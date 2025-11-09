The Saudi Project Masam for Mine Clearance in Yemen continues its successes in protecting civilians, dismantling mines and explosive devices, and securing their return to their homes and livelihoods. The project’s operations room announced the removal of 1,044 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices during the first week of November.



Details of the Mine Dismantling Operation



The project clarified that its field teams managed to remove 957 unexploded ordnance, 79 anti-tank mines, 5 anti-personnel mines, and 3 explosive devices, noting that the project teams cleared 437,409 square meters of Yemeni land during the same period, which was contaminated with mines and war remnants.



In the Midi District of Hajjah Governorate in the far northwest of Yemen, the Masam project confirmed that its teams have also succeeded since they began their work there in removing 5,090 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices.



The statement indicated that the project’s efforts continue in various Yemeni governorates until achieving its humanitarian goal of clearing Yemen of mines, securing civilian lives, and restoring normal life across the country.



Since the launch of operations until November 7, 2025, the Saudi Mine Clearance Project has managed to remove more than 522,000 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in various Yemeni governorates.



Efforts of the Masam Project



The General Director of the project, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, presented a detailed explanation of the total number of removals by the teams, which included 359,561 unexploded ordnance and 8,315 explosive devices, in addition to 147,928 anti-tank mines and 6,974 anti-personnel mines. He indicated that the project teams have managed since the launch of field operations to clear more than 72,851,013 square meters of Yemeni land, which was planted with mines and war remnants, contributing to the revival of vast areas and securing the return of thousands of families to their villages and farms.