يواصل مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن نجاحاته في حماية المدنيين وتفكيك الألغام والعبوات الناسفة وتأمين عودتهم إلى منازلهم ومصالحهم، وأعلنت غرفة عمليات المشروع نزع 1044 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة خلال الأسبوع الأول من نوفمبر الجاري.


تفاصيل عملية تفكيك الألغام


وأوضح المشروع أن فرقه الميدانية تمكنت من نزع 957 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و79 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و5 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و3 عبوات ناسفة، لافتاً إلى أن فرق المشروع طهّرت خلال الفترة نفسها 437409 أمتار مربعة من الأراضي اليمنية، كانت ملوثة بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب.


وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة اقصى شمال غرب اليمن، أكد مشروع مسام أن فرقه نجحت أيضاً منذ بدء عملها هناك في نزع 5090 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة.


وأشار البيان إلى استمرار جهود المشروع في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية حتى تحقيق هدفه الإنساني المتمثل في تطهير اليمن من الألغام وتأمين حياة المدنيين وعودة الحياة بشكل طبيعي إلى كل البلاد.


وتمكنت فرق المشروع السعودي لنزع الألغام منذ انطلاق العمليات وحتى 7 نوفمبر 2025 من نزع أكثر من 522 ألف لغم وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.


جهود مشروع مسام


وعرض مدير عام المشروع، أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي، بالشرح التفصيلي إجمالي ما نزعته الفرق الذي شمل 359561 ذخيرة غير منفجرة و8315 عبوة ناسفة، إضافة إلى 147928 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و6974 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، مبيناً أن فرق المشروع تمكنت منذ انطلاق العمليات الميدانية من تطهير أكثر من 72851013 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، كانت مزروعة بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب، ما أسهم في إعادة الحياة إلى مناطق واسعة وتأمين عودة آلاف الأسر إلى قراها ومزارعها.