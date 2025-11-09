U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Sunday) his selection of John Cole, who contributed to negotiating the release of prisoners from Belarus, to serve as the special envoy to Minsk, emphasizing that he will push for the release of more detainees.



Trump wrote in a post on his platform "Truth Social": "Cole has already successfully negotiated the release of 100 detainees, and he is in the process of negotiating the release of 50 more," adding: "I would like to thank the highly respected President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in advance for his interest in releasing these individuals."



It is worth noting that the United States closed its embassy in Minsk in February 2022, after Putin used Belarus as a launchpad to send tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine.



The Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nausėda, announced on September 11 the release of 52 prisoners of various nationalities by Belarus, while Vilnius and Minsk thanked Trump for his role in this matter. According to the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius, the United States will lift sanctions on the national airline of Belarus, allowing it to purchase components for its aircraft, including Boeing planes.



Nausėda wrote on his account on "X" that the released individuals have arrived in Lithuania, stating that "52 is a large number, however, there are still more than 1,000 prisoners in Belarus, and we cannot stop until they gain their freedom."



The Lithuanian president expressed his gratitude to the United States and Trump.