Israeli media announced today (Sunday) that the ambulance service "Magen David Adom" sent a team to the home of the outgoing military prosecutor Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, in Ramat Hasharon, to transfer her to the hospital due to suspicion of a suicide attempt. Officials confirmed that she is conscious and that her life is not in danger at this stage.



According to the "Ynet" website affiliated with the "Yedioth Ahronoth" newspaper, the Israeli police are seeking to extend the house arrest of the former military prosecutor.



The police stated that they intend to apply the same restrictions that were imposed on her during her house arrest to her time in the hospital "for the purpose of recovery," while investigators are seeking to confiscate her passport and prevent her from leaving the country.



The police are expected to request the court to extend Tomer Yerushalmi's house arrest.



Israeli authorities extended the detention of the former military prosecutor on Wednesday until Friday after she was arrested last Sunday.



Tomer Yerushalmi resigned the week before last due to a criminal investigation into the leak of a video that apparently shows soldiers mistreating a Palestinian detainee held during the Gaza war.



Reports emerged last Sunday about her brief disappearance, but she was found and then detained by the authorities, who stated that she resigned because she agreed to leak the video in August 2024.



The video emerged during an investigation into violations that led the Israeli military prosecution to file charges against five reserve soldiers, stating that they committed serious violations resulting in injuries to a Palestinian detainee in an Israeli prison, including broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a tear in the rectum.



Right-wing politicians condemned the investigation, while protesters stormed military complexes after investigators requested to summon soldiers for questioning in the case.



After a week of storming the complexes, a video from a security camera was leaked to Israeli Channel 12, showing footage said to depict the assault on the Palestinian prisoner.



Tomer Yerushalmi stated that her actions were an attempt to counter negative propaganda against the legal administration in the army tasked with upholding the rule of law.