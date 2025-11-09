يواصل مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن نجاحاته في حماية المدنيين وتفكيك الألغام والعبوات الناسفة وتأمين عودتهم إلى منازلهم ومصالحهم، وأعلنت غرفة عمليات المشروع نزع 1044 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة خلال الأسبوع الأول من نوفمبر الجاري.
تفاصيل عملية تفكيك الألغام
وأوضح المشروع أن فرقه الميدانية تمكنت من نزع 957 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، و79 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و5 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و3 عبوات ناسفة، لافتاً إلى أن فرق المشروع طهّرت خلال الفترة نفسها 437409 أمتار مربعة من الأراضي اليمنية، كانت ملوثة بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب.
وفي مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة اقصى شمال غرب اليمن، أكد مشروع مسام أن فرقه نجحت أيضاً منذ بدء عملها هناك في نزع 5090 لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة.
وأشار البيان إلى استمرار جهود المشروع في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية حتى تحقيق هدفه الإنساني المتمثل في تطهير اليمن من الألغام وتأمين حياة المدنيين وعودة الحياة بشكل طبيعي إلى كل البلاد.
وتمكنت فرق المشروع السعودي لنزع الألغام منذ انطلاق العمليات وحتى 7 نوفمبر 2025 من نزع أكثر من 522 ألف لغم وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.
جهود مشروع مسام
وعرض مدير عام المشروع، أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي، بالشرح التفصيلي إجمالي ما نزعته الفرق الذي شمل 359561 ذخيرة غير منفجرة و8315 عبوة ناسفة، إضافة إلى 147928 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و6974 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، مبيناً أن فرق المشروع تمكنت منذ انطلاق العمليات الميدانية من تطهير أكثر من 72851013 متراً مربعاً من الأراضي اليمنية، كانت مزروعة بالألغام ومخلفات الحرب، ما أسهم في إعادة الحياة إلى مناطق واسعة وتأمين عودة آلاف الأسر إلى قراها ومزارعها.
The Saudi Project Masam for Mine Clearance in Yemen continues its successes in protecting civilians, dismantling mines and explosive devices, and securing their return to their homes and livelihoods. The project’s operations room announced the removal of 1,044 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices during the first week of November.
Details of the Mine Dismantling Operation
The project clarified that its field teams managed to remove 957 unexploded ordnance, 79 anti-tank mines, 5 anti-personnel mines, and 3 explosive devices, noting that the project teams cleared 437,409 square meters of Yemeni land during the same period, which was contaminated with mines and war remnants.
In the Midi District of Hajjah Governorate in the far northwest of Yemen, the Masam project confirmed that its teams have also succeeded since they began their work there in removing 5,090 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices.
The statement indicated that the project’s efforts continue in various Yemeni governorates until achieving its humanitarian goal of clearing Yemen of mines, securing civilian lives, and restoring normal life across the country.
Since the launch of operations until November 7, 2025, the Saudi Mine Clearance Project has managed to remove more than 522,000 mines, unexploded ordnance, and explosive devices in various Yemeni governorates.
Efforts of the Masam Project
The General Director of the project, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, presented a detailed explanation of the total number of removals by the teams, which included 359,561 unexploded ordnance and 8,315 explosive devices, in addition to 147,928 anti-tank mines and 6,974 anti-personnel mines. He indicated that the project teams have managed since the launch of field operations to clear more than 72,851,013 square meters of Yemeni land, which was planted with mines and war remnants, contributing to the revival of vast areas and securing the return of thousands of families to their villages and farms.