The Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun today (Sunday) informed a delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, headed by Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President for Counterterrorism Dr. Sebastian Gorka, of his country's commitment to implementing the established measures to prevent money laundering or its smuggling or use in financing terrorism, and to punish financial crimes of any kind.



A statement issued by the Lebanese presidency clarified that during his reception of the U.S. Treasury delegation this evening at the Baabda Palace, Aoun indicated that among these measures is the approval by the Parliament of the amendment to the banking secrecy law and the restructuring of banks, as well as the circulars issued by the Central Bank of Lebanon in this regard. He pointed out that President Aoun assured the American delegation that the government is in the process of completing a draft law known as the financial gap law, which would also help in stabilizing the financial situation in the country.



Tracking Terrorist Cells



The statement noted that the Lebanese president emphasized that alongside the financial measures being taken, the army and security agencies are working to track down terrorist cells and refer their members to the competent judiciary, thereby thwarting any attempt to undermine security and stability in all Lebanese regions.



President Aoun also discussed with the American delegation the ongoing communications with the International Monetary Fund and the ways to reach an agreement with the fund, in the context of supporting Lebanon to help it emerge from the current economic situation. The discussions also covered the necessary steps to revitalize the banking sector again, so that the flow of money is natural and in accordance with internationally accepted financial systems.



Pressure on Israel to Implement the Agreement



Regarding the situation in southern Lebanon, President Aoun affirmed the necessity of pressuring Israel to stop its ongoing assaults on Lebanon and to compel it to implement Resolution 1701 and the agreement reached last year, which would lead to the completion of the army's deployment to the southern borders and the activation of the plan set by the army leadership to implement the decision of the exclusivity of arms.



The Lebanese president reiterated that the option of negotiation, which has been announced repeatedly, is based on the fact that war has not led to any results. However, negotiation requires suitable atmospheres, the most important of which are the cessation of hostilities and achieving stability in the south, noting that this option receives support from the United States and other countries.



U.S. Commitment to Support Lebanon



For its part, the American delegation confirmed its readiness to assist Lebanon in its efforts to achieve security and stability in the south, support the army in asserting the state's authority over all Lebanese territories, eliminate armed manifestations, and enable legitimate security forces to fully perform their role.