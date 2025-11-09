أعلنت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن هيئة الإسعاف «نجمة داود الحمراء» أرسلت فريقاً إلى منزل المدعية العامة العسكرية المنتهية ولايتها يفعات تومر يروشالمي، في رامات هشارون؛ لنقلها إلى المستشفى؛ إثر الاشتباه في محاولة انتحار. وأكد مسؤولون أنها في وعيها، وأن حياتها ليست في خطر في هذه المرحلة.


وبحسب موقع «واي نت» التابع لصحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت»، تسعى الشرطة الإسرائيلية لتمديد الإقامة الجبرية للمدعية العسكرية السابقة.


وأفادت الشرطة بأنها تنوي تطبيق نفس القيود التي فُرضت عليها أثناء إقامتها الجبرية على فترة وجودها في المستشفى «بغرض الاستشفاء»؛ فيما يسعى المحققون إلى مصادرة جواز سفرها ومنعها من مغادرة البلاد.


ويتوقع أن تطلب الشرطة من المحكمة تمديد الإقامة الجبرية لتومر يروشالمي.


وكانت السلطات الإسرائيلية مددت، الأربعاء، احتجاز المدعية العامة العسكرية السابقة حتى يوم الجمعة بعد أن اعتُقلت يوم الأحد الماضي.


واستقالت تومر يروشالمي الأسبوع قبل الماضي بسبب تحقيق جنائي في تسريب مقطع مصور يُظهر على ما يبدو جنوداً يسيئون معاملة معتقل فلسطيني احتجز أثناء حرب غزة.


وتحدثت تقارير، الأحد الماضي، عن اختفائها لفترة وجيزة، لكن تسنى العثور عليها ثم احتجزتها السلطات، وقالت إنها استقالت لأنها وافقت على تسريب المقطع المصور في أغسطس من العام 2024.


وظهر المقطع المصور خلال إجراء تحقيق في انتهاكات أدى إلى إصدار الادعاء العام العسكري الإسرائيلي لوائح اتهام بحق خمسة من جنود الاحتياط جاء فيها أنهم ارتكبوا انتهاكات جسيمة أفضت إلى إصابات لمحتجز فلسطيني في سجن إسرائيلي، شملت كسراً في الضلوع وثقباً في الرئة وتمزقاً في المستقيم.


وندد الساسة اليمينيون بالتحقيق، فيما اقتحم متظاهرون مجمعين عسكريين بعد أن طلب المحققون استدعاء جنود للاستجواب في القضية.


وبعد أسبوع من اقتحام المجمعين، سُرب مقطع مصور من كاميرا أمنية إلى القناة الـ12 الإخبارية الإسرائيلية يُظهر لقطات قيل إنها للاعتداء على السجين الفلسطيني.


وقالت تومر يروشالمي إنها حاولت بتصرفها هذا صد الدعاية السلبية ضد الإدارة القانونية في الجيش المكلفة بدعم سيادة القانون.