The Sudanese army is planning to regain the areas controlled by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces. Military sources announced today (Monday) that the armed forces launched airstrikes targeting the vicinity of Nyala Airport in South Darfur, which is under the control of the Rapid Support Forces.



Darfur region governor Mini Arko Minawi stated that losing control of an area does not mean the end of the battle, referring to the city of El Fasher, which recently fell into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces.



Minawi added in a speech in the Sudanese capital Khartoum before the Sudanese army forces that directives were issued by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and army commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to move westward to regain all the territories controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.



The army has carried out deployment operations in Al-Obeid, North Kordofan, and has repelled attacks from the Rapid Support Forces. Elements of the army have broadcast videos on social media confirming their defeat of the Rapid Support Forces and their clearing of areas around Babanusa.



Media official in the Darfur government, Iqad bin Kouni, denied that the Rapid Support Forces have taken control of the city of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan, affirming that the army forces are deployed in Al-Obeid and its surroundings and are repelling any attacks.



Bin Kouni confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces are besieging citizens in the city of El Fasher and preventing them from fleeing to Talodi, and are also blocking humanitarian organizations from providing aid to the displaced.



For its part, the local emergency room in Al-Tina has launched an urgent national call to contain the humanitarian crisis following the large wave of displacement coming from the city of El Fasher. According to the local emergency room in Al-Tina, more than 850 families have arrived in the vicinity of the locality, lacking shelter, food, and medicine in the absence of humanitarian support, calling on the international community for urgent intervention to contain the humanitarian crisis.