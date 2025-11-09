أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأحد)، اختياره جون كول، الذي ساهم في التفاوض على إطلاق سراح سجناء من بيلاروسيا، لتولي منصب المبعوث الخاص إلى مينسك، مؤكداً أنه سيضغط من أجل إطلاق سراح مزيد من المعتقلين.


وكتب ترمب في منشور عبر منصته «تروث سوشال»: «نجح كول بالفعل في التفاوض على إطلاق سراح 100 محتجز، وهو بصدد التفاوض على إطلاق سراح 50 آخرين»، مضيفاً: «أود أن أشكر مقدماً رئيس بيلاروسيا ألكسندر لوكاشينكو المحترم للغاية على اهتمامه بالإفراج عن هؤلاء الأشخاص».


يذكر أن الولايات المتحدة أغلقت سفارتها في مينسك في فبراير 2022، بعد أن استخدم بوتين، بيلاروسيا منصة انطلاق لإرسال عشرات الآلاف من القوات إلى أوكرانيا.


وأعلن الرئيس الليتواني، جيتاناس ناوسيدا، في 11 سبتمبر، إطلاق بيلاروسيا سراح 52 سجيناً من جنسيات مختلفة، فيما وجّهت فيلنيوس ومينسك الشكر لترمب على دوره في هذا الملف، وبحسب السفارة الأمريكية في فيلنيوس، فإن الولايات المتحدة سترفع العقوبات عن شركة الطيران الوطنية في بيلاروسيا، ما يمنحها القدرة على شراء مكونات لطائراتها بما فيها طائرات شركة «بوينغ».


وكتب ناوسيدا، على حسابه في«X» إن المفرج عنهم وصلوا إلى ليتوانيا، مبيناً أن «52 رقم كبير، ومع ذلك، لا يزال هناك أكثر من 1000 سجين في بيلاروسيا، ولا يمكننا التوقف حتى ينالوا حريتهم».


وأعرب الرئيس الليتواني عن امتنانه للولايات المتحدة وترمب.