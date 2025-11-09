أفصح الأمين العام السابق لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) ينس ستولتنبرغ، أن الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي اتصل به في فبراير 2022، وطلب فرض منطقة حظر جوي فوق أوكرانيا، لكن طلبه قوبل بالرفض.


وقال ستولتنبرغ: اتصل بي زيلينسكي من مخبأ في كييف، ليس بعيداً عن المكان الذي كانت تتمركز فيه الدبابات الروسية، بحسب ما ذكرته وكالة سبوتنيك الروسية للأنباء.


وأضاف في مقابلة مع صحيفة «التايمز» البريطانية، أن زيلينسكي قال: أقبل أنك لن ترسل قوات برية لحلف شمال الأطلسي، على الرغم من أنني لا أتفق معك. ولكن من فضلك أغلق المجال الجوي.


وحسب ستولتنبرغ، فإن زيلينسكي حاول الاستعانة بتجربة إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق البوسنة والهرسك من قبل قوات حلف شمال الأطلسي خلال الصراع في يوغوسلافيا.


ورد ستولتنبرغ على زيلينسكي بقوله: «أتفهم سبب طلبك هذا. لكن هذا لن يحدث، لأنه إذا كان الناتو سيغلق المجال الجوي الأوكراني، فإن أول ما علينا فعله هو تعطيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية في بيلاروسيا وروسيا، لأننا لا نستطيع التحليق فوق المجال الجوي الأوكراني عندما تكون صواريخ الدفاع الجوي الروسية موجهة ضد طائرات الناتو. وإذا كانت طائرة أو مروحية روسية في الجو، فسيتعين علينا إسقاطها، وسنجد أنفسنا حينها في حالة حرب حقيقية بين الناتو وروسيا. ونحن لا ننوي فعل ذلك»، على حد قوله.


واستشهد ستولتنبرغ بموقف الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن قائلا: «كما قال بايدن، الذي كان رئيسا للولايات المتحدة في ذلك الوقت، لن نخاطر بحدوث حرب عالمية ثالثة من أجل أوكرانيا».


ووفقا لستولتنبرغ، فإن النهج الحالي لحلف شمال الأطلسي تجاه الصراع صحيح، حيث لا يرسل التحالف قوات إلى أوكرانيا.