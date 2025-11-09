يوما بعد يوم تتكشف الفظائع التي خلفتها قوات الدعم السريع في مدينة الفاشر، ولايزال مصير نحو 200 ألف شخص مجهولا في عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور، وسط انتهاكات مروعة.


وأعلنت شبكة أطباء السودان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن قوات الدعم السريع جمعت مئات الجثث من شوارع وأحياء مدينة الفاشر، ودفنت بعضها في مقابر جماعية وحرقت أخرى بالكامل.


جريمة إبادة جماعية


وقالت الشبكة في بيان: «في جريمةٍ جديدة تضاف إلى سجل الدعم السريع، شهدت مدينة الفاشر واحدة من أبشع الممارسات اللاإنسانية، حيث قامت الدعم السريع خلال الأيام الماضية بجمع مئات الجثث من شوارع وأحياء المدينة، ثم دفنت بعضها في مقابر جماعية وأحرقت أخرى بالكامل في محاولةٍ يائسة لإخفاء آثار جرائمها ضد المدنيين».


وأضافت أن ما جرى في الفاشر ليس حادثة معزولة بل فصل جديد من جريمة إبادة جماعية مكتملة الأركان، تمارسها الدعم السريع، ضاربةً عرض الحائط بكل الأعراف الدولية والدينية التي تحرّم التمثيل بالجثث وتمنح الموتى حق الدفن الكريم. وأدانت شبكة أطباء السودان بأشد العبارات هذه الجرائم المروّعة، محملة قيادة الدعم السريع المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه المجازر.


وأكدت أن هذه الجرائم لن تُمحى بالتستر أو الحرق، داعية المجتمع الدولي إلى التحرك الفوري والعاجل لفتح تحقيق دولي مستقل في ما يجري بالفاشر.


ووفق الشبكة، فإن الأوضاع في الفاشر تجاوزت حدود الكارثة الإنسانية إلى جريمة إبادة ممنهجة، تستهدف الإنسان في حياته وكرامته، في ظل صمت دولي مخزٍ يرقى إلى التواطؤ.


حماية المدنيين ومحاسبة المسؤولين


من جانبه، حذر حاكم إقليم دارفور مني أركو مناوي من أن أي هدنة لا تتضمن حماية المدنيين ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن الجرائم تعني تقسيم السودان. واعتبر أن أي هدنة يجب أن تسبقها إجراءات محددة تشمل انسحاب الدعم السريع من التجمعات السكنية والإفراج عن المختطفين وتأمين عودة النازحين.


فيما استبعد وزير الموارد البشرية السوداني معتصم صالح أي دور مستقبلي لقوات الدعم في الحياة السياسية أو العسكرية، مؤكدا أنها غير مؤهلة لأن يكون لها أي وضع في مستقبل البلاد بعد الجرائم والانتهاكات التي ارتكبتها بحق السودانيين حسب تعبيره.


وأضاف أن ما حدث في مدينة الفاشر يمثل كارثة إنسانية، وأن عدد الضحايا بعد اجتياح قوات الدعم للمدينة يصل إلى عشرات الآلاف.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية، شهادات لعدد من سكان مدينة الأُبيِّض عاصمة ولاية شمال كردفان يعبرون فيها عن خشيتهم من هجوم محتمل لقوات الدعم السريع. وأعلن الجيش السوداني اعتراض طائرة مسيّرة أطلقتها قوات الدعم السريع على مدينة الأبيض، التي تقع على طريق إمداد رئيسي يربط دارفور بالخرطوم.