ألغت محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية، حكم الجنايات القاضي ببراءة النائب السابق أنور الفكر في قضية أمن دولة، وقضت محكمة الاستئناف مجدداً بحبسه لمدة 3 سنوات، وفقاً لصحيفة القبس الكويتية.
وكانت النيابة العامة قد أسندت إلى أنور الفكر تهمة الطعن في حقوق وصلاحيات أمير الكويت خلال ندوة انتخابية.
ويُذكر أن الفكر محبوس حالياً على ذمة قضية مماثلة، صُدر فيها حكم نهائي يقضي بسجنه لمدة 3 سنوات.
The Kuwaiti Court of Appeals has overturned the criminal court's ruling that acquitted former MP Anwar Al-Fekr in a state security case, and the Court of Appeals has once again sentenced him to 3 years in prison, according to Al-Qabas newspaper.
The Public Prosecution had charged Anwar Al-Fekr with undermining the rights and powers of the Emir of Kuwait during an electoral seminar.
It is worth noting that Al-Fekr is currently imprisoned pending a similar case, in which a final ruling was issued sentencing him to 3 years in prison.