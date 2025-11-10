ألغت محكمة الاستئناف الكويتية، حكم الجنايات القاضي ببراءة النائب السابق أنور الفكر في قضية أمن دولة، وقضت محكمة الاستئناف مجدداً بحبسه لمدة 3 سنوات، وفقاً لصحيفة القبس الكويتية.

‏وكانت النيابة العامة قد أسندت إلى أنور الفكر تهمة الطعن في حقوق وصلاحيات أمير الكويت خلال ندوة انتخابية.

‏ويُذكر أن الفكر محبوس حالياً على ذمة قضية مماثلة، صُدر فيها حكم نهائي يقضي بسجنه لمدة 3 سنوات.