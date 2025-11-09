American sources revealed that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will discuss tomorrow (Monday) in Israel the progress of implementing the Gaza agreement and the crisis of Hamas members trapped in the Rafah tunnels.



Israel Bears Responsibility



In this context, Hamas held Israel fully responsible today (Sunday) for the confrontation that occurred with its fighters in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, asserting that its fighters are defending themselves within an area under occupation control.



In a brief statement reported by the Palestinian Information Center, it stated that "the Israeli enemy must realize that there is no principle of surrender or handing oneself over to the enemy in its dictionary."



Hamas called on mediators to find a solution that ensures the continuation of the ceasefire and prevents the occupation from violating it under the pretext of flimsy excuses or exploiting it to target innocents and civilians in Gaza.



It reported that the process of retrieving bodies during the past phase took place under complex and extremely difficult conditions, affirming its commitment to what is required of it in the existing agreement. It emphasized that completing the retrieval of the remaining bodies requires additional technical teams and equipment.



Mediators and the Crisis of the Trapped



Two sources close to the mediation efforts indicated that the fighters could hand over their weapons in exchange for being allowed to move to other areas of the Strip under a proposal aimed at resolving the crisis.



According to an Egyptian security official, Egyptian mediators proposed that the fighters still in Rafah hand over their weapons to Egypt while providing details about the tunnels there so they can be destroyed in exchange for granting them safe exit.



For his part, American envoy Steve Witkoff considered the proposed deal concerning about 200 fighters as a test for a broader process of disarming Hamas throughout Gaza.



Hamas did not directly comment on the ongoing discussions regarding the issue of the fighters in Rafah, but it hinted that the crisis might affect the ceasefire. It stated: "We are placing the mediators before their responsibilities, and they must find a solution to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire and not allow the enemy to use flimsy excuses to violate it and exploit that to target innocents and civilians in Gaza."



Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, the Rafah area has witnessed at least two attacks on Israeli forces, which Israel accused Hamas of being responsible for, a claim the movement denied.



Rafah has seen the worst violence since the ceasefire, which was reached through American mediation, as three Israeli soldiers were killed, which was met with an Israeli response that resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians.



Handing Over the Remains of Goldin



Hamas announced that it would hand over the remains of Israeli officer Hadar Goldin, who was killed in 2014, today (Sunday).



Since the ceasefire, Hamas has handed over the remains of 23 prisoners out of 28 in the Strip. The movement stated that the destruction in Gaza makes it difficult to find the remains. Israel accuses Hamas of procrastination, while Israel has handed over the remains of 300 Palestinians to the Strip.