أفصح الأمين العام السابق لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو) ينس ستولتنبرغ، أن الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي اتصل به في فبراير 2022، وطلب فرض منطقة حظر جوي فوق أوكرانيا، لكن طلبه قوبل بالرفض.
وقال ستولتنبرغ: اتصل بي زيلينسكي من مخبأ في كييف، ليس بعيداً عن المكان الذي كانت تتمركز فيه الدبابات الروسية، بحسب ما ذكرته وكالة سبوتنيك الروسية للأنباء.
وأضاف في مقابلة مع صحيفة «التايمز» البريطانية، أن زيلينسكي قال: أقبل أنك لن ترسل قوات برية لحلف شمال الأطلسي، على الرغم من أنني لا أتفق معك. ولكن من فضلك أغلق المجال الجوي.
وحسب ستولتنبرغ، فإن زيلينسكي حاول الاستعانة بتجربة إغلاق المجال الجوي فوق البوسنة والهرسك من قبل قوات حلف شمال الأطلسي خلال الصراع في يوغوسلافيا.
ورد ستولتنبرغ على زيلينسكي بقوله: «أتفهم سبب طلبك هذا. لكن هذا لن يحدث، لأنه إذا كان الناتو سيغلق المجال الجوي الأوكراني، فإن أول ما علينا فعله هو تعطيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الروسية في بيلاروسيا وروسيا، لأننا لا نستطيع التحليق فوق المجال الجوي الأوكراني عندما تكون صواريخ الدفاع الجوي الروسية موجهة ضد طائرات الناتو. وإذا كانت طائرة أو مروحية روسية في الجو، فسيتعين علينا إسقاطها، وسنجد أنفسنا حينها في حالة حرب حقيقية بين الناتو وروسيا. ونحن لا ننوي فعل ذلك»، على حد قوله.
واستشهد ستولتنبرغ بموقف الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جو بايدن قائلا: «كما قال بايدن، الذي كان رئيسا للولايات المتحدة في ذلك الوقت، لن نخاطر بحدوث حرب عالمية ثالثة من أجل أوكرانيا».
ووفقا لستولتنبرغ، فإن النهج الحالي لحلف شمال الأطلسي تجاه الصراع صحيح، حيث لا يرسل التحالف قوات إلى أوكرانيا.
The former Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contacted him in February 2022 and requested the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but his request was met with refusal.
Stoltenberg said: Zelensky called me from a shelter in Kyiv, not far from where the Russian tanks were stationed, according to the Russian news agency Sputnik.
He added in an interview with the British newspaper "The Times" that Zelensky said: I accept that you will not send NATO ground forces, although I do not agree with you. But please close the airspace.
According to Stoltenberg, Zelensky tried to draw on the experience of closing the airspace over Bosnia and Herzegovina by NATO forces during the conflict in Yugoslavia.
Stoltenberg responded to Zelensky by saying: "I understand why you are making this request. But this will not happen, because if NATO is to close Ukrainian airspace, the first thing we must do is disable the Russian air defense systems in Belarus and Russia, because we cannot fly over Ukrainian airspace when Russian air defense missiles are directed against NATO aircraft. And if a Russian plane or helicopter is in the air, we would have to shoot it down, and we would then find ourselves in a real war between NATO and Russia. And we do not intend to do that," he said.
Stoltenberg cited the position of former U.S. President Joe Biden, saying: "As Biden, who was the President of the United States at that time, said, we will not risk a third world war for Ukraine."
According to Stoltenberg, NATO's current approach to the conflict is correct, as the alliance does not send troops to Ukraine.