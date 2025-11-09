Day by day, the atrocities left by the Rapid Support Forces in the city of El Fasher are being revealed, and the fate of about 200,000 people remains unknown in the capital of North Darfur, amidst horrific violations.



The Sudanese Doctors Network announced today (Sunday) that the Rapid Support Forces collected hundreds of corpses from the streets and neighborhoods of El Fasher, burying some in mass graves and completely burning others.



Crime of Genocide



The network stated in a statement: "In a new crime added to the record of the Rapid Support Forces, the city of El Fasher witnessed one of the most heinous inhumane practices, as the Rapid Support Forces collected hundreds of corpses from the streets and neighborhoods of the city over the past few days, then buried some in mass graves and completely burned others in a desperate attempt to hide the evidence of their crimes against civilians."



It added that what happened in El Fasher is not an isolated incident but a new chapter in a complete genocide being perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces, disregarding all international and religious norms that prohibit the mutilation of corpses and grant the deceased the right to a dignified burial. The Sudanese Doctors Network condemned these horrific crimes in the strongest terms, holding the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces fully responsible for these massacres.



It affirmed that these crimes will not be erased by concealment or burning, calling on the international community to take immediate and urgent action to open an independent international investigation into what is happening in El Fasher.



According to the network, the situation in El Fasher has surpassed the limits of a humanitarian disaster to a systematic genocide targeting human life and dignity, amidst a shameful international silence that amounts to complicity.



Protection of Civilians and Accountability of Perpetrators



For his part, the governor of Darfur region, Mini Arko Minawi, warned that any truce that does not include the protection of civilians and accountability for those responsible for the crimes means the division of Sudan. He considered that any truce should be preceded by specific measures, including the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces from residential areas, the release of abductees, and securing the return of displaced persons.



Meanwhile, Sudanese Minister of Human Resources Moatasem Saleh excluded any future role for the Rapid Support Forces in political or military life, affirming that they are unqualified to have any status in the future of the country after the crimes and violations they committed against Sudanese people, as he expressed.



He added that what happened in the city of El Fasher represents a humanitarian disaster, and that the number of victims after the Rapid Support Forces invaded the city reaches tens of thousands.



The French news agency reported testimonies from several residents of the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, expressing their fears of a potential attack by the Rapid Support Forces. The Sudanese army announced the interception of a drone launched by the Rapid Support Forces over the city of Al-Obeid, which is located on a main supply route linking Darfur to Khartoum.