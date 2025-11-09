أبلغ الرئيس اللبناني العماد جوزيف عون اليوم (الأحد) وفد وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية برئاسة نائب مساعد الرئيس الأمريكي لشؤون مكافحة الإرهاب الدكتور سيباستيان غوركا التزام بلاده بتطبيق الإجراءات المعتمدة لمنع تبييض الأموال أو تهريبها أو استعمالها في مجال تمويل الإرهاب، ومعاقبة الجرائم المالية مهما كان نوعها.


وأوضح بيان صادر عن الرئاسة اللبنانية، أن عون خلال استقباله مساء اليوم في قصر بعبدا وفد الخزانة الأمريكية، أشار إلى أنه يندرج في إطار هذه الإجراءات؛ إقرار مجلس النواب تعديل قانون السرية المصرفية وإعادة هيكلة المصارف، وكذلك التعاميم التي تصدر عن مصرف لبنان في هذا الشأن، مبيناً أن الرئيس عون أكد للوفد الأمريكي أن الحكومة بصدد إنجاز مشروع قانون ما يعرف بالفجوة المالية الذي من شأنه أيضاً أن يساعد في انتظام الوضع المالي في البلاد.


ملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية


ولفت البيان إلى أن الرئيس اللبناني شدد أنه في موازاة الإجراءات المالية المتخذة، يعمل الجيش والأجهزة الامنية على ملاحقة الخلايا الإرهابية وإحالة أفرادها إلى القضاء المختص، وبالتالي إحباط أي محاولة لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المناطق اللبنانية كافة.


وبحث الرئيس اللبناني مع الوفد الأمريكي أيضاً الاتصالات الجارية مع صندوق النقد الدولي والسبل الآيلة إلى التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الصندوق، في إطار دعم لبنان للمساعدة في إخراجه من الوضع الاقتصادي الراهن، كما تناول البحث الخطوات الواجب اعتمادها لإنعاش القطاع المصرفي من جديد، ليكون انسياب المال طبيعياً ووفق النظم المالية المعتمدة دولياً.


الضغط على إسرائيل لتنفيذ الاتفاق


وفي ما يتعلق بالوضع في الجنوب اللبناني، أكد الرئيس عون ضرورة الضغط على إسرائيل لوقف اعتداءاتها المستمرة على لبنان، وإلزامها تطبيق القرار ١٧٠١ والاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه العام الماضي، ما يؤدي إلى استكمال انتشار الجيش حتى الحدود الجنوبية، وتفعيل الخطة التي وضعتها قيادة الجيش لتطبيق قرار حصرية السلاح.


وجدد الرئيس اللبناني التأكيد على أن خيار التفاوض الذي أُعلن عنه مراراً ينطلق من أن الحرب لم تؤدِ إلى أي نتيجة، غير أن التفاوض يحتاج إلى مناخات ملائمة أبرزها وقف الأعمال العدائية وتحقيق الاستقرار في الجنوب، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الخيار يلقى دعم الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ودول أخرى.


التزام أمريكي بدعم لبنان


من جهته، أكد الوفد الأمريكي الاستعداد لمساعدة لبنان في سعيه لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في الجنوب، ودعم الجيش لبسط سلطة الدولة على الأراضي اللبنانية كافة، وإلغاء المظاهر المسلحة، وتمكين القوى الأمنية الشرعية من القيام بدورها كاملاً.