تساءلت صحيفة «لوفيغارو»: لماذا لا تحظى المجازر التي تضرب السودان بتغطية إعلامية ولا بإدانات تتناسب مع حجم الكارثة، خلافا للحرب على غزة أو أوكرانيا؟.


وأفادت الصحيفة الفرنسية في تقرير لها، بأن هذه المجازر التي تتزايد فظاعتها مع كل شهادة تنقلها المنظمات غير الحكومية، ومع سيل الصور المروعة التي غزت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي منذ سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على مدينة الفاشر، لا تولد سوى استنكار خافت، بل صمتا لامباليا.


شبه غائبة عن الرأي العام


واستغربت أن حربا دامية خلفت أكثر من 150 ألف قتيل و12 مليون نازح تظل شبه غائبة عن الرأي العام الدولي والإعلام، في وقت تحصل فيه الحربان في أوكرانيا وغزة على تغطية واسعة وتفاعلات سياسية وشعبية قوية.


وفي محاولة لتفسير هذا الغياب، أفادت بأن حرب السودان الحالية بدأت بعد اندلاع القتال بين القوات المسلحة بقيادة الفريق عبد الفتاح البرهان، وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو، وهما جنرالان كانا حليفين قبل أن يتحولا إلى خصمين يتنازعان السيطرة على البلاد وثرواتها.


صراع المال والسلطة


وعزا محللون السبب في خفوت حرب السودان إعلاميا ودوليا إلى غياب البعد الأيديولوجي أو الاستعماري فيها، بحيث لا يمكن تصنيفها ضمن خطاب «المقاومة ضد الاستعمار» الذي يثير عادة حماسة الشارع العالمي، والذي يفسر الدعم الواسع لفلسطين باعتبارها «ضحية دولة استعمارية» هي إسرائيل.


واعتبرت أن الصراع في السودان ليس أيديولوجيا، وفق الباحث مارك لافيرني، بل هو صراع على المال والسلطة والموارد، كما أنه ليس مواجهة بين ظالم ومظلوم بالمعنى الرمزي الذي يجذب التعاطف الجماهيري.


ولفتت إلى أن الطابع الأيديولوجي هو ما يجعل مأساة غزة حاضرة بقوة في النقاش العالمي.


مفهوم الإبادة الجماعية


وفي رأي كاتبة المقالة، فإن مفهوم «الإبادة الجماعية» الذي يستدعى اليوم في الحديث عن غزة يغيب تماما عن النقاش حول دارفور، رغم أن الوقائع الميدانية، بحسب تقارير الأمم المتحدة وجامعة ييل، تشير إلى أن مدنيين يقتلون على جنبات الطرق، ورجالا يحرقون أحياء، وأطفالا يتجولون بلا أهل على أطراف مخيمات اللاجئين، ونساء مسكونة بالصدمات صامتات على الاغتصاب.


ومن الناحية الجيوسياسية، ترى الكاتبة أن السودان لايمثل رهانا إستراتيجيا كبيرا للدول الغربية، خصوصا بعد تراجع النفوذ الفرنسي في أفريقيا وتحول الاهتمام الأوروبي نحو الحدود الشرقية، حيث تدور الحرب الأوكرانية.


ولفتت إلى أن الحسابات الجيوسياسية تلعب دورا مهما، إذ إن الحرب في أوكرانيا تمسّ أوروبا مباشرة، لأن ذلك البلد جار للاتحاد الأوروبي ومرشح للانضمام إليه وإلى حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، أما السودان فبعيد جغرافيا وإستراتيجيا عن المصالح الأوروبية.


وهكذا يجد السودان نفسه خارج دائرة الضوء، غارقا في واحدة من أسوأ الكوارث الإنسانية المعاصرة، وسط صمت دولي وإعلامي.