كشفت وثائق ورسائل إلكترونية مسربة أن الملياردير الأمريكي الراحل جيفري إبستين، لعب دورا سريا في تسهيل مفاوضات بين إسرائيل وكوت ديفوار، لتوقيع اتفاق أمني يتيح مراقبة الاتصالات في الدولة الأفريقية بمساعدة رئيس الوزراء السابق إيهود باراك.


وسيطان غير رسميين


وحسب موقع «دروب سايت»، فإن إبستين الذي توفي في سجنه عام 2019، وباراك عملا منذ عام 2012 وسيطين غير رسميين بين مسؤولين إسرائيليين وحكومة الرئيس الحسن وتارا في أبيدجان، بهدف تسويق تقنيات المراقبة الإسرائيلية وتوسيع نفوذ أجهزة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية في أفريقيا.


وتحدثت الوثائق أن باراك الذي كان لا يزال وزيراً للدفاع آنذاك، استغل علاقاته الرسمية لترويج عقود أمنية مع دول تعاني اضطرابات سياسية، في حين وفر إبستين الغطاء المالي والسياسي لهذه الاتصالات.


وأفاد الموقع بأن رسائل إلكترونية مسربة من مجموعة القرصنة «هاندالا»، إضافة إلى وثائق نشرها الكونغرس الأمريكي الشهر الماضي تكشف أن إبستين رتب لقاءات بين باراك ومسؤولين من كوت ديفوار عام 2012.


وأضاف أنهما قدّما مقترحاً لإقامة نظام مراقبة شامل للاتصالات الهاتفية والإنترنت وضع تصميمه ضباط سابقون في الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية.


التوصل إلى اتفاق رسمي


وأفصح تحقيق الموقع أن هذه المساعي تطورت إلى اتفاق رسمي بين إسرائيل وكوت ديفوار وُقّع عام 2014 بعد رفع الأمم المتحدة جزئياً حظر الأسلحة المفروض على البلاد.


وذكر الموقع أنه جرى تنفيذ الاتفاق رسمياً في يونيو 2014 عندما وقّع وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي آنذاك أفيغدور ليبرمان اتفاق التعاون الأمني في أبيدجان بحضور أكثر من 50 رجل أعمال إسرائيلياً.


وحسب التحقيق، فإن هذا الاتفاق مكن إسرائيل من توسيع شبكتها الأمنية في أفريقيا واستخدام التكنولوجيا لتعزيز نفوذ حلفاء محليين في أنظمة سلطوية، وفق وصفه.


تواصل مع مقربين من وتارا


وأظهرت الوثائق أن إبستين كان يتواصل بانتظام مع شخصيات قريبة من الرئيس وتارا، بينهم ابنه ديفيد دراماني وتارا وابنة شقيقته نينا كيتا، لترتيب لقاءات مع باراك في نيويورك وأبيدجان.


وكشفت الرسائل أن إبستين ساعد في تنسيق رحلات باراك إلى أفريقيا ولقاءاته مع مسؤولين إسرائيليين سابقين وشركات أمنية خاصة.


ولفتت مراسلات لاحقة مسربة إلى أن باراك استمر بعد استقالته من الحكومة في 2013 في التفاوض باسم شركات أمنية إسرائيلية، بينها مجموعة «إم إف غروب» الفرنسية الإسرائيلية التي عرضت إنشاء مركز استخبارات واتصالات ومركز مراقبة مرئي في العاصمة أبيدجان.


وبحسب البريد المسرب، استخدم المشاركون أسماء رمزية لتفادي الكشف عن هوياتهم، في حين نفى ممثلو الشركة لاحقاً وجود تعاون فعلي مع باراك أو إبستين.


وأكد التحقيق أن باراك تابع الاتصالات بنفسه، وأجرى مكالمات مع مسؤولين أمنيين إسرائيليين كبار ورؤساء شركات دفاع مثل «إلبيت سيستمز»، إضافة إلى السفير الفخري لكوت ديفوار في إسرائيل.


وزار باراك أبيدجان في أغسطس 2013 والتقى الرئيس وتارا ووزير الداخلية حامد باكايوكو، وناقش معهما إعادة تنظيم جهاز المخابرات في بلدهما.


خطة تقنية لبناء جهاز تنصت


وكشفت رسائل أخرى أن ضباطاً سابقين في وحدة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية «8200» أعدّوا خطة تقنية لبناء جهاز تنصت متكامل في كوت ديفوار يشمل مراقبة المكالمات الهاتفية والإنترنت والمقاهي. وشارك في إعداد الخطة اللواءان السابقان أهارون زئيفي فركاش وأمنون أونغر اللذان عملا سابقاً في الضفة الغربية خلال الانتفاضتين.


وأكد الموقع أن القصة بين إبستين وباراك في كوت ديفوار ليست سوى فصل واحد من سلسلة أنشطة خفية ربطت الملياردير الأمريكي بأجهزة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية في القارة الأفريقية. ولفت إلى أن الوثائق المسربة تؤكد للمرة الأولى وجود دور مباشر لإبستين في بناء أنظمة مراقبة لصالح حكومات أجنبية بدعم من مسؤولين إسرائيليين.