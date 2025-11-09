Leaked documents and emails have revealed that the late American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein played a secret role in facilitating negotiations between Israel and Côte d'Ivoire to sign a security agreement that allows monitoring communications in the African state with the help of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.



Unofficial Mediators



According to the "Drop Site" website, Epstein, who died in his prison in 2019, and Barak worked since 2012 as unofficial mediators between Israeli officials and the government of President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, with the aim of marketing Israeli surveillance technologies and expanding the influence of Israeli intelligence agencies in Africa.



The documents indicated that Barak, who was still Minister of Defense at the time, exploited his official relationships to promote security contracts with countries suffering from political turmoil, while Epstein provided the financial and political cover for these communications.



The website reported that leaked emails from the hacking group "Handala," in addition to documents published by the U.S. Congress last month, reveal that Epstein arranged meetings between Barak and officials from Côte d'Ivoire in 2012.



It added that they proposed establishing a comprehensive monitoring system for telephone and internet communications designed by former Israeli intelligence officers.



Reaching an Official Agreement



The site's investigation revealed that these efforts developed into an official agreement between Israel and Côte d'Ivoire signed in 2014 after the United Nations partially lifted the arms embargo imposed on the country.



The website noted that the agreement was officially implemented in June 2014 when the then Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman signed the security cooperation agreement in Abidjan in the presence of more than 50 Israeli businessmen.



According to the investigation, this agreement enabled Israel to expand its security network in Africa and use technology to enhance the influence of local allies in authoritarian regimes, as described.



Contact with Close Associates of Ouattara



The documents showed that Epstein regularly communicated with figures close to President Ouattara, including his son David Dramane Ouattara and his niece Nina Keita, to arrange meetings with Barak in New York and Abidjan.



The messages revealed that Epstein helped coordinate Barak's trips to Africa and his meetings with former Israeli officials and private security companies.



Subsequent leaked correspondence indicated that Barak continued to negotiate on behalf of Israeli security companies after his resignation from the government in 2013, including the French-Israeli group "MF Group," which proposed establishing an intelligence and communications center and a visual monitoring center in the capital Abidjan.



According to the leaked emails, participants used code names to avoid revealing their identities, while company representatives later denied any actual cooperation with Barak or Epstein.



The investigation confirmed that Barak personally followed up on communications and made calls with senior Israeli security officials and defense company heads like "Elbit Systems," in addition to the honorary ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire in Israel.



Barak visited Abidjan in August 2013 and met with President Ouattara and Interior Minister Hamid Bakayoko, discussing the reorganization of the intelligence agency in their country.



Technical Plan for Building a Listening Device



Other messages revealed that former officers from the Israeli intelligence unit "8200" prepared a technical plan to build a comprehensive listening device in Côte d'Ivoire that includes monitoring phone calls, internet, and cafes. The plan was prepared by former generals Aharon Ze'evi Farkash and Amnon Unger, who previously worked in the West Bank during the intifadas.



The website confirmed that the story between Epstein and Barak in Côte d'Ivoire is just one chapter in a series of covert activities linking the American billionaire to Israeli intelligence agencies on the African continent. It noted that the leaked documents confirm for the first time Epstein's direct role in building surveillance systems for foreign governments with the support of Israeli officials.