The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi revealed that there is currently no possibility of resuming negotiations with the United States under the present circumstances.



In response to a question about the possibility of resuming talks between Tehran and Washington, he said: "The reality is that there is currently no possibility, as we do not see any positive or constructive approach from the United States."

Araghchi added in an interview with the official website of the Iranian government today (Sunday): "Whenever they are ready for a dialogue based on equality and aimed at a mutually beneficial agreement, Iran can consider that," emphasizing that dialogue between the two countries would not be meaningful or fruitful except under such conditions.

Araghchi's statements come three days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Iran had requested the lifting of sanctions imposed on it, affirming that he is ready to negotiate on this matter.



The indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington regarding the Iranian nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions have been stalled for months, with no signs of progress in relations between the two countries.



Tensions between Iran and the United States have notably escalated following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel and the return of international sanctions against Tehran following the activation of the "snapback mechanism" by the "European troika."



Tehran and Washington held five rounds of nuclear talks before the war in June, when U.S. and Israeli forces bombed Iranian sites.