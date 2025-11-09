اشترطت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، اليوم (الأحد)، تسوية المسائل الأمنية التي أُحبطت لمواصلة الحوار مع أفغانستان.
وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان، أن المحادثات انتهت منذ الجمعة، وبدل من الاستجابة لمطلب باكستان الأساسي بعدم السماح باستخدام الأراضي الأفغانية لشن هجمات على باكستان، سعى نظام طالبان إلى تفادي أي تحرك ملموس ويمكن التثبت منه، مشددة بالقول: «كل ما كان نظام طالبان يسعى إليه كان تمديد وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت».
اتهامات متبادلة بين طالبان وباكستان
وكان المتحدث باسم حكومة طالبان ذبيح الله مجاهد، أعلن (السبت)، أنه خلال المناقشات، حاول الجانب الباكستاني إلقاء مسؤولية أمنه بالكامل على عاتق الحكومة الأفغانية، بينما لم يبد أي استعداد لتحمل أي مسؤولية عن أمن أفغانستان أو أمنه، محملاً الطرف الباكستاني مسؤولية فشل المفاوضات.
وجدد مجاهد تأكيداته أن سلطات طالبان لا علاقة لها بحركة طالبان الباكستانية، مشيراً إلى أن الأحداث الأمنية التي شهدتها باكستان هي مشكلة داخلية تعود إلى ما قبل عودة طالبان إلى السلطة في كابل.
ضحايا الصراع بين البلدين
وحذّر كل طرف من أن فشل المفاوضات قد يؤدي إلى استئناف الأعمال العدائية التي أودت بحياة أكثر من 70 شخصاً في أكتوبر الماضي، منهم نحو 50 مدنياً، بحسب بيانات الأمم المتحدة.
وتطلب باكستان من أفغانستان ضمانات بوقف دعمها للمنظمات المسلحة، وعلى رأسها طالبان باكستان التي تنفي كابل استضافتها.
فيما تشدد حكومة طالبان على ضرورة احترام سيادة أفغانستان على كامل أراضيها، وتتهم إسلام أباد بدعم جماعات مسلحة ضدها.
والتقى الطرفان في إسطنبول، الخميس، في محاولة لتثبيت هدنة جرى الاتفاق عليها في 19 أكتوبر في قطر، عقب اشتباكات بين البلدين الجارين استمرت أسبوعاً وكانت الأكثر دموية منذ عودة طالبان إلى السلطة في كابل في صيف 2021.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stipulated today (Sunday) the resolution of security issues that were thwarted in order to continue dialogue with Afghanistan.
The ministry clarified in a statement that the talks ended on Friday, and instead of responding to Pakistan's fundamental demand of not allowing Afghan territory to be used for attacks on Pakistan, the Taliban regime sought to avoid any tangible and verifiable action, emphasizing by saying: "All that the Taliban regime sought was an extension of the temporary ceasefire."
Mutual Accusations Between the Taliban and Pakistan
The Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced (on Saturday) that during the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to place the entire responsibility for its security on the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take any responsibility for Afghanistan's security or its own, blaming the Pakistani side for the failure of the negotiations.
Mujahid reiterated that the Taliban authorities have no connection to the Pakistani Taliban, pointing out that the security incidents witnessed in Pakistan are an internal problem that dates back to before the Taliban's return to power in Kabul.
Victims of the Conflict Between the Two Countries
Both sides warned that the failure of the negotiations could lead to a resumption of hostilities that claimed the lives of more than 70 people last October, including about 50 civilians, according to United Nations data.
Pakistan is demanding guarantees from Afghanistan to stop its support for armed organizations, primarily the Pakistani Taliban, which Kabul denies hosting.
Meanwhile, the Taliban government emphasizes the necessity of respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty over its entire territory, accusing Islamabad of supporting armed groups against it.
The two sides met in Istanbul on Thursday in an attempt to solidify a truce that was agreed upon on October 19 in Qatar, following a week-long clash between the two neighboring countries that was the deadliest since the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in the summer of 2021.