كشف وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي عدم وجود أية إمكانية لاستئناف المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في الظروف الراهنة.


ورداً على سؤال حول احتمال استئناف المحادثات بين طهران وواشنطن، قال: «الواقع هو أنه لا توجد حالياً أي إمكانية، لأننا لا نرى أي نهج إيجابي أو بنّاء من جانب الولايات المتحدة».

وأضاف عراقجي في مقابلة مع الموقع الرسمي للحكومة الإيرانية، اليوم (الأحد): «في أي وقت يكونون مستعدين لحوار يقوم على المساواة ويهدف إلى اتفاق مفيد للطرفين، يمكن لإيران أن تدرس ذلك»، مؤكداً أن الحوار بين البلدين لن يكون ذا معنى أو نتيجة إلا في مثل هذه الظروف.

وتجيء تصريحات عراقجي بعد ثلاثة أيام من إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن إيران طلبت رفع العقوبات المفروضة عليها، مؤكداً أنه مستعد للتفاوض حول هذا الموضوع.


وتوقفت المفاوضات غير المباشرة بين طهران وواشنطن بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني ورفع العقوبات منذ أشهر، ولا تظهر أي مؤشرات على تقدم في العلاقات بين البلدين.


وتفاقمت حدة التوتر بين إيران والولايات المتحدة بشكل ملحوظ بعد الحرب التي استمرت 12 يوماً بين إيران وإسرائيل وعودة العقوبات الدولية ضد طهران على إثر تفعيل «آلية الزناد» بواسطة «الترويكا الأوروبية».


وعقدت طهران وواشنطن خمس جولات من المحادثات النووية قبل حرب في يونيو الماضي، عندما قصفت القوات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية مواقع إيرانية.