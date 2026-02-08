في مشهد صادم هزّ شوارع العاصمة العراقية بغداد، أقدم شاب على حيلة غير مألوفة، بعدما تعمّد إحراق سيارته في الطرقات العامة، مستغلاً مشاعر التعاطف الإنساني لدى المواطنين لجمع الأموال والتبرعات بحجة تعرّضه لحادثة مفاجئة.
لكن فصول القصة لم تكتمل كما خطّط لها، إذ تمكّنت الأجهزة الأمنية من كشف الحقيقة، وألقت القبض على الشاب أثناء محاولته استدرار عطف المارة بوسيلة تخالف القانون وتمس ثقة المجتمع.
وأفادت قيادة شرطة بغداد/الكرخ في بيان رسمي بأن المتهم ضُبط بعد انكشاف أمره، وتمت إحالته إلى الجهات المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه وفق الأطر المعتمدة.
من جهتها، نشرت وزارة الداخلية عبر صفحتها الرسمية على «فيسبوك» مقطع فيديو يوثق لحظة إلقاء القبض على المتهم، من دون الكشف عن هويته، حيث ظهر بحوزته مبلغ مالي جمعه من المواطنين عبر هذه العملية الاحتيالية.
وأظهر الفيديو السيارة وهي محترقة بالكامل، وقد لحقت بها أضرار جسيمة شملت الأبواب والمقاعد، في مشهد يعكس حجم الخداع الذي انتهى بسقوط صاحبه، بعد أن تحولت النار من وسيلة لاستدرار التعاطف إلى دليل إدانة لا يقبل الشك.
