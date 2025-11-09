U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Shara tomorrow (Monday).

Al-Shara arrived in the U.S. capital Washington last night (Saturday) for an official visit, the first of its kind.



The agenda for the upcoming discussions is dominated by issues such as the "Caesar Act," security and defense cooperation, particularly regarding the fight against ISIS, and the anticipated "security agreement" with Israel.



First Visit by a Syrian President



Al-Shara's visit to the White House, which follows the removal of his name and that of Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the U.S. sanctions list, is the first by a Syrian president and comes after his visit to New York last September to participate in the United Nations General Assembly meetings. The visit will last until November 11 and includes talks with several U.S. officials and members of Congress.



Today (Sunday), al-Shara met in Washington with representatives of Syrian organizations and confirmed that the sanctions imposed on his country are "in their final stages," adding, "We must continue working to lift them," according to what was reported by the official Syrian news channel "Al-Ikhbariya."



During the meeting, which was attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, al-Shara spoke about the spirit of cooperation among Syrians in exile and about the plan to rebuild Syria with the efforts of its own people. He emphasized that Syria needs the efforts of its citizens both inside and outside the country to rebuild, and that the opportunity that has come for Syrians is a rare one that we must seize.



Lifting International Sanctions



Last Thursday, the United Nations Security Council decided to lift the sanctions imposed on al-Shara and Khattab after the resolution drafted by the United States received support from 14 countries, while China abstained from voting.



The White House spokesperson stated that the U.S. administration is noticing good progress regarding the demands that would lead to lifting sanctions on Damascus under its new leadership, and therefore the Syrian president will be at the White House on Monday, leaving it to the president to discuss the matter in more detail.



Levitt mentioned that when the president was in the Middle East, he made a historic decision to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria to give it a real chance for peace, and I believe that Washington sees good progress on this front under the new Syrian leadership.



Caesar Act



Al-Shara is expected to meet with several American lawmakers in Congress. A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department stated that the Trump administration supports the repeal of sanctions imposed on Syria under the "Caesar Act" through the National Defense Authorization Act currently being discussed by American lawmakers.



He added that the United States is in regular contact with its partners in the region and welcomes any investment or participation in Syria that supports providing opportunities for all Syrians to build a state characterized by peace and prosperity.



In 2019, extensive sanctions were imposed on Syria under the "Caesar Act," targeting individuals, companies, and institutions linked to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



The "Caesar Act" is one of the strictest laws imposed on Damascus, as it prohibits any country or entity from engaging with or financially or economically supporting the Syrian government.



Fighting ISIS



The Syrian-American discussions will address Damascus's joining the international coalition to fight ISIS and the security agreement between Syria and Israel.



Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani stated in remarks on the sidelines of the "Manama Dialogue" forum that consultations are still ongoing between the Syrian and American defense ministries, in addition to the intelligence agencies of both countries.



He added that an announcement regarding this matter may be made during President Ahmad al-Shara's upcoming visit to Washington, confirming that Syria is "an active state in combating ISIS."



The Axios website reported that U.S. envoy Tom Barak stated that al-Shara is expected to sign an agreement to join the international coalition to fight ISIS during his visit to Washington.