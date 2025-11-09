The former Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contacted him in February 2022 and requested the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but his request was met with refusal.



Stoltenberg said: Zelensky called me from a shelter in Kyiv, not far from where the Russian tanks were stationed, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.



He added in an interview with the British newspaper "The Times" that Zelensky said: I accept that you will not send NATO ground forces, although I do not agree with you. But please close the airspace.



According to Stoltenberg, Zelensky tried to draw on the experience of closing the airspace over Bosnia and Herzegovina by NATO forces during the conflict in Yugoslavia.



Stoltenberg responded to Zelensky by saying: "I understand why you are making this request. But this will not happen, because if NATO is to close Ukrainian airspace, the first thing we must do is disable the Russian air defense systems in Belarus and Russia, because we cannot fly over Ukrainian airspace when Russian air defense missiles are directed against NATO aircraft. And if a Russian plane or helicopter is in the air, we would have to shoot it down, and we would then find ourselves in a real war between NATO and Russia. And we do not intend to do that," he said.



Stoltenberg cited the position of former U.S. President Joe Biden, saying: "As Biden, who was the President of the United States at that time, said, we will not risk a third world war for Ukraine."



According to Stoltenberg, NATO's current approach to the conflict is correct, as the alliance does not send troops to Ukraine.