كشف موقع «أكسيوس» اليوم (الأحد) عن إبداء الديمقراطيين في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي استعدادهم للمضي قدماً في طرح حزمة من مشاريع القوانين تهدف إلى إنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي المستمر.
ونقل الموقع الأمريكي عما وصفه بـ«المصادر» أن ما لا يقل عن 10 أعضاء ديمقراطيين يعتزمون دعم اقتراح إجرائي يسمح بالتقدم بحزمة من مشاريع قوانين الإنفاق، إلى جانب تدبير تمويل مؤقت قصير الأجل للحكومة الفيدرالية.
تصويت على تمديد الإعفاءات الضريبية
وأضافت المصادر من الحزبين أن الاتفاق المتوقع سيتضمن تصويتاً على تمديد الإعفاءات الضريبية الخاصة ببرنامج الرعاية الصحية الذي أُطلق في عهد الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، خلال ديسمبر القادم.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أكد أن الولايات المتحدة تعيش رسمياً أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ البلاد، محملاً الديمقراطيين المسؤولية.
وأوضح ترمب خلال اجتماع مع أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ الجمهوريين في البيت الأبيض أن الإغلاق الحكومي هو الآن رسمياً أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ أمريكا، مبيناً أن «الديمقراطيين يتصرفون بشكل انتحاري وهم يدمرون أمريكا ولا أعتقد أنهم ينالون اللوم الذي يستحقونه».
تحذيرات ترمب
وحذر ترمب من أن الإغلاق الحكومي يؤثر على قطاعات عدة مثل سوق الأسهم وشركات الطيران، مشدداً «علينا وقف الإغلاق الحكومي بكل السبل».
ودخل إغلاق الحكومة الأمريكية اليوم 40 يوماً مع استمرار بقاء أعضاء مجلس الشيوخ في واشنطن من أجل جلسة شاقة في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، على أمل إيجاد نهاية لصراع التمويل الذي عطل الرحلات الجوية في جميع أنحاء البلاد.
وقال زعيم الأغلبية في مجلس الشيوخ جون ثون، الجمهوري من ساوث داكوتا: تفصلنا حفنة من الأصوات فقط عن تمرير مشروع قانون لإعادة فتح الحكومة.
The Axios website revealed today (Sunday) that Democrats in the U.S. Senate are expressing their readiness to move forward with a package of bills aimed at ending the ongoing government shutdown.
The American site reported, citing what it described as "sources," that at least 10 Democratic members intend to support a procedural proposal that allows for the advancement of a package of spending bills, along with a short-term temporary funding measure for the federal government.
Vote on Tax Exemption Extensions
Sources from both parties added that the expected agreement will include a vote on extending tax exemptions related to the healthcare program launched during former President Barack Obama's administration, in December.
U.S. President Donald Trump had confirmed that the United States is officially experiencing the longest government shutdown in the country's history, placing the blame on the Democrats.
Trump clarified during a meeting with Republican senators at the White House that the government shutdown is now officially the longest in American history, stating that "the Democrats are acting in a suicidal manner and they are destroying America, and I don't think they are getting the blame they deserve."
Trump's Warnings
Trump warned that the government shutdown is affecting several sectors, such as the stock market and airlines, emphasizing, "We must end the government shutdown by all means."
The U.S. government shutdown has now entered its 40th day, with Senate members remaining in Washington for a grueling weekend session, hoping to find an end to the funding standoff that has disrupted flights across the country.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, stated: "We are just a handful of votes away from passing a bill to reopen the government."