تساءلت صحيفة «لوفيغارو»: لماذا لا تحظى المجازر التي تضرب السودان بتغطية إعلامية ولا بإدانات تتناسب مع حجم الكارثة، خلافا للحرب على غزة أو أوكرانيا؟.
وأفادت الصحيفة الفرنسية في تقرير لها، بأن هذه المجازر التي تتزايد فظاعتها مع كل شهادة تنقلها المنظمات غير الحكومية، ومع سيل الصور المروعة التي غزت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي منذ سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع على مدينة الفاشر، لا تولد سوى استنكار خافت، بل صمتا لامباليا.
شبه غائبة عن الرأي العام
واستغربت أن حربا دامية خلفت أكثر من 150 ألف قتيل و12 مليون نازح تظل شبه غائبة عن الرأي العام الدولي والإعلام، في وقت تحصل فيه الحربان في أوكرانيا وغزة على تغطية واسعة وتفاعلات سياسية وشعبية قوية.
وفي محاولة لتفسير هذا الغياب، أفادت بأن حرب السودان الحالية بدأت بعد اندلاع القتال بين القوات المسلحة بقيادة الفريق عبد الفتاح البرهان، وقوات الدعم السريع بقيادة محمد حمدان دقلو، وهما جنرالان كانا حليفين قبل أن يتحولا إلى خصمين يتنازعان السيطرة على البلاد وثرواتها.
صراع المال والسلطة
وعزا محللون السبب في خفوت حرب السودان إعلاميا ودوليا إلى غياب البعد الأيديولوجي أو الاستعماري فيها، بحيث لا يمكن تصنيفها ضمن خطاب «المقاومة ضد الاستعمار» الذي يثير عادة حماسة الشارع العالمي، والذي يفسر الدعم الواسع لفلسطين باعتبارها «ضحية دولة استعمارية» هي إسرائيل.
واعتبرت أن الصراع في السودان ليس أيديولوجيا، وفق الباحث مارك لافيرني، بل هو صراع على المال والسلطة والموارد، كما أنه ليس مواجهة بين ظالم ومظلوم بالمعنى الرمزي الذي يجذب التعاطف الجماهيري.
ولفتت إلى أن الطابع الأيديولوجي هو ما يجعل مأساة غزة حاضرة بقوة في النقاش العالمي.
مفهوم الإبادة الجماعية
وفي رأي كاتبة المقالة، فإن مفهوم «الإبادة الجماعية» الذي يستدعى اليوم في الحديث عن غزة يغيب تماما عن النقاش حول دارفور، رغم أن الوقائع الميدانية، بحسب تقارير الأمم المتحدة وجامعة ييل، تشير إلى أن مدنيين يقتلون على جنبات الطرق، ورجالا يحرقون أحياء، وأطفالا يتجولون بلا أهل على أطراف مخيمات اللاجئين، ونساء مسكونة بالصدمات صامتات على الاغتصاب.
ومن الناحية الجيوسياسية، ترى الكاتبة أن السودان لايمثل رهانا إستراتيجيا كبيرا للدول الغربية، خصوصا بعد تراجع النفوذ الفرنسي في أفريقيا وتحول الاهتمام الأوروبي نحو الحدود الشرقية، حيث تدور الحرب الأوكرانية.
ولفتت إلى أن الحسابات الجيوسياسية تلعب دورا مهما، إذ إن الحرب في أوكرانيا تمسّ أوروبا مباشرة، لأن ذلك البلد جار للاتحاد الأوروبي ومرشح للانضمام إليه وإلى حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، أما السودان فبعيد جغرافيا وإستراتيجيا عن المصالح الأوروبية.
وهكذا يجد السودان نفسه خارج دائرة الضوء، غارقا في واحدة من أسوأ الكوارث الإنسانية المعاصرة، وسط صمت دولي وإعلامي.
The newspaper "Le Figaro" wondered: Why are the massacres hitting Sudan not receiving media coverage or condemnations commensurate with the scale of the disaster, unlike the wars in Gaza or Ukraine?
The French newspaper reported that these massacres, which are becoming increasingly horrific with every testimony conveyed by non-governmental organizations, and with the torrent of horrifying images that have flooded social media since the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city of El Fasher, only generate faint outrage, or rather, indifferent silence.
Almost Absent from Public Opinion
It expressed astonishment that a bloody war resulting in over 150,000 deaths and 12 million displaced people remains almost absent from international public opinion and media, while the wars in Ukraine and Gaza receive extensive coverage and strong political and popular reactions.
In an attempt to explain this absence, it noted that the current war in Sudan began after fighting broke out between the armed forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, two generals who were allies before turning into rivals vying for control of the country and its resources.
Conflict of Money and Power
Analysts attributed the muted media and international attention on the war in Sudan to the absence of an ideological or colonial dimension, making it difficult to classify it within the narrative of "resistance against colonialism," which typically stirs global public enthusiasm and explains the broad support for Palestine as a "victim of a colonial state," namely Israel.
It was considered that the conflict in Sudan is not ideological, according to researcher Marc Lavergne, but rather a struggle for money, power, and resources, and it is not a confrontation between oppressor and oppressed in the symbolic sense that attracts public sympathy.
It pointed out that the ideological aspect is what keeps the tragedy of Gaza prominently present in global discussions.
The Concept of Genocide
In the opinion of the article's author, the concept of "genocide," which is invoked today in discussions about Gaza, is completely absent from the discourse surrounding Darfur, despite field reports from the United Nations and Yale University indicating that civilians are being killed on the roadside, men are being burned alive, children are wandering without families on the outskirts of refugee camps, and women traumatized by silence are suffering from rape.
From a geopolitical perspective, the author believes that Sudan does not represent a significant strategic stake for Western countries, especially after the decline of French influence in Africa and the shift of European interest towards the eastern borders, where the Ukrainian war is taking place.
It noted that geopolitical calculations play an important role, as the war in Ukraine directly affects Europe, given that country is a neighbor of the European Union and a candidate for joining it and NATO, while Sudan is geographically and strategically distant from European interests.
Thus, Sudan finds itself out of the spotlight, engulfed in one of the worst contemporary humanitarian disasters, amidst international and media silence.