The Kuwaiti Court of Appeals has overturned the criminal court's ruling that acquitted former MP Anwar Al-Fekr in a state security case, and the Court of Appeals has once again sentenced him to 3 years in prison, according to Al-Qabas newspaper.

The Public Prosecution had charged Anwar Al-Fekr with undermining the rights and powers of the Emir of Kuwait during an electoral seminar.

It is worth noting that Al-Fekr is currently imprisoned pending a similar case, in which a final ruling was issued sentencing him to 3 years in prison.