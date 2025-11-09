كشف موقع «أكسيوس» اليوم (الأحد) عن إبداء الديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي استعدادهم للمضي قدماً في طرح حزمة من مشاريع القوانين تهدف إلى إنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي المستمر.


ونقل الموقع الأمريكي عما وصفه بـ«المصادر» أن ما لا يقل عن 10 أعضاء ديمقراطيين يعتزمون دعم اقتراح إجرائي يسمح بالتقدم بحزمة من مشاريع قوانين الإنفاق، إلى جانب تدبير تمويل مؤقت قصير الأجل للحكومة الفيدرالية.


تصويت على تمديد الإعفاءات الضريبية


وأضافت المصادر من الحزبين أن الاتفاق المتوقع سيتضمن تصويتاً على تمديد الإعفاءات الضريبية الخاصة ببرنامج الرعاية الصحية الذي أُطلق في عهد الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، خلال ديسمبر القادم.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أكد أن الولايات المتحدة تعيش رسمياً أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ البلاد، محملاً الديمقراطيين المسؤولية.


وأوضح ترمب خلال اجتماع مع أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوريين في البيت الأبيض أن الإغلاق الحكومي هو الآن رسمياً أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ أمريكا، مبيناً أن «الديمقراطيين يتصرفون بشكل انتحاري وهم يدمرون أمريكا ولا أعتقد أنهم ينالون اللوم الذي يستحقونه».


تحذيرات ترمب


وحذر ترمب من أن الإغلاق الحكومي يؤثر على قطاعات عدة مثل سوق الأسهم وشركات الطيران، مشدداً «علينا وقف الإغلاق الحكومي بكل السبل».


ودخل إغلاق الحكومة الأمريكية اليوم 40 يوماً مع استمرار بقاء أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ في واشنطن من أجل جلسة شاقة في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، على أمل إيجاد نهاية لصراع التمويل الذي عطل الرحلات الجوية في جميع أنحاء البلاد.


وقال زعيم الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ جون ثون، الجمهوري من ساوث داكوتا: تفصلنا حفنة من الأصوات فقط عن تمرير مشروع قانون لإعادة فتح الحكومة.