confirmed that Bangkok will halt steps to "follow up on the joint announcement," referring to the agreement with Cambodia that was signed in Kuala Lumpur at the end of last October, after months of both sides agreeing to a ceasefire.

For its part, Cambodia, through its foreign ministry, expressed that it "feels deeply concerned" about this suspension, denying that it has planted any new landmines along the border.

The Cambodian Ministry of Defense pledged in a statement a "steadfast commitment" to peace, while the Cambodian foreign ministry reiterated its readiness "to respect the joint announcement."

The roots of the dispute between the two neighboring countries in Southeast Asia over parts of their borders date back more than a century, but fighting erupted last July after Thailand accused its neighbor of planting landmines that injured its forces.