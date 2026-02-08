In a shocking scene that shook the streets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, a young man resorted to an unusual trick by deliberately setting his car on fire in public roads, exploiting the citizens' feelings of human sympathy to collect money and donations under the pretext of having been involved in a sudden accident.

However, the chapters of the story did not unfold as he had planned, as the security forces managed to uncover the truth and arrested the young man while he was attempting to elicit sympathy from passersby through a method that violates the law and undermines community trust.

The Baghdad/Karkh Police Command stated in an official statement that the suspect was apprehended after his scheme was exposed, and he was referred to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal actions against him according to the established frameworks.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior published a video on its official Facebook page documenting the moment of the suspect's arrest, without revealing his identity, where he appeared to have a sum of money collected from citizens through this fraudulent operation.

The video showed the car completely burned, suffering severe damage including to the doors and seats, in a scene that reflects the extent of the deception that ended with the downfall of its owner, after the fire transformed from a means to elicit sympathy into undeniable evidence of guilt.