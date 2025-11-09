أعلنت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن هيئة الإسعاف «نجمة داود الحمراء» أرسلت فريقاً إلى منزل المدعية العامة العسكرية المنتهية ولايتها يفعات تومر يروشالمي، في رامات هشارون؛ لنقلها إلى المستشفى؛ إثر الاشتباه في محاولة انتحار. وأكد مسؤولون أنها في وعيها، وأن حياتها ليست في خطر في هذه المرحلة.
وبحسب موقع «واي نت» التابع لصحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، تسعى الشرطة الإسرائيلية لتمديد الإقامة الجبرية للمدعية العسكرية السابقة.
وأفادت الشرطة بأنها تنوي تطبيق نفس القيود التي فُرضت عليها أثناء إقامتها الجبرية على فترة وجودها في المستشفى «بغرض الاستشفاء»؛ فيما يسعى المحققون إلى مصادرة جواز سفرها ومنعها من مغادرة البلاد.
ويتوقع أن تطلب الشرطة من المحكمة تمديد الإقامة الجبرية لتومر يروشالمي.
وكانت السلطات الإسرائيلية مددت، الأربعاء، احتجاز المدعية العامة العسكرية السابقة حتى يوم الجمعة بعد أن اعتُقلت يوم الأحد الماضي.
واستقالت تومر يروشالمي الأسبوع قبل الماضي بسبب تحقيق جنائي في تسريب مقطع مصور يُظهر على ما يبدو جنوداً يسيئون معاملة معتقل فلسطيني احتجز أثناء حرب غزة.
وتحدثت تقارير، الأحد الماضي، عن اختفائها لفترة وجيزة، لكن تسنى العثور عليها ثم احتجزتها السلطات، وقالت إنها استقالت لأنها وافقت على تسريب المقطع المصور في أغسطس من العام 2024.
وظهر المقطع المصور خلال إجراء تحقيق في انتهاكات أدى إلى إصدار الادعاء العام العسكري الإسرائيلي لوائح اتهام بحق خمسة من جنود الاحتياط جاء فيها أنهم ارتكبوا انتهاكات جسيمة أفضت إلى إصابات لمحتجز فلسطيني في سجن إسرائيلي، شملت كسراً في الضلوع وثقباً في الرئة وتمزقاً في المستقيم.
وندد الساسة اليمينيون بالتحقيق، فيما اقتحم متظاهرون مجمعين عسكريين بعد أن طلب المحققون استدعاء جنود للاستجواب في القضية.
وبعد أسبوع من اقتحام المجمعين، سُرب مقطع مصور من كاميرا أمنية إلى القناة الـ12 الإخبارية الإسرائيلية يُظهر لقطات قيل إنها للاعتداء على السجين الفلسطيني.
وقالت تومر يروشالمي إنها حاولت بتصرفها هذا صد الدعاية السلبية ضد الإدارة القانونية في الجيش المكلفة بدعم سيادة القانون.
Israeli media announced today (Sunday) that the ambulance service "Magen David Adom" sent a team to the home of the outgoing military prosecutor Yifat Tomer Yerushalmi, in Ramat Hasharon, to transfer her to the hospital due to suspicion of a suicide attempt. Officials confirmed that she is conscious and that her life is not in danger at this stage.
According to the "Ynet" website affiliated with the "Yedioth Ahronoth" newspaper, the Israeli police are seeking to extend the house arrest of the former military prosecutor.
The police stated that they intend to apply the same restrictions that were imposed on her during her house arrest to her time in the hospital "for the purpose of recovery," while investigators are seeking to confiscate her passport and prevent her from leaving the country.
The police are expected to request the court to extend Tomer Yerushalmi's house arrest.
Israeli authorities extended the detention of the former military prosecutor on Wednesday until Friday after she was arrested last Sunday.
Tomer Yerushalmi resigned the week before last due to a criminal investigation into the leak of a video that apparently shows soldiers mistreating a Palestinian detainee held during the Gaza war.
Reports emerged last Sunday about her brief disappearance, but she was found and then detained by the authorities, who stated that she resigned because she agreed to leak the video in August 2024.
The video emerged during an investigation into violations that led the Israeli military prosecution to file charges against five reserve soldiers, stating that they committed serious violations resulting in injuries to a Palestinian detainee in an Israeli prison, including broken ribs, a punctured lung, and a tear in the rectum.
Right-wing politicians condemned the investigation, while protesters stormed military complexes after investigators requested to summon soldiers for questioning in the case.
After a week of storming the complexes, a video from a security camera was leaked to Israeli Channel 12, showing footage said to depict the assault on the Palestinian prisoner.
Tomer Yerushalmi stated that her actions were an attempt to counter negative propaganda against the legal administration in the army tasked with upholding the rule of law.