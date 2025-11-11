أعلنت تايلند أمس (الإثنين)، أنها ستعلّق تطبيق اتفاق السلام مع كمبوديا، بعدما أدى انفجار لغم أرضي إلى إصابة جنديين تايلنديين كانا ينفذان دورية قرب الحدود.

وأكد الجيش التايلندي في بيان أن انفجار اللغم في محافظة (سي سا كيت) أدى إلى إصابة جنديين.

وقال رئيس الوزراء التايلندي أنوتين شارنفيراكويل في مؤتمر صحفي «اعتقدنا أن التهديد الأمني تراجع، لكن ذلك لم يحصل في الواقع».

بدوره، أكد سيريبونغ أنغكاساكولكيات الناطق باسم الحكومة أن بانكوك ستتوقف عن خطوات «متابعة الإعلان المشترك»، في إشارة إلى الاتفاق مع كمبوديا الذي تم توقيعه في كوالالمبور آواخر أكتوبر الماضي، بعد شهور على اتفاق الجانبين على وقف إطلاق النار.

من جانبها، علقت كمبوديا عبر وزارة خارجيتها أنها «تشعر بقلق بالغ» جراء هذا التعليق، نافية زرع أي ألغام أرضية جديدة على طول الحدود.

وتعهّدت وزارة الدفاع الكمبودية في بيان «بالتزام ثابت» بالسلام، فيما كررت وزارة الخارجية الكمبودية تأكيد استعدادها «لاحترام الإعلان المشترك».

وتعود جذور النزاع بين البلدين الجارين في جنوب شرق آسيا على أجزاء من حدودهما إلى أكثر من قرن، لكن القتال في يوليو الماضي اندلع بعد اتهام تايلند جارتها بزرع ألغام أرضية أدت إلى إصابة قواتها بجروح.