يخطط الجيش السوداني لاسترداد المناطق التي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السوداني. وأعلنت مصادر عسكرية، اليوم(الإثنين)، أن القوات المسلحة شنت غارات جوية استهدفت محيط مطار نيالا في جنوب دارفور، الخاضع لسيطرة قوات الدعم السريع.


وقال حاكم إقليم دارفور مني أركو مناوي، إن فقدان السيطرة على منطقة لا يعني نهاية المعركة في إشارة لمدينة الفاشر التي سقطة أخيرا في قبضة الدعم السريع.


وأضاف مناوي في كلمة له بالعاصمة السودانية الخرطوم أمام قوات الجيش السوداني، أن التوجيهات صدرت من رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي قائد الجيش الفريق عبد الفتاح البرهان بالتحرك غربا لاسترداد كافة الأراضي التي سيطرت عليها قوات الدعم السريع.


ونفذت قوات الجيش عمليات انتشار في الأبيض شمال كردفان وتصدى لهجمات قوات الدعم السريع. وبث عناصر من الجيش مقاطع فيديو عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي يؤكدون فيها دحر قوات الدعم السريع وتمشيطهم مناطق بمحيط بابنوسة.


ونفى مسؤول الإعلام في حكومة دارفور عقاد بن كوني، سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على مدينة الأبيض شمال كردفان، مؤكدا أن قوات الجيش ننتشر في الأبيض ومحيطها وتتصدى لأية هجمات.


وأكد ابن كوني أن قوات الدعم السريع تحاصر المواطنين في مدينة الفاشر وتمنعهم من الفرار إلى طويلة، وتمنع أيضا تقديم منظمات إنسانية المساعدات إلى النازحين.


بدورها، أطلقت غرفة طوارئ محلية الطينة نداءً وطنيًا عاجلًا لاحتواء الأزمة الإنسانية في أعقاب موجة النزوح الكبيرة القادمة من مدينة الفاشر. وبحسب غرفة طوارئ محلية الطينة فإن أكثر من 850 أسرة وصلت إلى محيط المحلية وهم بلا مأوى ولا غذاء ولا دواء في ظل غياب الدعم الإنساني، مطالبة المجتمع الدولي بالتدخل العاجل لاحتواء الأزمة الإنسانية.