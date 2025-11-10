At least 4 inmates were killed and 30 others were injured yesterday (Sunday) in riots that occurred inside a prison in Ecuador, during which firearms and explosives were used, marking the latest in a wave of unrest in the prisons of the South American nation.

Ecuadorian prisons have turned into operational centers for rival drug trafficking gangs, with more than 500 inmates killed in violent clashes between groups competing for control of the lucrative trade.

The recent violence erupted around 3 a.m. (8:00 GMT) in the Machala city prison in the southwest of the country.