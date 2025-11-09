أبلغ الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون اليوم (الأحد) وفد وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية برئاسة نائب مساعد الرئيس الأمريكي لشؤون مكافحة الإرهاب الدكتور سيباستيان غوركا التزام بلاده بتطبيق الإجراءات المعتمدة لمنع تبييض الأموال أو تهريبها أو استعمالها في مجال تمويل الإرهاب، ومعاقبة الجرائم المالية مهما كان نوعها.
وأوضح بيان صادر عن الرئاسة اللبنانية، أن عون خلال استقباله مساء اليوم في قصر بعبدا وفد الخزانة الأمريكية، أشار إلى أنه يندرج في إطار هذه الإجراءات؛ إقرار مجلس النواب تعديل قانون السرية المصرفية وإعادة هيكلة المصارف، وكذلك التعاميم التي تصدر عن مصرف لبنان في هذا الشأن، مبيناً أن الرئيس عون أكد للوفد الأمريكي أن الحكومة بصدد إنجاز مشروع قانون ما يعرف بالفجوة المالية الذي من شأنه أيضاً أن يساعد في انتظام الوضع المالي في البلاد.
ملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية
ولفت البيان إلى أن الرئيس اللبناني شدد أنه في موازاة الإجراءات المالية المتخذة، يعمل الجيش والأجهزة الامنية على ملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية وإحالة أفرادها إلى القضاء المختص، وبالتالي إحباط أي محاولة لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المناطق اللبنانية كافة.
وبحث الرئيس اللبناني مع الوفد الأمريكي أيضاً الاتصالات الجارية مع صندوق النقد الدولي والسبل الآيلة إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الصندوق، في إطار دعم لبنان للمساعدة في إخراجه من الوضع الاقتصادي الراهن، كما تناول البحث الخطوات الواجب اعتمادها لإنعاش القطاع المصرفي من جديد، ليكون انسياب المال طبيعياً ووفق النظم المالية المعتمدة دولياً.
الضغط على إسرائيل لتنفيذ الاتفاق
وفي ما يتعلق بالوضع في الجنوب اللبناني، أكد الرئيس عون ضرورة الضغط على إسرائيل لوقف اعتداءاتها المستمرة على لبنان، وإلزامها تطبيق القرار ١٧٠١ والاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه العام الماضي، ما يؤدي إلى استكمال انتشار الجيش حتى الحدود الجنوبية، وتفعيل الخطة التي وضعتها قيادة الجيش لتطبيق قرار حصرية السلاح.
وجدد الرئيس اللبناني التأكيد على أن خيار التفاوض الذي أُعلن عنه مراراً ينطلق من أن الحرب لم تؤدِ إلى أي نتيجة، غير أن التفاوض يحتاج إلى مناخات ملائمة أبرزها وقف الأعمال العدائية وتحقيق الاستقرار في الجنوب، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الخيار يلقى دعم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ودول أخرى.
التزام أمريكي بدعم لبنان
من جهته، أكد الوفد الأمريكي الاستعداد لمساعدة لبنان في سعيه لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في الجنوب، ودعم الجيش لبسط سلطة الدولة على الأراضي اللبنانية كافة، وإلغاء المظاهر المسلحة، وتمكين القوى الأمنية الشرعية من القيام بدورها كاملاً.
The Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun today (Sunday) informed a delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, headed by Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President for Counterterrorism Dr. Sebastian Gorka, of his country's commitment to implementing the established measures to prevent money laundering or its smuggling or use in financing terrorism, and to punish financial crimes of any kind.
A statement issued by the Lebanese presidency clarified that during his reception of the U.S. Treasury delegation this evening at the Baabda Palace, Aoun indicated that among these measures is the approval by the Parliament of the amendment to the banking secrecy law and the restructuring of banks, as well as the circulars issued by the Central Bank of Lebanon in this regard. He pointed out that President Aoun assured the American delegation that the government is in the process of completing a draft law known as the financial gap law, which would also help in stabilizing the financial situation in the country.
Tracking Terrorist Cells
The statement noted that the Lebanese president emphasized that alongside the financial measures being taken, the army and security agencies are working to track down terrorist cells and refer their members to the competent judiciary, thereby thwarting any attempt to undermine security and stability in all Lebanese regions.
President Aoun also discussed with the American delegation the ongoing communications with the International Monetary Fund and the ways to reach an agreement with the fund, in the context of supporting Lebanon to help it emerge from the current economic situation. The discussions also covered the necessary steps to revitalize the banking sector again, so that the flow of money is natural and in accordance with internationally accepted financial systems.
Pressure on Israel to Implement the Agreement
Regarding the situation in southern Lebanon, President Aoun affirmed the necessity of pressuring Israel to stop its ongoing assaults on Lebanon and to compel it to implement Resolution 1701 and the agreement reached last year, which would lead to the completion of the army's deployment to the southern borders and the activation of the plan set by the army leadership to implement the decision of the exclusivity of arms.
The Lebanese president reiterated that the option of negotiation, which has been announced repeatedly, is based on the fact that war has not led to any results. However, negotiation requires suitable atmospheres, the most important of which are the cessation of hostilities and achieving stability in the south, noting that this option receives support from the United States and other countries.
U.S. Commitment to Support Lebanon
For its part, the American delegation confirmed its readiness to assist Lebanon in its efforts to achieve security and stability in the south, support the army in asserting the state's authority over all Lebanese territories, eliminate armed manifestations, and enable legitimate security forces to fully perform their role.