The newspaper "Le Figaro" wondered: Why are the massacres hitting Sudan not receiving media coverage or condemnations commensurate with the scale of the disaster, unlike the wars in Gaza or Ukraine?



The French newspaper reported that these massacres, which are becoming increasingly horrific with every testimony conveyed by non-governmental organizations, and with the torrent of horrifying images that have flooded social media since the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city of El Fasher, only generate faint outrage, or rather, indifferent silence.



Almost Absent from Public Opinion



It expressed astonishment that a bloody war resulting in over 150,000 deaths and 12 million displaced people remains almost absent from international public opinion and media, while the wars in Ukraine and Gaza receive extensive coverage and strong political and popular reactions.



In an attempt to explain this absence, it noted that the current war in Sudan began after fighting broke out between the armed forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, two generals who were allies before turning into rivals vying for control of the country and its resources.



Conflict of Money and Power



Analysts attributed the muted media and international attention on the war in Sudan to the absence of an ideological or colonial dimension, making it difficult to classify it within the narrative of "resistance against colonialism," which typically stirs global public enthusiasm and explains the broad support for Palestine as a "victim of a colonial state," namely Israel.



It was considered that the conflict in Sudan is not ideological, according to researcher Marc Lavergne, but rather a struggle for money, power, and resources, and it is not a confrontation between oppressor and oppressed in the symbolic sense that attracts public sympathy.



It pointed out that the ideological aspect is what keeps the tragedy of Gaza prominently present in global discussions.



The Concept of Genocide



In the opinion of the article's author, the concept of "genocide," which is invoked today in discussions about Gaza, is completely absent from the discourse surrounding Darfur, despite field reports from the United Nations and Yale University indicating that civilians are being killed on the roadside, men are being burned alive, children are wandering without families on the outskirts of refugee camps, and women traumatized by silence are suffering from rape.



From a geopolitical perspective, the author believes that Sudan does not represent a significant strategic stake for Western countries, especially after the decline of French influence in Africa and the shift of European interest towards the eastern borders, where the Ukrainian war is taking place.



It noted that geopolitical calculations play an important role, as the war in Ukraine directly affects Europe, given that country is a neighbor of the European Union and a candidate for joining it and NATO, while Sudan is geographically and strategically distant from European interests.



Thus, Sudan finds itself out of the spotlight, engulfed in one of the worst contemporary humanitarian disasters, amidst international and media silence.