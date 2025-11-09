The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stipulated today (Sunday) the resolution of security issues that were thwarted in order to continue dialogue with Afghanistan.



The ministry clarified in a statement that the talks ended on Friday, and instead of responding to Pakistan's fundamental demand of not allowing Afghan territory to be used for attacks on Pakistan, the Taliban regime sought to avoid any tangible and verifiable action, emphasizing by saying: "All that the Taliban regime sought was an extension of the temporary ceasefire."



Mutual Accusations Between the Taliban and Pakistan



The Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced (on Saturday) that during the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to place the entire responsibility for its security on the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take any responsibility for Afghanistan's security or its own, blaming the Pakistani side for the failure of the negotiations.



Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban authorities have no connection to the Pakistani Taliban, pointing out that the security incidents witnessed in Pakistan are an internal problem that dates back to before the Taliban's return to power in Kabul.



Victims of the Conflict Between the Two Countries



Both sides warned that the failure of the negotiations could lead to a resumption of hostilities that claimed the lives of more than 70 people last October, including about 50 civilians, according to United Nations data.



Pakistan is demanding guarantees from Afghanistan to stop its support for armed organizations, primarily the Pakistani Taliban, which Kabul denies hosting.



Meanwhile, the Taliban government emphasizes the necessity of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty over its entire territory, accusing Islamabad of supporting armed groups against it.



The two sides met in Istanbul on Thursday in an attempt to solidify a truce that was agreed upon on October 19 in Qatar, following a week-long clash between the two neighboring countries that was the deadliest since the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in the summer of 2021.