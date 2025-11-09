كشفت وثائق ورسائل إلكترونية مسربة أن الملياردير الأمريكي الراحل جيفري إبستين، لعب دورا سريا في تسهيل مفاوضات بين إسرائيل وكوت ديفوار، لتوقيع اتفاق أمني يتيح مراقبة الاتصالات في الدولة الأفريقية بمساعدة رئيس الوزراء السابق إيهود باراك.
وسيطان غير رسميين
وحسب موقع «دروب سايت»، فإن إبستين الذي توفي في سجنه عام 2019، وباراك عملا منذ عام 2012 وسيطين غير رسميين بين مسؤولين إسرائيليين وحكومة الرئيس الحسن وتارا في أبيدجان، بهدف تسويق تقنيات المراقبة الإسرائيلية وتوسيع نفوذ أجهزة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية في أفريقيا.
وتحدثت الوثائق أن باراك الذي كان لا يزال وزيراً للدفاع آنذاك، استغل علاقاته الرسمية لترويج عقود أمنية مع دول تعاني اضطرابات سياسية، في حين وفر إبستين الغطاء المالي والسياسي لهذه الاتصالات.
وأفاد الموقع بأن رسائل إلكترونية مسربة من مجموعة القرصنة «هاندالا»، إضافة إلى وثائق نشرها الكونغرس الأمريكي الشهر الماضي تكشف أن إبستين رتب لقاءات بين باراك ومسؤولين من كوت ديفوار عام 2012.
وأضاف أنهما قدّما مقترحاً لإقامة نظام مراقبة شامل للاتصالات الهاتفية والإنترنت وضع تصميمه ضباط سابقون في الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية.
التوصل إلى اتفاق رسمي
وأفصح تحقيق الموقع أن هذه المساعي تطورت إلى اتفاق رسمي بين إسرائيل وكوت ديفوار وُقّع عام 2014 بعد رفع الأمم المتحدة جزئياً حظر الأسلحة المفروض على البلاد.
وذكر الموقع أنه جرى تنفيذ الاتفاق رسمياً في يونيو 2014 عندما وقّع وزير الخارجية الإسرائيلي آنذاك أفيغدور ليبرمان اتفاق التعاون الأمني في أبيدجان بحضور أكثر من 50 رجل أعمال إسرائيلياً.
وحسب التحقيق، فإن هذا الاتفاق مكن إسرائيل من توسيع شبكتها الأمنية في أفريقيا واستخدام التكنولوجيا لتعزيز نفوذ حلفاء محليين في أنظمة سلطوية، وفق وصفه.
تواصل مع مقربين من وتارا
وأظهرت الوثائق أن إبستين كان يتواصل بانتظام مع شخصيات قريبة من الرئيس وتارا، بينهم ابنه ديفيد دراماني وتارا وابنة شقيقته نينا كيتا، لترتيب لقاءات مع باراك في نيويورك وأبيدجان.
وكشفت الرسائل أن إبستين ساعد في تنسيق رحلات باراك إلى أفريقيا ولقاءاته مع مسؤولين إسرائيليين سابقين وشركات أمنية خاصة.
ولفتت مراسلات لاحقة مسربة إلى أن باراك استمر بعد استقالته من الحكومة في 2013 في التفاوض باسم شركات أمنية إسرائيلية، بينها مجموعة «إم إف غروب» الفرنسية الإسرائيلية التي عرضت إنشاء مركز استخبارات واتصالات ومركز مراقبة مرئي في العاصمة أبيدجان.
وبحسب البريد المسرب، استخدم المشاركون أسماء رمزية لتفادي الكشف عن هوياتهم، في حين نفى ممثلو الشركة لاحقاً وجود تعاون فعلي مع باراك أو إبستين.
وأكد التحقيق أن باراك تابع الاتصالات بنفسه، وأجرى مكالمات مع مسؤولين أمنيين إسرائيليين كبار ورؤساء شركات دفاع مثل «إلبيت سيستمز»، إضافة إلى السفير الفخري لكوت ديفوار في إسرائيل.
وزار باراك أبيدجان في أغسطس 2013 والتقى الرئيس وتارا ووزير الداخلية حامد باكايوكو، وناقش معهما إعادة تنظيم جهاز المخابرات في بلدهما.
خطة تقنية لبناء جهاز تنصت
وكشفت رسائل أخرى أن ضباطاً سابقين في وحدة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية «8200» أعدّوا خطة تقنية لبناء جهاز تنصت متكامل في كوت ديفوار يشمل مراقبة المكالمات الهاتفية والإنترنت والمقاهي. وشارك في إعداد الخطة اللواءان السابقان أهارون زئيفي فركاش وأمنون أونغر اللذان عملا سابقاً في الضفة الغربية خلال الانتفاضتين.
وأكد الموقع أن القصة بين إبستين وباراك في كوت ديفوار ليست سوى فصل واحد من سلسلة أنشطة خفية ربطت الملياردير الأمريكي بأجهزة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية في القارة الأفريقية. ولفت إلى أن الوثائق المسربة تؤكد للمرة الأولى وجود دور مباشر لإبستين في بناء أنظمة مراقبة لصالح حكومات أجنبية بدعم من مسؤولين إسرائيليين.
Leaked documents and emails have revealed that the late American billionaire Jeffrey Epstein played a secret role in facilitating negotiations between Israel and Côte d'Ivoire to sign a security agreement that allows monitoring communications in the African state with the help of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak.
Unofficial Mediators
According to the "Drop Site" website, Epstein, who died in his prison in 2019, and Barak worked since 2012 as unofficial mediators between Israeli officials and the government of President Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, with the aim of marketing Israeli surveillance technologies and expanding the influence of Israeli intelligence agencies in Africa.
The documents indicated that Barak, who was still Minister of Defense at the time, exploited his official relationships to promote security contracts with countries suffering from political turmoil, while Epstein provided the financial and political cover for these communications.
The website reported that leaked emails from the hacking group "Handala," in addition to documents published by the U.S. Congress last month, reveal that Epstein arranged meetings between Barak and officials from Côte d'Ivoire in 2012.
It added that they proposed establishing a comprehensive monitoring system for telephone and internet communications designed by former Israeli intelligence officers.
Reaching an Official Agreement
The site's investigation revealed that these efforts developed into an official agreement between Israel and Côte d'Ivoire signed in 2014 after the United Nations partially lifted the arms embargo imposed on the country.
The website noted that the agreement was officially implemented in June 2014 when the then Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman signed the security cooperation agreement in Abidjan in the presence of more than 50 Israeli businessmen.
According to the investigation, this agreement enabled Israel to expand its security network in Africa and use technology to enhance the influence of local allies in authoritarian regimes, as described.
Contact with Close Associates of Ouattara
The documents showed that Epstein regularly communicated with figures close to President Ouattara, including his son David Dramane Ouattara and his niece Nina Keita, to arrange meetings with Barak in New York and Abidjan.
The messages revealed that Epstein helped coordinate Barak's trips to Africa and his meetings with former Israeli officials and private security companies.
Subsequent leaked correspondence indicated that Barak continued to negotiate on behalf of Israeli security companies after his resignation from the government in 2013, including the French-Israeli group "MF Group," which proposed establishing an intelligence and communications center and a visual monitoring center in the capital Abidjan.
According to the leaked emails, participants used code names to avoid revealing their identities, while company representatives later denied any actual cooperation with Barak or Epstein.
The investigation confirmed that Barak personally followed up on communications and made calls with senior Israeli security officials and defense company heads like "Elbit Systems," in addition to the honorary ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire in Israel.
Barak visited Abidjan in August 2013 and met with President Ouattara and Interior Minister Hamid Bakayoko, discussing the reorganization of the intelligence agency in their country.
Technical Plan for Building a Listening Device
Other messages revealed that former officers from the Israeli intelligence unit "8200" prepared a technical plan to build a comprehensive listening device in Côte d'Ivoire that includes monitoring phone calls, internet, and cafes. The plan was prepared by former generals Aharon Ze'evi Farkash and Amnon Unger, who previously worked in the West Bank during the intifadas.
The website confirmed that the story between Epstein and Barak in Côte d'Ivoire is just one chapter in a series of covert activities linking the American billionaire to Israeli intelligence agencies on the African continent. It noted that the leaked documents confirm for the first time Epstein's direct role in building surveillance systems for foreign governments with the support of Israeli officials.