يخطط الجيش السوداني لاسترداد المناطق التي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السوداني. وأعلنت مصادر عسكرية، اليوم(الإثنين)، أن القوات المسلحة شنت غارات جوية استهدفت محيط مطار نيالا في جنوب دارفور، الخاضع لسيطرة قوات الدعم السريع.
وقال حاكم إقليم دارفور مني أركو مناوي، إن فقدان السيطرة على منطقة لا يعني نهاية المعركة في إشارة لمدينة الفاشر التي سقطة أخيرا في قبضة الدعم السريع.
وأضاف مناوي في كلمة له بالعاصمة السودانية الخرطوم أمام قوات الجيش السوداني، أن التوجيهات صدرت من رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي قائد الجيش الفريق عبد الفتاح البرهان بالتحرك غربا لاسترداد كافة الأراضي التي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السريع.
ونفذت قوات الجيش عمليات انتشار في الأبيض شمال كردفان وتصدى لهجمات قوات الدعم السريع. وبث عناصر من الجيش مقاطع فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يؤكدون فيها دحر قوات الدعم السريع وتمشيطهم مناطق بمحيط بابنوسة.
ونفى مسؤول الإعلام في حكومة دارفور عقاد بن كوني، سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على مدينة الأبيض شمال كردفان، مؤكدا أن قوات الجيش ننتشر في الأبيض ومحيطها وتتصدى لأية هجمات.
وأكد ابن كوني أن قوات الدعم السريع تحاصر المواطنين في مدينة الفاشر وتمنعهم من الفرار إلى طويلة، وتمنع أيضا تقديم منظمات إنسانية المساعدات إلى النازحين.
بدورها، أطلقت غرفة طوارئ محلية الطينة نداءً وطنيًا عاجلًا لاحتواء الأزمة الإنسانية في أعقاب موجة النزوح الكبيرة القادمة من مدينة الفاشر. وبحسب غرفة طوارئ محلية الطينة فإن أكثر من 850 أسرة وصلت إلى محيط المحلية وهم بلا مأوى ولا غذاء ولا دواء في ظل غياب الدعم الإنساني، مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بالتدخل العاجل لاحتواء الأزمة الإنسانية.
The Sudanese army is planning to regain the areas controlled by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces. Military sources announced today (Monday) that the armed forces launched airstrikes targeting the vicinity of Nyala Airport in South Darfur, which is under the control of the Rapid Support Forces.
Darfur region governor Mini Arko Minawi stated that losing control of an area does not mean the end of the battle, referring to the city of El Fasher, which recently fell into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces.
Minawi added in a speech in the Sudanese capital Khartoum before the Sudanese army forces that directives were issued by the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and army commander, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to move westward to regain all the territories controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.
The army has carried out deployment operations in Al-Obeid, North Kordofan, and has repelled attacks from the Rapid Support Forces. Elements of the army have broadcast videos on social media confirming their defeat of the Rapid Support Forces and their clearing of areas around Babanusa.
Media official in the Darfur government, Iqad bin Kouni, denied that the Rapid Support Forces have taken control of the city of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan, affirming that the army forces are deployed in Al-Obeid and its surroundings and are repelling any attacks.
Bin Kouni confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces are besieging citizens in the city of El Fasher and preventing them from fleeing to Talodi, and are also blocking humanitarian organizations from providing aid to the displaced.
For its part, the local emergency room in Al-Tina has launched an urgent national call to contain the humanitarian crisis following the large wave of displacement coming from the city of El Fasher. According to the local emergency room in Al-Tina, more than 850 families have arrived in the vicinity of the locality, lacking shelter, food, and medicine in the absence of humanitarian support, calling on the international community for urgent intervention to contain the humanitarian crisis.