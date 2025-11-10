لقي ما لا يقل عن 4 سجناء مصرعهم وأصيب 30 آخرون أمس (الأحد)، في أعمال شغب وقعت داخل سجن في الإكوادور، استخدمت خلالها أسلحة نارية ومتفجرات، وهي الأحدث في موجة من الاضطرابات في السجون في الدولة الواقعة في أمريكا الجنوبية.

وتحولت السجون الإكوادورية إلى مراكز عمليات لعصابات تهريب المخدرات المتنافسة، وقُتل فيها أكثر من 500 نزيل في أعمال عنف بين مجموعات تتنافس على السيطرة على التجارة المربحة.

اندلعت أعمال العنف الأخيرة نحو الثالثة فجراً (8:00 بتوقيت غرينتش) في سجن مدينة ماتشالا في جنوب غرب البلاد.