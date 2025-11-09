من المقرر أن يلتقي الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بنظيره السوري أحمد الشرع، يوم غد (الإثنين).

ووصل الشرع مساء أمس السبت، إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن في زيارة رسمية هي الأولى من نوعها.


وتتصدر ملفات «قانون قيصر»، والتعاون الأمني والدفاعي خصوصا ما يتعلق بمحاربة تنظيم «داعش»، و«الاتفاق الأمني» المرتقب مع إسرائيل، أجندة المباحثات المرتقبة.


الأولى لرئيس سوري


وتعتبر زيارة الشرع إلى البيت الأبيض، التي سبقها رفع اسمه ووزير الداخلية السوري أنس خطاب من قائمة العقوبات الأمريكية، الأولى لرئيس سوري، وتأتي بعد زيارته إلى نيويورك في سبتمبر الماضي للمشاركة في اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة. وتستمر الزيارة حتى 11 نوفمبر الجاري، وتشمل محادثات مع عدد من المسؤولين الأمريكيين وأعضاء في الكونغرس.


والتقى الشرع في واشنطن، اليوم (الأحد)، ممثلي المنظمات السورية، وأكد أن العقوبات المفروضة على بلاده «في مراحلها الأخيرة»، مضيفاً، «علينا متابعة العمل لرفعها»، بحسب ما نقلت قناة «الإخبارية» السورية الرسمية.


وتحدث الشرع خلال اللقاء الذي حضره وزير الخارجية أسعد الشيباني، عن روح التعاون بين السوريين في المهجر وعن خطة بناء سورية بسواعد أبنائها. وأكد أن سورية بحاجة لجهود أبنائها في الداخل والخارج لإعادة إعمارها، وأن الفرصة التي أتت للسوريين هي فرصة نادرة وعلينا استثمارها.


رفع العقوبات الدولية


وقرر مجلس الأمن الدولي التابع للأمم المتحدة، الخميس الماضي، رفع العقوبات المفروضة على الشرع وخطاب، بعدما حظي القرار الذي صاغته الولايات المتحدة، بتأييد 14 دولة، في حين امتنعت الصين عن التصويت.


وأفادت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، بأن الإدارة الأمريكية تلاحظ تقدماً جيداً بشأن المطالب التي يترتب عليها رفع العقوبات عن دمشق تحت قيادتها الجديدة، ولذلك سيكون الرئيس السوري في البيت الأبيض، الإثنين، وسيترك للرئيس الحديث عن الأمر بمزيد من التفصيل.


وذكرت ليفيت أنه عندما كان الرئيس في الشرق الأوسط، اتخذ قراراً تاريخياً برفع العقوبات المفروضة على سورية لمنحها فرصة حقيقية للسلام، وأعتقد أن واشنطن ترى إحراز تقدم جيد على هذا الصعيد في ظل القيادة السورية الجديدة.


قانون قيصر


ومن المنتظر أن يلتقي الشرع مع عدد من المشرعين الأمريكيين في الكونجرس. وقال متحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، إن إدارة ترمب تدعم إلغاء العقوبات المفروضة على سورية بموجب «قانون قيصر»، من خلال مشروع قانون تفويض الدفاع الوطني الذي يناقشه المشرعون الأمريكيون.


وأضاف أن الولايات المتحدة على تواصل منتظم مع شركائها في المنطقة، وترحب بأي استثمار أو مشاركة في سورية بما يدعم إتاحة الفرصة لجميع السوريين في بناء دولة يسودها السلام والازدهار.


وفي عام 2019، فُرضت بموجب «قانون قيصر» عقوبات واسعة النطاق على سورية استهدفت أفراداً، وشركات، ومؤسسات كانت مرتبطة بالرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد.


ويعد «قانون قيصر» أحد أكثر القوانين المفروضة على دمشق صرامة، إذ يمنع أي دولة أو كيان من التعامل مع الحكومة السورية أو دعمها مالياً أو اقتصادياً.


محاربة تنظيم «داعش»


وتتناول المباحثات السورية - الأمريكية انضمام دمشق إلى التحالف الدولي لمحاربة «داعش»، والاتفاق الأمني بين سورية وإسرائيل.


وكان وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، قال في تصريحات على هامش منتدى «حوار المنامة»، إن المشاورات ما زالت جارية بين وزارتي الدفاع السورية والأمريكية، إضافة إلى أجهزة الاستخبارات في البلدين.


وأضاف أنه قد يصدر إعلان بهذا الشأن خلال الزيارة المرتقبة للرئيس أحمد الشرع إلى واشنطن، مؤكداً أن سورية «دولة فاعلة في مكافحة داعش».


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن المبعوث الأمريكي توم باراك، قوله: إن من المتوقع أن يوقع الشرع خلال زيارته إلى واشنطن على اتفاقية للانضمام إلى التحالف الدولي لمحاربة تنظيم «داعش».