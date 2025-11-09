كشفت مصادر أمريكية أن المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، يبحثان غدا (الإثنين)، في إسرائيل، المضي قدما في تنفيذ اتفاق غزة، وأزمة عناصر حماس العالقين في أنفاق رفح.


إسرائيل تتحمل المسؤولية


وفي هذا السياق، حمّلت حماس، اليوم (الأحد)، إسرائيل المسؤولية الكاملة عن الالتحام الذي جرى مع مقاتليها في مدينة رفح جنوب قطاع غزة، مؤكدة أن مقاتليها يدافعون عن أنفسهم داخل منطقة تخضع لسيطرة الاحتلال.


وقالت في تصريح مقتضب أورده المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام، إن «العدو الإسرائيلي عليه أن يدرك أنه لا يوجد في قاموسها مبدأ الاستسلام أو تسليم النفس للعدو».


وطالبت حماس الوسطاء بإيجاد حل يضمن استمرار وقف إطلاق النار، وعدم سماح الاحتلال لنفسه بخرقه بذريعة حجج واهية أو استغلاله لاستهداف الأبرياء والمدنيين في غزة.


وأفادت بأن عملية استخراج الجثث خلال المرحلة الماضية جرت في ظروف معقدة وبالغة الصعوبة، مؤكدة أنها التزمت بما هو مطلوب منها في الاتفاق القائم. وشددت على أن استكمال استخراج ما تبقى من الجثث يتطلب طواقم ومعدات فنية إضافية.


الوسطاء وأزمة العالقين


وكان مصدران قريبان من جهود الوساطة، أفادا بأن المقاتلين يمكن أن يسلموا أسلحتهم مقابل السماح لهم بالمرور إلى مناطق أخرى من القطاع بموجب اقتراح يهدف إلى حل الأزمة.


وحسب مسؤول أمني مصري، فإن الوسطاء المصريين اقترحوا أن يسلم المقاتلون الذين لا يزالون في رفح أسلحتهم إلى مصر مع تقديم تفاصيل عن الأنفاق هناك حتى يتسنى تدميرها مقابل منحهم خروجا آمنا.


من جانبه، اعتبر المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف أن الصفقة المقترحة المتعلقة بنحو 200 مقاتل ستكون بمثابة اختبار لعملية أوسع نطاقا لنزع سلاح حماس في جميع أنحاء غزة.


ولم تعلق حماس بشكل مباشر على استمرار المحادثات حول مسألة المقاتلين في رفح، لكنها ألمحت إلى أن الأزمة ربما تؤثر على وقف إطلاق النار. وقالت: إننا نضع الوسطاء أمام مسؤولياتهم، وعليهم إيجاد حل لضمان استمرار وقف إطلاق النار، وعدم تذرع العدو بحجج واهية لخرقه واستغلال ذلك لاستهداف الأبرياء والمدنيين في غزة.


ومنذ بدء سريان وقف إطلاق النار في 10 أكتوبر، شهدت منطقة رفح هجومين على الأقل على القوات الإسرائيلية، واتهمت إسرائيل حماس بالمسؤولية عنهما، وهو ما نفته الحركة.


وشهدت رفح أسوأ أعمال عنف منذ بدء سريان وقف إطلاق النار، الذي تم التوصل إليه بوساطة أمريكية، إذ قُتل ثلاثة جنود إسرائيليين، وهو ما قوبل برد إسرائيلي أسفر عن مقتل عشرات الفلسطينيين.


تسليم رفات غولدن


وأعلنت حماس أنها ستسلم رفات الضابط الإسرائيلي هدار غولدن، الذي قتل في عام 2014، اليوم (الأحد).


ومنذ وقف إطلاق النار، سلمت حماس رفات 23 أسيرا من أصل 28 في القطاع. وقالت الحركة إن الدمار في غزة يجعل من الصعب العثور على الرفات. وتتهم إسرائيل حماس بالمماطلة. فيما سلمت إسرائيل رفات 300 فلسطيني إلى القطاع.