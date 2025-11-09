اشترطت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية، اليوم (الأحد)، تسوية المسائل الأمنية التي أُحبطت لمواصلة الحوار مع أفغانستان.


وأوضحت الوزارة، في بيان، أن المحادثات انتهت منذ الجمعة، وبدل من الاستجابة لمطلب باكستان الأساسي بعدم السماح باستخدام الأراضي الأفغانية لشن هجمات على باكستان، سعى نظام طالبان إلى تفادي أي تحرك ملموس ويمكن التثبت منه، مشددة بالقول: «كل ما كان نظام طالبان يسعى إليه كان تمديد وقف إطلاق النار المؤقت».


اتهامات متبادلة بين طالبان وباكستان


وكان المتحدث باسم حكومة طالبان ذبيح الله مجاهد، أعلن (السبت)، أنه خلال المناقشات، حاول الجانب الباكستاني إلقاء مسؤولية أمنه بالكامل على عاتق الحكومة الأفغانية، بينما لم يبد أي استعداد لتحمل أي مسؤولية عن أمن أفغانستان أو أمنه، محملاً الطرف الباكستاني مسؤولية فشل المفاوضات.


وجدد مجاهد تأكيداته أن سلطات طالبان لا علاقة لها بحركة طالبان الباكستانية، مشيراً إلى أن الأحداث الأمنية التي شهدتها باكستان هي مشكلة داخلية تعود إلى ما قبل عودة طالبان إلى السلطة في كابل.


ضحايا الصراع بين البلدين


وحذّر كل طرف من أن فشل المفاوضات قد يؤدي إلى استئناف الأعمال العدائية التي أودت بحياة أكثر من 70 شخصاً في أكتوبر الماضي، منهم نحو 50 مدنياً، بحسب بيانات الأمم المتحدة.


وتطلب باكستان من أفغانستان ضمانات بوقف دعمها للمنظمات المسلحة، وعلى رأسها طالبان باكستان التي تنفي كابل استضافتها.


فيما تشدد حكومة طالبان على ضرورة احترام سيادة أفغانستان على كامل أراضيها، وتتهم إسلام أباد بدعم جماعات مسلحة ضدها.


والتقى الطرفان في إسطنبول، الخميس، في محاولة لتثبيت هدنة جرى الاتفاق عليها في 19 أكتوبر في قطر، عقب اشتباكات بين البلدين الجارين استمرت أسبوعاً وكانت الأكثر دموية منذ عودة طالبان إلى السلطة في كابل في صيف 2021.